Best Boutique for Millennials (and Their Mothers)
Deep in the heart of Highland, Jewelius goes both ways, offering millennial favorites like off-the-shoulder tops, graphic tees and holey-kneed distressed jeans, alongside smart wraps and bags for the older set. And both generations see eye to eye when it comes to the store’s namesake: elegant yet affordable jewelry, from fun stacking bracelets to opulent bling-studded rings and bangles. It’s the perfect place to take mom for a mother-daughter shopping spree this May.