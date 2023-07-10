Werq the World Is a Full-Circle Moment for Drag Queen DeJa Skye

Skye draws inspiration from R&B and hip-hop icons like Missy Elliott. Six Degrees Photography

Skye hopes to continue filming Dusted by Deja, as well as her other series,

in which she gives an in-depth analysis of

in which she gives an in-depth analysis of Drag Race queens. "I know there's a couple of girls on tour that would love for me to paint them on our off days. I want to have alum on my channel in some capacity, but it may not even be a painting video, it may be a Dejanalysis, or just a kiki, an interview, something," she says. "I would love to paint Fame, and we've actually talked about it. Another person I've talked with is Pearl, I've talked to Aquaria, so there are big names out there interested; it's just finding the right time to do it. But I'm so happy that people can see my talent and passion for it, and really trust me."

Skye describes her style as "colorful, campy and curvaceous." Six Degrees Photography

Skye (pictured performing in last year's Werq the World production) says she's been a "huge fan" of Drag Race since season one. Marco Ovando