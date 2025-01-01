Best Of Denver® 2018 Winners

Shopping & Services

+ View All Categories
Categories
Best...
Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Mother-Daughter Boutiques

Velvet Wolf/Little Wolf

Share Best Mother-Daughter Boutiques
Share To

Molly Hakes first opened Velvet Wolf on Main Street in downtown Littleton, where the boutique gained a reputation for stocking good-looking (but not run-of-the-mill), affordable styles, all topping off at $100, if that, as well as accessories and a house-brand skin-care line. Hakes had no idea what would happen when she committed to moving the boutique to Stanley Marketplace last year, but the location — which impressed her enough to also open Little Wolf, a separate children’s store with similar price points and smart curation — has proven good for her brand, good for Stanley and good for the mixed Stapleton/Aurora neighborhood it serves.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Store in Cherry Creek

Rags Consignments

Share Best Store in Cherry Creek
Share To

One person’s trash is another’s treasure, especially if it’s stylish. This consignment shop has several locations, but the one in Cherry Creek North stocks an impressive amount of designer clothing and accessories for women, and at a fraction of the original price. Rags carries iconic pieces from classic brands like Lacoste, Coach and Louis Vuitton, making this a fashion haven for the thrifty and chic. Smart shoppers swing by Rags before shelling out big bucks at the Cherry Creek mall around the corner, because the shop proves that even if you’re on a budget, you don’t have to look like it.

Readers’ Choice: Revampt

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Shop for Quality Shoes

John Fluevog Shoes

Share Best Shop for Quality Shoes
Share To

John Fluevog started designing shoes in 1970 in Vancouver, and his designs have attracted a large following ever since. For five years, his Larimer Square location has allowed Denver to indulge in the intricate leatherwork and details in every pair of these unique, costly shoes, available in a wide array of boots, loafers, wing-tips and dress-ups. While the prices might seem outrageous ($250, on average) they stick to the founder’s mantra of buying better and buying less. Not carried in department stores or third-party retailers, you must go through Fluevog himself to get these shoes sent from shoe heaven.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Shop for Custom Menswear

Blank Label

Share Best Shop for Custom Menswear
Share To

Originally from Boston and a newcomer to LoDo, this custom-clothing brand removes all of the frills of the made-to-fit process, making custom-fitted clothing as feasible for the common man as a three-piece-suit imported from China, since its prices are as competitive as those of off-the-rack designers. Clients can create customized blazers, trousers, jeans, overcoats, button-ups or polos, and the brand offers new clients a $100 credit toward their purchases. It’s time for the men of Denver to suit up.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Last-Minute Tailoring

Mia's Creative Tailoring

Share Best Last-Minute Tailoring
Share To

A good tailor is a nice thing to have in your back pocket, but a good tailor that is also reasonably priced and fast? That’s a game-changer. Mia’s Creative Tailoring is as fast as it gets: This South Colorado Boulevard shop will take on same-day alterations — and it can turn out something as complicated as a wedding dress in less than 72 hours, without compromising the quality of the stitching. Beyond fast fixes, this tailor handles everything from simple clothing repairs to intricate alterations, including sequins, lace and beading. Mia’s is a lifesaver in a pinch, but the flawless execution makes it a go-to for taking in, letting out and little tweaks — and it’s affordable enough to use for everyday wear, not just special-occasion items.

2717 South Colorado Boulevard

303-758-5614

facebook.com/miacreativetailor

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Artsy Accessories

Extra Vitamins

Share Best Artsy Accessories
Share To

Julia Belamarich and Kyle Warfield are Extra Vitamins, a two-faced venture that includes a graphic-design studio and a retail business dealing in hand-screened artwear and merchandise based on their shared love for semiotic imagery and zine-making. The result? Crossover ideas that get mixed up together in a beautiful way: colorful limited-edition tees, blankets and beanies, mugs, totes, art banners and prints, along with the pair’s graphics-heavy, one-of-a-kind zines, ready to buy online or, if you’re lucky, at a pop-up market.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Craft Classes

ReCreative Denver

Share Best Craft Classes
Share To

Whether it’s out of a need for cheaper art materials or just the joy of making something from nothing and helping the environment along the way, recycled objects, fabrics, art supplies and random junk have all become the essential nuts and bolts of modern assemblages and art in general. Call it an environmental statement or whatever you like, the trend does help the earth — and hardscrabble artists — by default. ReCreative aids both causes by collecting and selling such materials for a fair price, but it goes a step further by also providing communal makerspaces with tools to share, low-rent studios, gallery space and an artist marketplace. Classes cover all ages and skill levels and include Woodworking for Women, Intro to Sewing and a Kids Studio.

Readers’ Choice: Fancy Tiger Crafts

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Craft-Supply Store

Thompson's Hobbies and Crafts

Share Best Craft-Supply Store
Share To

Thompson’s Hobbies and Crafts has staying power. When we gave the store Best of Denver awards during consecutive years way back in 1988 and 1989, it had already been around for decades; it was founded in 1965. And if anything, it’s even more of a treasure today — an antidote to chain-box-store conformity. In addition to an incredible variety of hobby and art supplies offered at extremely competitive prices, Thompson’s is also the place to go for modeling kits, dollhouse accessories and the sort of what-the-hell-is-it items that supercharge the creativity in the crafty among us.

