“Protest is the new brunch” in the age of Trump, according to one pundit. Indeed, it seems like every weekend, there’s a major demonstration going on somewhere in metro Denver. Not all of them have been permitted or gone smoothly, however, and that included the first protest against the new president’s “Muslim Ban” in the Great Hall at Denver International Airport, when cops threatened demonstrators with arrest because they hadn’t obtained a permit. (Protesters say they tried, but weren’t able to because the rules called for a week’s notice.) But now you can take advantage of a recent ruling in federal court that requires DIA to honor expedited permit requests. Outraged by a new executive order and want to demonstrate the next day? No problem: File for a permit with DIA and then head for the airport. Not only will you be able to reach thousands of members of the traveling public while you enjoy the comfort of the all-weather facility, but you can also grab some beer or food from one of the terminal’s eateries during a break in the action.

Readers’ Choice: Civic Center Park