Best Surprising Theater
Traditionally, the Aurora Fox wasn’t a place where you’d find surprising, knock-your-socks-off productions, but under the leadership of executive producer Charles Packard, the venue has been taking on risky and ambitious ventures. Porgy and Bess, for example, which requires a plethora of African-American talent and a slew of operatic and near-operatic voices. Or Chinglish, which requires Mandarin-speaking actors and “perfecting the comic rhythms in two languages and subtitles,” according to the Fox’s website. “We suspected that early 2017 might be a fine time to reflect on America’s place in the global economy and how to begin to find out what we don’t know.” The play runs until April 9 and will be followed by Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, directed by Colorado Public Television’s Eden Lane.