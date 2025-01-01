Best Craft-Supply Store
Thompson's Hobbies and Crafts
Thompson’s Hobbies and Crafts has staying power. When we gave the store Best of Denver awards during consecutive years way back in 1988 and 1989, it had already been around for decades; it was founded in 1965. And if anything, it’s even more of a treasure today — an antidote to chain-box-store conformity. In addition to an incredible variety of hobby and art supplies offered at extremely competitive prices, Thompson’s is also the place to go for modeling kits, dollhouse accessories and the sort of what-the-hell-is-it items that supercharge the creativity in the crafty among us.
1585 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
303-238-5821
thompsonshobbiesandcrafts.com