1585 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

303-238-5821

thompsonshobbiesandcrafts.com

Readers’ Choice: Meininger Art Supply

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best New Home for an Old Denver Business

Caboose

Share Best New Home for an Old Denver Business
Share To

In 2016, it looked like the end for Caboose Hobbies: The store lost its lease, suffering a now all-too-familiar fate for many older Denver area businesses. After decades in the model-train biz, owner Duane Miller decided it was the end of the line, but customer Kevin Ruble saw a better future and snapped up the storied retailer. The new location may be farther from the city center and a much smaller space than the expansive Broadway shop, but Caboose (Ruble dropped “Hobbies” from the moniker) has the same amount of inventory and still attracts model-train enthusiasts from across the county.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Store on Broadway

Rosehouse

Share Best Store on Broadway
Share To

When owner and chief herbalist Lynn Flanagan-Till opened Rosehouse a year ago on South Broadway, she had big shoes to fill as the successor to the well-loved boutique Ironwood, which previously occupied the same space. She not only took over the shop, but she’s also left a singular footprint of her own on the retail block, turning it into a place where unusual plants mingle with botanical art and handmade herbal teas, oils, extracts, natural beauty products — and other unexpected treasures. Whether you want to pick up a poisonous angel’s trumpet plant or a nice, beautifully potted — and safe — mini-succulent garden, Rosehouse is waiting for you to step into its living apothecary and visit for a while.

Readers’ Choice: Decade

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Store on Colfax Avenue

Lawrence and Larimer

Share Best Store on Colfax Avenue
Share To

John and Keonna Chapman launched Lawrence and Larimer as an online boutique for men and women with stylish street flair, but it was only a matter of time before they went brick-and-mortar in an East Colfax storefront in the Bluebird District. Inside, you’ll find graphic tees, bomber jackets and sweatshirts for both sexes, exclusive lines and dope headwear for the discriminating hip-hop head. Get comfortable and get with it at L and L.

Readers’ Choice: The Green Solution

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Goth Go-To

FashioNation and BabySitter's Nightmare

Share Best Goth Go-To
Share To

For over thirty years, FashioNation has served as the go-to spot for gothic and alternative enthusiasts in Denver. Husband-and-wife co-owners Pam and Paul Italiano opened the shop in 1987 and still keep it stocked with studs, spikes, clothing, jewelry and accessories. Dark details like black leather and mesh adorn most of the fashion, making it look so good it’s scary. A wall signed by rock stars who have visited the shop deserves a gander, as do the creeper-style shoes and spooky graphic tees in sizes ranging from infant to adult, making FashioNation the perfect haunt for goths of every age.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Store at DIA

U.S. Post Office

Share Best Store at DIA
Share To

These days, when you don’t even need paper boarding passes, much less tickets, to get on a plane, having a U.S. Post Office in an airport might seem like a quaint relic of the past. That is, until you realize that you forgot to sign that contract that needs to be mailed before you head to Japan. Or that you’re still carrying around your parents’ anniversary card because you didn’t have a stamp. That’s when this post office will come in very, very handy. (It even has cards, if you forgot to get one for your parents in the first place.) And then there are those edibles you forgot to hide in the luggage you’ve already checked…though you know it’s illegal to send marijuana through the mail, right?

8500 Pena Boulevard

303-342-2500

usps.com

Readers’ Choice: Taspen Organics

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Store on the 16th Street Mall

Walgreens

Share Best Store on the 16th Street Mall
Share To

Yes, sushi at Walgreens! Finally, a place where you can buy cough syrup, greeting cards, underwear and a spicy tuna roll. This location went from blight to bright a few years ago and today is the flagship in the chain, a wonderfully clean, streamlined space that looks like it shared a designer with nearby pot shop Euflora. It’s a handy stop in the morning when you need a bottle of aspirin for that big meeting, and a welcome one just before midnight when you realize you’re out of milk for the morning’s coffee. And then there’s the sushi, made fresh daily by actual sushi chefs manning the counter in the front of the store. Don’t be afraid!

801 16th Street

303-571-5314

Readers’ Choice: Uniqlo

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Museum Shop

Denver Art Museum

Share Best Museum Shop
Share To

The Denver Art Museum has a lot of impressive collections, but the array of merch in the gift shop might be the most impressive of all. The airy, first-floor retail space is a complement to the institution’s current exhibits as well as its permanent displays, offering everything from postcards, puzzles and big, glossy coffee-table books to housewares, jewelry and arty clothing inspired by the work on the walls. With trinkets and treasures that fit modest and big budgets alike, the DAM’s gift shop is a great place to score art-minded — and Denver-centric — items.

