Best Movie Theater — Food/Drink
It took decades for movie snacks to rise above the basics of popcorn, hot dogs, candy and soda, and decades more to deliver drinks and full meals straight to audience members in their seats. Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse really cracked that code, and when it opened its Littleton outpost in 2013, Seth Rexroad was in the kitchen, ready to lead his team through a lineup of dishes and adult drinks that viewers would find just as tasty as the film they were watching. And Rexroad’s menu just keeps getting better. For a reel treat, he’s created the Beer Dinners and Feasts series, taking classics like Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill saga or Coppola’s Godfather films and building delicious, multi-course dinners — complete with paired beer from Colorado’s best breweries — around the movies’ characters, themes and general awesomeness. Recently these special events have been coming fast and furious, giving film fans multiple opportunities every month to feed their stomach and their soul. And you’ll soon have more opportunities to sample Rexroad’s work; he’s been promoted to executive market chef for Colorado as the Alamo readies a second location at Sloan’s Lake and three more spots soon to be finalized around the state.
Readers’ Choice: Alamo Drafthouse