Best Theater for Out-of-Towners
You’ve got out-of-town guests who think Denver’s still a sleepy cowtown? Or perhaps a onetime cowtown that’s been leached of all individuality and character by developers? Take them to Buntport for one of the five-member writer-actor troupe’s original plays. The company occupies a small, friendly, unpretentious playing space which it uses with incredible ingenuity, and we promise you’ll have an evening packed with wit, insight and surprise that’s funny as hell, completely unexpected, but also thought-provoking and often deep. We also promise that you won’t see anything like this anywhere else — not in London, New York, Chicago or Podunk, Iowa.