Readers’ Choice: Denver Art Museum

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Market

Pete's Fruits and Vegetables

Share Best Market
Share To

Pete’s Fruits and Vegetables has served the Hilltop neighborhood for more than three decades, and it remains as relevant as ever for shoppers after a true local market experience. Under the watchful eye of two generations of the Moutzouris family, Pete’s spins out top-quality produce, local packaged products (Sweet Action ice cream, the Real Dill pickles, Tender Belly bacon), an on-site butchery and prepared meals with a Greek flair. Worth browsing for its endless delights, we’re particularly enamored of its feta bar, its bacalao (salted cod) and its Greek pastries. The baklava that’s sold at the register is nearly impossible to pass up. Pete’s just appended a liquor store onto its space, an especially good source for — what else? — Greek spirits and wines.

5606 East Cedar Avenue

303-393-6247

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Cooking School

The Seasoned Chef Cooking School

Share Best Cooking School
Share To

Whether you want to change your diet, elevate your entertaining or learn the basics, the Seasoned Chef has a class for every cook. A Denver stalwart for over twenty years, the Chef shows an admirable desire to adapt to the times, with courses covering things like preparing anti-inflammatory and Paleo dishes and how to pair trendy items like tacos and tequila. Admission doesn’t usually dip below $79, but considering how much an evening of entertainment and food usually costs, we think it’s a deal. Not to mention you’ll walk away with new skills and knowledge to impress your friends and loved ones.

Readers’ Choice: Stir Cooking School

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Farmers’ Market

Union Station Farmers' Market

Share Best Farmers’ Market
Share To

Though well-intentioned, farmers’ markets can be intimidating to navigate and packed as all get-out. To avoid the crowds and find a nicely arranged selection of the best produce, flowers and wares, we head to Union Station every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between May and October. The plaza outside transforms into a delightful little market that almost makes you forget you’re in the middle of Denver. Run by the Boulder County Farmers’ Market, a gold standard in this “industry,” the USFM even lets chefs demo recipes with in-season ingredients. Take the light rail or bike in to avoid parking.

1701 Wynkoop Street

bcfm.org/union-station-farmers-market

Readers’ Choice: Old South Pearl Street

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Way to Erase Your Carbon Footprint

ZERO Market

Share Best Way to Erase Your Carbon Footprint
Share To

As a retailer with a purpose, ZERO Market exists only to save the world one piece of plastic wrap at a time, with a zero-waste objective affordable to everyone, and all the stuff you’ll ever need to achieve it. Stock up on bulk toxin-free, preservative-free, cruelty-free products that come in refillable containers, reusable sandwich bags and food wraps, mesh produce bags, cloth bags and totes and dozens more products you never knew existed. Get with the times and re-educate yourself at ZERO.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Holistic Health Emporium

Alchemy Ritual Goods

Share Best Holistic Health Emporium
Share To

Bummed out by modern medicine? At Alchemy, you can travel back to the old, holistic ways of shamans and curanderas by attending ancestral medicine clinics, healing ceremonies and workshops, having your cards read or simply by shopping the crystals, teas and tarot decks on the shelves. Wellness was never so much fun. In a rut? Get in touch with your inner divine self at Alchemy.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Integrative Wellness Center for Women

Agua y Sangre Healing

Share Best Integrative Wellness Center for Women
Share To

Owner Michelle Castor conceived of Agua y Sangre as a woman-friendly purveyor of holistic practices, from the educated use of old-school herbal remedies to the healing power of body work or a good massage. If modern medicine’s stock action plan of recommending mindless pill-popping without healthy results is getting you down, or even mad, there’s no better way to get back to the earth, as far as your health care is concerned.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Tarot Parlor

Aquarius Arts & Tarot

Share Best Tarot Parlor
Share To

Out in the new-Denver sticks of Brighton Boulevard, Aquarius Arts is divining millennial futures one story at time, with private Saturday readings by in-house tarot expert Jody Bouffard and a revolving roster of guest seers. And while you’re there learning your fate, you can also pick up your own deck, along with the usual accoutrements: mystical rocks, incense and inspirational artwork from another realm. Make an appointment and see for yourself.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Vintage Pickin’

Goldmine Vintage

Share Best Vintage Pickin’
Share To

Goldmine, once beloved by Boulder treasure hunters, made the move to Denver last summer, setting up shop in a Broadway storefront in the Baker neighborhood. If you’re a Denver-based vintage hound, congratulate yourself on your excellent luck, put on your headlight and grab your pick, because digging through this store is a vintage-miner’s dream come true, full of wearable loot from multiple eras hand-selected by Goldmine’s traveling buyers. Head to Broadway and stake your claims.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Skeletons and Preserved Specimens

Room of Lost Things

Share Best Skeletons and Preserved Specimens
Share To

What you collect is your own damn business, and if you favor taxidermied snakes in jars, human skeletons, tarantula specimens, tooth pendants and stuffed bats, welcome to the Room of Lost Things, a popular First Friday stop in the Art District on Santa Fe. Not everything in the room was once alive, though, so if your taste runs instead toward creepy doll-head night-lights and planters, vintage cigarette boxes or skeleton keys, you’re covered, too. Don’t forget your barf bag, if you’re one of those people.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Place to Buy a Buffalo Skull

