Best Name for a Tattoo Shop
The name is layered with meaning, as is every tattoo created in this space. Bound by Design is a veteran tattoo and piercing shop that’s definitely made its mark on Denver. Nearly twenty great tattoo artists — including Travis Koenig, Alissa Kendall, Kyle Porter, Jonathan Love, Corey Strange and Harry Catsis — use Bound by Design as their home base, and the staff is welcoming and friendly. You’re bound to have a good experience here.
Readers’ Choice: Black Voodoo Tattoo Parlour