Three More Things to Do This Week, All Free!

Did you spend the weekend holed up in your home under a blanket, catching up on movies? There's no time to lose! These three free events are reason to get up and out of the house today and tomorrow.

Darwin Day (and Free Day)

Monday, February 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard

Celebrate the birthday and accomplishments of Charles Darwin on February 10, which also happens to be a free day at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, where you can see all the other (non-ticketed) exhibits for free, too. Find out more at 303-370-6000, or go to dmns.org.

Emily Griffith's Birthday

Monday, February 10, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Emily's Cafe, Emily Griffith Campus, 1860 Lincoln Street

Emily Griffith was a legendary Colorado educator who emphasized adult education; a century ago, many of her students were poor immigrants, so she made a habit of offering them free soup. That tradition continues on her birthday, when Emily's Cafe will be offering free bowls of soup (beef and vegetarian options). But don't just take: Give back by donating to the Emily Griffith Technical College food drive, which is looking for shelf-stable lunch and snack items. Find out more at emilygriffith.edu.



Detour

Detour's Be the Artist: The Interactive Guide to a Lasting Career

Tuesday, February 11, 7 to 10 p.m.

Meadowlark Kitchen, 2705 Larimer Street

Street artist Detour, aka Thomas Evans, ended 2019 with his impressive The 5 Pointers installation at RedLine, and now he's sharing some tips from his trade at a launch party for his book, Be the Artist: The Interactive Guide to a Lasting Career, published by Fulcrum Press. "This go-to guide can be your handbook as you enter the art world and navigate the nuances of becoming self-sufficient," promises Amazon, where you can order the book in advance. But there will also be copies for sale at the Meadowlark, at the first in a series of Detour events this month; find out more at iamdetour.com.



Do you know of great free events around town? Send information to editorial@westword.com.