Orrs' Trading Company

Share Best Place to Buy a Buffalo Skull
Share To

Since 1992, Orrs’ has been trafficking in seed beads, deer hides, porcupine quills and other craft items unique to Native American arts on Broadway, with an ever-changing audience that now includes groups as diverse as the re-enactor community and those newfangled bead artists caught up in the DIY crafting revolution. But if you’re seeking a classic buffalo skull that looks like you just picked it up along the roadside in Wyoming, consider yourself part of the clientele at Orrs’, where you’ll often find staff decorating the window. Inquire within.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Skull-Cleaning Services

The Learned Lemur

Share Best Skull-Cleaning Services
Share To

This curiosity shop has a curious sideshow: While the Learned Lemur stocks plenty of skulls and skeletons of all kinds, along with a whole collection of antique oddities and such, it also provides cleaning services for folks who’ve found their own treasures — from a bird on the lawn to a prized deer carcass — and want to spruce them up. It’s a process that involves an army of flesh-eating beetles known as dermestids — not a pretty sight — but watching isn’t a requirement, unless you want to. You can shop instead, either in the store or online: Either way, it’s a clean deal.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Offbeat Gift Shop

Remixed Gifts

Share Best Offbeat Gift Shop
Share To

Based on a clever model thought up by owner Cindy Gamel, Remixed steps in when you’re looking for a personalized gift for that one hard-to-please person for whom you never know what to get. Gamel starts with her own curated gift baskets, often with a pop-culture twist, but you can also walk into the store and mix up your own concoction of gag gifts and nicer items on hundreds of themes, celebrating just about anything — from punk rock or Record Store Day to horror films and adult coloring books. It’s the ultimate shopping spree for the hard-to-gift.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Colorado-Centric Shop Within a Shop

1876 | BASECAMP, inside Willow: An Artisan's Market

Share Best Colorado-Centric Shop Within a Shop
Share To

We’ve loved Willow for years, bestowing Best of Denver awards on the fine craft gallery in 2007 and 2008 — but now the shop has cleared out a niche to house 1876 | BASECAMP, a separate local business specializing in quality screen-printed clothing evoking the historical Colorado spirit with a modern spin. The retail concept of married Colorado natives, 1876 has everything you need to wear Colorado pride on your sleeve.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Thrift Store

Goodwill

Share Best Thrift Store
Share To

Not all Goodwills are created equal, as a visit to the 21 South Broadway branch will prove. Dedicated diggers can regularly unearth retro looks and hipster threads every bit as head-turning as those found in the vintage shops elsewhere on the road, except at drastically reduced prices, especially on half-price days. Treasures can also be found in the book section, which goes well beyond the latest James Patterson bestseller, plus box after box of unusual vinyl and a downstairs furniture, sports equipment and who-know-what-else section that’s as large as plenty of other thrift stores in and of itself.

Readers’ Choice: ARC Thrift Store

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Free Service

Lockers for the Homeless

Share Best Free Service
Share To

Among the many things that pizza entrepreneur, comedy maven, activist and 2019 Denver mayoral candidate Kayvan Khalatbari has going on is a determination to never overlook anyone, especially Denver’s kicked-around homeless population. Because it’s Khalatbari’s opinion that the city is trying to tackle the homeless situation with force and bullying rather than compassion, he partnered last fall to collaborate with the community organization Denver Homeless Out Loud to install and maintain free lockers for the homeless at Sexy Pizza’s Capitol Hill location. It’s a small gesture, but one with the possibility of growth — a real attempt to do something for people who’ve lost their belongings again and again to sweeps and theft. One step at a time.

Readers’ Choice: Denver Free Run

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Flea Market

The Denver Flea

Share Best Flea Market
Share To

The Denver Flea isn’t so much a market as a party to which everyone is invited — and this year’s spring edition blooms with promise. The April 14-15 event boasts a new location — the Denver Rock Drill, at 1717 East 39th Avenue — as well as a slew of first-time vendors offering a fresh batch of quirky or one-of-a-kind items every few feet. And that’s not to mention available fare from a battalion of food trucks, as well as brews, craft cocktails and assorted intoxicants courtesy of Great Divide and other experts on imbibing. While it’s not free, a single $5 entry fee covers both days of the Flea.

Readers’ Choice: The Denver Flea

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Local Instagram-Based Vintage Shop

@ZimmsVintage

Share Best Local Instagram-Based Vintage Shop
Share To

Started by local visual artist Katy Zimmerman and her sister Dena, the @ZimmsVintage Instagram and Etsy-based thrift clothier feels like a secret peek into a tastefully arranged closet. The siblings use their collective eyes for fashion to do the rummaging for you, finding beautiful blazers and perfect pencil skirts for an array of sizes and body types. Katy even customizes some pieces with her visual art, so watch for modified items like her hand-painted purses to show up in the shop, because the pieces go fast. All items are brand-new or gently worn, a mix of vintage staple pieces and fresher apparel, creating an eclectic mix of work-appropriate attire and going-out clothes. The best part? @ZimmsVintage keeps its stock at a nice price point — so you can find a whole outfit from head-to-Doc Martens without breaking the bank.

