Best Strain
Tiger's Milk
Picking the best strain Denver developed last year is like a grandmother picking her favorite grandkid: Everyone walks away with hurt feelings. Gorilla Glue had one helluva 2016, the Girl Scout Cookie family tree only grows larger, and strains with the word “Alien” continue to invade our dispensaries. Yet for all-around quality, none of them topped Tiger’s Milk, a resin-glazed delicacy that our strain reviewer described as “the perfect send-off” and “one of the most nurturing strains” he’s ever tried. Bred by Bodhi Seeds and now available around Denver, this sweet-loving indica balances Appalachia and Bubba Kush genetics into a deep indica high without the drowsy debilitation. Its delicious blend of hash, vanilla and lavender notes makes it an even rarer breed, so pounce on a nug whenever you can.