Best Store in Cherry Creek
Mariel Boutique
Life in Colorado is casual, but sometimes you want to dress to impress. For thirty years, Denise Snyder and her staff at Mariel have helped Denver women look their best, helping them choose one-of-a-kind “fit to flatter” outfits that they can wear to work, to a wedding…or even to their own wedding. Like women of a certain age, Mariel knows how important it is to emphasize your assets, and the boutique has done some updating over the years, moving from Larimer Square to Cherry Creek, then transferring to elegant new digs earlier this year that reflect both the shop’s upscale surroundings and this city’s increasing interest in fashion. Looking good, Denver!