@ZimmsVintage

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Shop for Vintage Accessories

Regal Vintage

Share Best Shop for Vintage Accessories
Share To

James Elliott and Stephen Castillo opened their shop on South Broadway in 2008, offering an eclectic mix of gems from the past. Nestled in a bright and colorful stretch of shops, Regal Vintage carries the best trendy pieces from past eras, with fashion stretching from the 1890s to the 1990s. During one stop you might find derbys from the ’20s, gold jewelry from the ’70s and neon sunglasses from the ’80s. The owners strive to ensure that all inventory is fun, fabulous and funky, and credit their decade of success to their connection with the community.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Designer Mall

Modern Nomad

Share Best Designer Mall
Share To

Here in Denver, we’re all up to date on food halls — but what about a design hall? The design warehouse Modern Nomad redefines the design-mall model for the 21st century, first by operating as an open-air collective of related businesses with a modern outlook on style, and second, by hosting pop-ups for savvy design merchants and makers from Denver and around the world. Modern Nomad has so far partnered on a permanent basis with the longtime Denver mid-century showroom Mod Livin’, La Lovely Vintage and the newcomer Homefill, a retailer of eco-friendly home goods. Everything blends together in the space, much as it would in your own home, making every visit a revelatory lesson in creative, up-to-the-minute home design.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Vintage Eclectica

Ten Penny Store

Share Best Vintage Eclectica
Share To

Small is better at the Ten Penny Store, where the vibe is upbeat and, yes, eclectic as all get out. It’s not out of order to say that you never know what you’ll see there at any given time, but some of it falls in the realms of vintage sports tees, caps and memorabilia; matchbooks from long-gone Denver eateries; pearl-buttoned cowboy shirts; vinyl records and ’50s frocks for the ladies. It’s that place around the corner that keeps calling you back.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Antiques and Curiosities

Ninni & Foffa's

Share Best Antiques and Curiosities
Share To

Think of Ninni & Foffa’s, named after the owner’s Swedish grandparents, as the sweeter side of its neighbor, the Room of Lost Things. Though stuff here sometimes gets a little weird, it’s mostly charming: handsome, hand-painted and upcycled furniture pieces; unusual jewelry; vintage nude photography; snarky embroidered samplers and pure, hand-picked and unadulterated treasures from another time. Looking for an unusual gift for your eccentric friend? Hit Ninni & Foffa’s, and you’ll be in that zone.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best New Boutique

True

Share Best New Boutique
Share To

Denver retail entrepreneur Shana Colbin Dunn opened her first store, the accessory-heavy Kismet, in 2006 in Highlands Square, and it grew over the years into a three-store Denver metro empire based on good management and impeccable merchandise. But when she moved into Stanley Marketplace last year, it was with a different concept and a new name. True is all about de-stressing and simplifying life, offering clean, beautiful clothing and Colbin Dunn’s greatest proven strength — well-curated accessories and jewelry — while also addressing women’s wellness through pampering products, books and workshops. It’s a cutting-edge business for tough emotional times, and stay tuned: A second True is opening its doors this spring in the LoHi Marketplace in Highland, with more of the same.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Chip-Off-the-Old-Block Boutique

Trunk Nouveau

Share Best Chip-Off-the-Old-Block Boutique
Share To

Husband-and-wife retail team Stephanie Shearer and Chris Bacorn have years of retail experience between them as the Uptown proprietors of Pandora on the Hill and Soul Haus (big news: Those two stores have merged into one big Soul Haus, with cute dresses, handmade jewelry, haha-funny cards and something for everyone). But it was still a gamble for the couple when they decided to pioneer Stanley Marketplace with a new concept, Trunk Nouveau. They took their marketing know-how and applied it to the shop, tailoring it to a different clientele and the Aurora venue’s people-first manifesto, with a wider range of price points and an ever-changing trunk-show theme. But don’t worry: The playfulness of Pandora and Soul Haus still runs through the new store’s veins.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Boutique With Fresh Flowers

Conservatrice

Share Best Boutique With Fresh Flowers
Share To

As boutiques go, Conservatrice is one of those girly-girl pampering places where a gentleman might buy a gift for his lady love — or the lady herself might go for a moment’s respite from the spinning world, among lace and linen, fancy perfume bottles, tinctures and lotions and, to top it all off, redolent floral arrangements perfect for prettying up a boudoir or a wedding reception. Need an all-purpose revitalizing sanctuary in your life? Head to downtown Littleton and shop till you drop.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Boutique for Millennials (and Their Mothers)

Jewelius

Share Best Boutique for Millennials (and Their Mothers)
Share To

Deep in the heart of Highland, Jewelius goes both ways, offering millennial favorites like off-the-shoulder tops, graphic tees and holey-kneed distressed jeans, alongside smart wraps and bags for the older set. And both generations see eye to eye when it comes to the store’s namesake: elegant yet affordable jewelry, from fun stacking bracelets to opulent bling-studded rings and bangles. It’s the perfect place to take mom for a mother-daughter shopping spree this May.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Boutique for Street Fashion

