Best Cooking Classes
So you dig all things retro, and like those ’50s magazine ads, you like to putter in the kitchen with a cocktail glass in hand. Stir Cooking School is the perfect setting in which to learn a new recipe, get a lesson from a professional chef or delve into an exotic cuisine — all while sipping beer, wine or mixed drinks from the school’s full bar. Family cooking nights are fun, too, if you want to bring the kids, or you can pit your culinary chops against your date on Iron Chef nights, complete with a secret ingredient (and hints from the experts to make sure dinner comes out right). Tie on your apron and grab a martini for a classic, and classy, cooking class.
Readers’ Choice: Cook Street School