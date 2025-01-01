Best Boutique for Millennials (and Their Mothers)

These days, when you don’t even need paper boarding passes, much less tickets, to get on a plane, having a U.S. Post Office in an airport might seem like a quaint relic of the past. That is, until you realize that you forgot to sign that contract that needs to be mailed before you head to Japan. Or that you’re still carrying around your parents’ anniversary card because you didn’t have a stamp. That’s when this post office will come in very, very handy. (It even has cards, if you forgot to get one for your parents in the first place.) And then there are those edibles you forgot to hide in the luggage you’ve already checked…though you know it’s illegal to send marijuana through the mail, right?

8500 Pena Boulevard

303-342-2500

usps.com

