Best Edibles Company
Coda Signature
Coda Signature is named after a defining moment in music, and this company, founded in April 2016 in an already saturated area of the marijuana industry, defines quality in edibles. With music as the inspiration and chocolate as the medium, head chocolatier Lauren Gockley, who studied with Valrhona Chocolates, has created some marijuana marvels. There’s the Crescendo Collection, with three flavors of ten-milligram chocolates (Juniper Lemon, Earl Gray and Burnt Caramel Truffles), and a Forte collection, with Hazelnut, Passion Fruit Szechuan and Tiramisu truffles. Each piece of chocolate is a mini-masterpiece, with intricate designs decorating the exterior. This is some of the best chocolate we’ve ever tasted, and it will definitely have you hearing beautiful music.
codasignature.com
