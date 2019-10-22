 


    Herban Planet
Cirque du Soleil brings its new sports-themed show, Volta, to the Pepsi Center.EXPAND
Cirque du Soleil brings its new sports-themed show, Volta, to the Pepsi Center.
Cirque du Soleil / Matt Beard

Cirque du Soleil's New Sports-Themed Show Includes a Denver BMX Rider

Lauren Antonoff | October 22, 2019 | 3:20pm
In spring of 2020, Cirque du Soleil will return to Denver with its newest show, Volta.

Inspired by the culture of street sports, Volta tells the tale of Free Spirits, a crew of BMX biking acrobats. The company promises an "energetic, urban and contemporary" performance.

Denver local and BMX professional AJ Anaya, who will perform in Volta, says he's thrilled to be coming back to his home town. Anaya has competed as a professional BMX athlete since 2006 and has taken part in numerous shows and sports events, including America’s Got Talent, the Pan American Games, and halftime shows for the NFL, the NBA and the NHL.

Scored by Anthony Gonzalez from electronic group M83 and costumed by Zaldy Goco, famous for his work with Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani and on the TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race, Volta has been produced by well-known talent.

Access to the best seats and prices are available for existing Cirque Club members beginning today, October 22. General-admission tickets will be available starting Friday, October 25.

Volta runs from April 30 through June 7, 2020, under the Big Top in the Pepsi Center's Prius West Lot. Tickets start at $54 and are available on the Volta website.

 
Lauren Antonoff is a Denver native dedicated to telling Colorado stories. She loves all things multi-media, and can often be found tinkering in digital collage. She joined the Westword team in 2019, where she serves as the Audience Engagement Editor — connecting people, ideas, and the stories that matter.

