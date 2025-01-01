Best Antiques and Curiosities
Think of Ninni & Foffa’s, named after the owner’s Swedish grandparents, as the sweeter side of its neighbor, the Room of Lost Things. Though stuff here sometimes gets a little weird, it’s mostly charming: handsome, hand-painted and upcycled furniture pieces; unusual jewelry; vintage nude photography; snarky embroidered samplers and pure, hand-picked and unadulterated treasures from another time. Looking for an unusual gift for your eccentric friend? Hit Ninni & Foffa’s, and you’ll be in that zone.