Station

Share Best Boutique for Street Fashion
Share To

Fashion can be as high-end as couture or so low-end that it scrapes the pavement of the city streets. Station, the streetwear boutique in Five Points with a colorful culture and a playful take on street fashion and art, strikes the perfect balance in the fashion spectrum. The shop produces its own signature pieces, like sweatshirts and hats, and the resale rack is full of vintage relics by Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren as well as modern brands like Supreme and A Bathing Ape, all carefully curated by the staff.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best All-Indie Boutique

Sub Rosa Mercantile

Share Best All-Indie Boutique
Share To

Sub Rosa brightens the Sunnyside neighborhood with an all-handcrafted inventory of jewelry, fashion and items for home and body showcasing makers from Colorado. What you’ll find there might be as small as an enamel coyote pin by Eradura or a glass vial of flower water from Birchrose + Co., or as large as a handsome Mexican blanket by Gunn & Swain. It’s all homey and good.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Astrologer

Leah Samuels, Moonlight Offerings

Share Best Astrologer
Share To

Whether you’re a first-time seeker of astrological readings or a seasoned pro regarding your birth sign, Leah Samuels has something to share with you. As Moonlight Offerings, the accomplished astrologer sees the zodiac through a lunar lens, digging deep into her visitors’ charts and interpreting planetary alignments and stars’ positions at the moment of birth. Gain insight into relationships, have career questions answered, and see personal issues resolved via Samuels’s gentle but powerful look at what lies ahead. Samuels also offers seasonal astrology classes for individuals and groups. She’s available for personal readings by appointment and makes monthly scheduled appearances at metaphysical shop Ritualcravt, 2842 West 44th Avenue.

leah-samuels-lac8.squarespace.com

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Cannabis Tour/Class

Break the Stigma Fitness

Share Best Cannabis Tour/Class
Share To

Although Colorado still hasn’t fully figured out social consumption, private classes and events that incorporate cannabis use are finally starting to pop up more — and, more important — stick around. Break the Stigma Fitness, the metro’s only cannabis-infused fitness center, has managed to not only stick around, but thrive as it sparks up bowls and heart rates in Wheat Ridge. Founder Jennessa Lea says she lost 110 pounds and ended a decade of prescription drug use thanks to a regimen of cannabis, nutrition and fitness, so she opened an exercise class in a private residence that allows optional pot use for guests. Now her staff of women trainers teach an array of classes, ranging from yoga to self-defense, proving you can get high and get fit — in no particular order.

Readers’ Choice: My 420 Tours

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Bookstore

BookBar

Share Best Bookstore
Share To

It seems strange that the BookBar has only been open since the fall of 2012, since it already feels like a local institution. Of course, books are one of the main attractions here, and the tomes on hand are consistently smart and intriguing. But the atmosphere is just as important. In addition to comfy sofas that inspire patrons to linger, the shop boasts a full-service wine bar, complete with a delicious menu of items, plus a daily happy hour and even a “happier hour” storytime for youngsters that offers discounted prices on kids’ meals. It’s the kind of place that residents take visitors to illustrate why Denver is such a great place.

Readers’ Choice: Tattered Cover

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Book Bargains

Jefferson County Library Whale of a Used Book Sale

Share Best Book Bargains
Share To

Each spring and fall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, at 15200 West 6th Avenue in Golden, the Jefferson County Library Foundation stages a “Whale” sale at which books, magazines, records and more that are being taken out of circulation are put on sale to the general public. The four-day event begins with a preview night on a Thursday, a $10 early-entry opportunity for an hour on Friday morning, and no-fee entries through the rest of the weekend. But the real bargains can be had on Sundays, when patrons are charged just $6 to fill a grocery-sized bag with as many items as possible. Fees are bumped up slightly for larger bags, but it’s still possible to pick up dozens of books for a quarter or less apiece. A whale of a sale, indeed.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Record Shop

Twist & Shout

Share Best Record Shop
Share To

Three decades ago this year, Paul and Jill Epstein started Twist & Shout, which has changed locations a few times and grown with each move. The sprawling 11,000-square-foot East Colfax location it’s called home since 2006 carries a ton of CDs but also sports the best vinyl selection in the city. It’s easy to spend an afternoon digging through LPs here, whether you’re looking for an original 1950s Blue Note pressing, rare records or newer reissues. These days, you can easily stream music from your phone or computer, but there’s still much joy to be had sifting through actual CDs and records, and you’ll find that at Twist & Shout. May it continue for another thirty years.

