Best Mother-Daughter Boutiques
Molly Hakes first opened Velvet Wolf on Main Street in downtown Littleton, where the boutique gained a reputation for stocking good-looking (but not run-of-the-mill), affordable styles, all topping off at $100, if that, as well as accessories and a house-brand skin-care line. Hakes had no idea what would happen when she committed to moving the boutique to Stanley Marketplace last year, but the location — which impressed her enough to also open Little Wolf, a separate children’s store with similar price points and smart curation — has proven good for her brand, good for Stanley and good for the mixed Stapleton/Aurora neighborhood it serves.