Curator William Biety's Life Will Be Celebrated at RedLine

William Biety, a highly regarded gallery director and independent curator who was active in Colorado over the last fifteen years, died September 2 in Trinidad, after a brief illness. He was 68.

In 2002, Biety moved to Denver from Miami, where he had worked in the gallery and art-consulting business for many years. In 2003, he took over as director of the Sandy Carson Gallery, then one of the city’s premier exhibition venues. When Sandy Carson sold her namesake gallery to Bill and Jan van Straaten in 2008, Biety was part of the package and stayed on at what became the Carson/van Straaten and then the van Straaten Gallery, until Bill’s failing health forced the couple to close the gallery in 2012.

In the almost ten years he directed Carson and van Straaten, Biety organized a dizzying array of exhibits that either tapped into this state's contemporary-art greats or drew on the art connections he had made in Miami, and before that New York and Chicago. Biety mounted more than 100 exhibits featuring a cavalcade of Colorado talent, including Floyd Tunson, Jeff Wenzel, Lorelei Schott, Homare Ikeda, Quintin Gonzalez, Lorey Hobbs and dozens more.