Readers’ Choice: Twist & Shout

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Blowout Record Sales

Ryan Dykstra Records

Share Best Blowout Record Sales
Share To

Like record albums much? If you can’t have too many but have a budget that’s holding you back, it’s time you got to know record gypsy Ryan Dykstra and his traveling vintage vinyl boutique, which pops up regularly, complete with listening stations, at changing locations in Fort Collins, Denver, Boulder and other stops along the Front Range. Once in a while, that also means 99-cent blowouts with thousands of records in every genre and era to choose from. If you want to keep up with Dykstra’s pop-ups, visit the event Facebook page or email ryandykstrarecords@gmail.com with the word “add” in the subject line.

ryandykstrarecords.com

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Bet for Record Geeks

Denver Record Collectors Expo

Share Best Bet for Record Geeks
Share To

The biannual Denver Record Collectors Expo just celebrated its 25th anniversary as the brainchild of former record-store workers Karen Brown and Kurt Ohlen. Dozens of record vendors, both public and private, bring vinyl LPs galore to the floor, along with everything musical, from eight-track tapes to those coveted twelve-inch collectible video discs, posters and memorabilia, CDs, 45s and even a stray guitar or two. Plus, it has a social side: It’s like old-home week for metro record geeks, full of familiar faces on both sides of the cash boxes. You’ve heard of Hillbilly Heaven — this is its vinyl-record counterpart.

bigk.com

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Place to Buy an Instrument

Flipside Music

Share Best Place to Buy an Instrument
Share To

Flipside Music owner Anthony “Ike” Iacovangelo Jr. started buying and selling instruments and gear online while being laid up from a busted ankle. He eventually started working out of a warehouse before finally opening his brick-and-mortar store nearly three years ago. His shop is ideal for any player on a quest for the perfect tone, as Flipside specializes in boutique guitar effects pedals. With a low-pressure, old-school music-store vibe, it offers the best alternative in town to the big-box music stores like Guitar Center.

Readers’ Choice: Colfax Guitar Shop

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Shop for Your First Tattoo

Bound By Design

Share Best Shop for Your First Tattoo
Share To

You’re a tender tattoo newbie, and about to be even more tender — so where to go for that initial ink? Bound By Design feels your pain and endeavors to help you navigate the process in the gentlest way possible. The team of talented longtime artists includes a dozen pros, so you’re likely to find one whose style matches your vision. In addition, they all know how to work with first-timers in figuring out things like placement, tattoo size as it relates to pain tolerance, and what kind of care cream to use for the best results. The space is comfortable and colorful, filled with distracting art and a mesmerizing display of body jewelry. This is a good pick for your first piercing, too, and since it’s your first time, we have another tip: If you like what you get, don’t forget the gratuity.

Readers’ Choice: Certified Customs

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Shop for Your Last Tattoo

Sol Tribe Tattoo & Body Piercing

Share Best Shop for Your Last Tattoo
Share To

Alicia Cardenas opened Twisted Sol in 1997 to honor her cultural commitment to ritualistic body modification. In 2009, that spot morphed into Sol Tribe Tattoo & Body Piercing, a beautifully decorated shop that continues Cardenas’s commitment to ritual and cultural sensitivity. The spiritual gravity the artists at Sol Tribe bring to their work is reason enough to go there for one final tattoo, and their creativity seals the deal. If you’re looking for a transcendental body modification experience (because you think about that kind of stuff, especially at the end, right?), there’s no better shop to visit.

Readers’ Choice: Dedication Tattoo

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Tattoo Shop for Walk-Ins

Thick as Thieves

Share Best Tattoo Shop for Walk-Ins
Share To

If you’re looking for some ink and don’t want to wait, Thick as Thieves has garnered a reputation for being Denver’s best walk-in tattoo shop. Come in with an idea, and if it’s simple enough, one of the skilled artists will draw it up on the spot and get it done. (More complex ideas will require an appointment.) For the helpful artists, there’s no such thing as a stupid question. Be on the lookout for Thick as Thieves’ holiday specials, like $13 flash tattoos for Friday the 13th and $31 jobs for Halloween.

Readers’ Choice: End of Days

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Head Shop

Purple Haze

Share Best Head Shop
Share To

Denver provides tokers their pick of the litter, but it’s hard to match Purple Haze’s level of quantity, quality and consistency over the years. The head shop chain’s four metro locations carry an exceptional mix of affordable glassware, art from local glass blowers, blunt sticks and joint papers, dabbing tools and vape gear to peruse, and employees are usually friendly enough to throw together a deal for you if you buy multiple items. Hey, some of us like to haggle — and a 40 percent discount on any piece of glass in the store on your birthday doesn’t hurt, either.

Readers’ Choice: Purple Haze

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Liquor Store for Colorado Beers

The Proper Pour

Share Best Liquor Store for Colorado Beers
Share To

Sometimes size doesn’t matter. There are plenty of liquor stores in the metro area larger than the Proper Pour, which is located inside the Source, but none better when it comes to finding locally produced brews that will please your palate. The selection is modest but mighty, and there are tons of specialty bombers that will hit the spot. And because the offerings are carefully overseen by staffers who really know their suds, tipplers are practically guaranteed a quality quaff whether they’ve heard of it before or not.

