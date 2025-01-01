Best Boutique for Street Fashion
Fashion can be as high-end as couture or so low-end that it scrapes the pavement of the city streets. Station, the streetwear boutique in Five Points with a colorful culture and a playful take on street fashion and art, strikes the perfect balance in the fashion spectrum. The shop produces its own signature pieces, like sweatshirts and hats, and the resale rack is full of vintage relics by Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren as well as modern brands like Supreme and A Bathing Ape, all carefully curated by the staff.