Fall Arts Guide: Deadline for Event Listings September 13

The cultural calendar is filling up for fall, with art shows big and small, theatrical productions intimate and extravagant, and festivals celebrating everything from film to dance to food.

To help you plan the busy days and nights ahead, we're hard at work on our Fall Arts Guide, which will be inserted in the September 26 issue of Westword. As always, it will include a comprehensive list of all the arts and entertainment events scheduled over the next few months in metro Denver, as well as some special activities around the state. While we've already compiled hundreds of listings, we're still accepting more.

The deadline to be included is 9 a.m. Friday, September 13. If you know of an event that belongs in our Fall Arts Guide, send information (a press release if you have it, or just the basic who, what, when, where and why) to editorial@westword.com.

See you out and about this fall!