Best Farmers’ Market
Union Station Farmers' Market
As if the magnificent Union Station wasn’t already one of Denver’s most appealing destinations, now every Saturday from June through October, the Union Station Farmers’ Market brings together local growers and restaurants to sell their fresh produce, regionally produced cheeses, homemade gelato, dried beans and pasta, baked goods and much, much more. The event is organized by the behemoth Boulder Farmers’ Market, but we find that good things come in smaller packages, too. Among the forty or so vendors, you’ll find popular options such as Fruition Farms & Dairy, Black Cat Farms, Fior di Latte, Haystack Mountain Cheese and Mile High Fungi. There’s always a chef demo from a local restaurant, using ingredients from the market and handing out samples right there. Don’t come hungry unless you’re prepared to buy, though, because the smells of just-baked pastries alone will do you in.
Readers’ Choice: South Pearl Street