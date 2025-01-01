Best Children’s Theater Programming
Children’s theater is at its worst around the holidays: How many times can you take the kids to see A Christmas Carol without turning into Scrooge? Cleo Parker Robinson Dance’s annual Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum defies the odds; it’s a family-friendly, multi-generational, multicultural holiday extravaganza about an aging dancer sharing with her grandchildren her memories of performing around the globe. The production is jam-packed with myths from more than a dozen cultures that reflect on the winter holiday season. And like all Cleo Parker Robinson performances, it’s a perfect high-energy mix of song, dance and acting that will keep kids of all ages engaged and learning at the same time.
Readers’ Choice: Arvada Center