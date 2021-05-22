Reader: A Show for the Vaccinated? Applause for Dangerous Theatre!

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Dangerous Theatre unveiled its new production, Comedy Shows Denver , on May 21. But there's a twist to this run, which continues through June: One of the two shows offered each night will be mask-free and require proof of vaccination from any would-be audience member.

"So many theater-goers say, 'I'm not going to be really comfortable in the theater until more people are vaccinated,'" explains director Christine Winnie Wenglewick. "And so I said, 'Let's do a...proof-of-vaccination show.'" The mask-free show is at 7:30 p.m.; the open-to-all is at 10 p.m. In both cases, audiences are limited to 24 people, and Wenglewick is serious about the rules.

But some readers aren't buying her argument, judging from their comments on the Westword Facebook page post of the story. Says Laurie:



There are comedy clubs that don't require fascist BS to enter. I will continue to spend my money there.



Replies Andrew:



So you're not going to spend money at a place you've never spent money before? You sure showed them!



Adds Conner:

Private businesses having the right to do what they want is… fascist?



Comments Joy:

I don't have to see the show before I applaud this move by Dangerous Theatre!



Concludes Tony:



Court case in the making.

"At this point, I have no fucks left to give," Wenglewick says of possible objections to the Dangerous policy.

So we asked the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment about the rules, since Dangerous Theatre is located at 2620 West Second Avenue in Denver. Here's the city's response:

"The current State Public Health Order, issued May 14, 2021, provides that "[a]s allowed under state law, owners, operators, and managers of any business or service may, at their discretion, continue to require individuals entering or within their locations to wear face coverings or show proof of full vaccination."

It continues: "Outside of this guidance, we are not able to provide a legal opinion about the manner in which an individual private business elects to conduct business. However, these directives shall be applied in a manner consistent with the Americans with Disabilities Act (42 U.S.C. §§ 12101, et seq.), Title VII of the Civil Rights Act (42 U.S.C. §§ 2000e, et seq.), the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (C.R.S. §§ 24-34-401, et seq.), and any other relevant federal or State law. We encourage businesses to consult with their attorney for specific questions regarding compliance with federal, state and local requirements."

What do you think of Dangerous Theatre's move? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.