Readers’ Choice: Molly’s Spirits

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Dispensary Cultivation

L'Eagle

Share Best Dispensary Cultivation
Share To

With hundreds of cultivations to choose from in the Denver area, it’s safe to say that there are at least a couple of commercial grows out there doing it the right way. The team behind past Best of Denver winners L’Eagle hasn’t just been growing the right way; it’s been advocating for others to do the same. L’Eagle’s sustainable growing methods and organically motivated practices earned a Clean Green Certified seal from the City of Denver, and owners Amy and John Andrle have spoken out against unsafe pesticide use and cutting corners in grows. Every pot shop says it has the dankest Sour Diesel and Strawberry Cough, but L’Eagle is one of the few that can truly say that without selling its customers steroided buds showered in mildew killer. Nowadays, that means a lot.

Readers’ Choice: Good Chemistry

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Selection of Flower at a Dispensary

The Herbal Cure

Share Best Selection of Flower at a Dispensary
Share To

You’ll find dispensaries around Denver with longer menus, but the Herbal Cure’s unique mix of exotic strains and timeless classics can satisfy your wildest terpene desires and recommended medical needs. Winners of multiple awards from the Grow Off for its strength in the grow room, the Herbal Cure has proven itself against the other heavyweights in Colorado, and it switches up the menu enough to keep surprising regular customers. The Cure’s stiff, flavorful cuts of Cactus Breath, Do-Si-Dos and Lemon Sorbet stand alone in the Mile High City, with prices friendlier to your budget than most top-tier pot shops.

Readers’ Choice: The Health Center

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Deals at a Dispensary

House of Dankness

Share Best Deals at a Dispensary
Share To

Deals are abundant in a city with hundreds of pot shops, but how much is a $5 pre-roll really worth if it tastes like crap? House of Dankness isn’t heavy on coupons, but its texting alerts and random deals posted on social media and Leafly tip customers off about $15 eighths, half-off concentrates, $100 ounces and more. It’s not the only shop with deals like that, but once you realize that House of Dankness and its breeding company, Rare Dankness, are responsible for some of the best indica genetics on the West Coast (and you see how much other dispensaries charge for its wholesale bud), you’ll be white-knuckling out I-70 to get there.

Readers’ Choice: The Green Solution

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Topicals Company

Mary's Medicinals

Share Best Topicals Company
Share To

The benefit of topicals can vary from person to person, but cannabis-infused lotions, balms and salves have proven to be a potential alternative to pills for chronic and extreme pain. Mary’s Medicinals is one of Colorado’s OGs in both topicals and infused products, along with transdermal patches, capsules and concentrates aimed at treating pain. The brand is available in most Colorado dispensaries, incorporating trends likes CBD, distillate and CBN into its products long before consumers demanded them. All of that innovation should equal one proud Mary.

Readers’ Choice: Evolve Formulas

marysmedicinals.com

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Edibles Company

Binske

Share Best Edibles Company
Share To

Binske’s line of edibles aren’t new or groundbreaking — the company currently sells infused chocolate, honey, olive oil and fruit leathers — but its commitment to flavor and style has certainly won us over. Binske brought in graphic artist Martin O’Neill to create mesmerizing labels that play off hundreds of etchings and watercolor reproductions of natural-history archives, and its variety of Chilean honeys and Greek olive oils allow you to put that creative inspiration to work in the kitchen. As for the pre-made treats, Binske’s chocolates, made with Honduran and Peruvian cacao paired with hazelnuts from Oregon, are a luxurious dessert, while its tart Granny Smith fruit leathers will take you back to fifth grade and have you giggling like a child.

Readers’ Choice: Wana Brands

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Concentrates Company

Harmony Extracts

Share Best Concentrates Company
Share To

Harmony Extracts deserves the love of the people because its products are made for the people. You’ll find shatter, budder, sugar wax and distillate from Harmony at affordable prices in dispensaries throughout Denver. Harmony was also one of the first extractors to debut THCA crystalline mixed with terpene sauce (dubbed Live Nectar), the most potent and flavorful concentrate yet, to the recreational market. You might be tempted to call the company Heisenberg Extracts after seeing the crystal-like substance, but one taste of Live Nectar will show you why it costs upwards of $70 per gram.

Readers’ Choice: Olio

harmonyextracts.com

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Selection of Concentrates in a Dispensary

Northern Lights Cannabis

Share Best Selection of Concentrates in a Dispensary
Share To

Northern Lights Cannabis is known for offering a fine menu of flower and edibles, but its concentrates list is the real star of the show. The Denver location can have upwards of sixty options on the menu, with Pax ERA pods, a variety of pre-filled vape cartridges, shatters, waxes and everything in between available for all wallets. The Edgewater location is a little more refined, carrying some of the most desirable concentrates from Colorado’s best extractors, like Double Black Extracts, EndoCanna, Green Dot Labs and the Lab. Northern Lights hasn’t completely abandoned the old-school, though: You can still find grams of kief here, too.

Readers’ Choice: Lightshade

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Name for a Marijuana Dispensary

Sticky Fingerz

Share Best Name for a Marijuana Dispensary
Share To

We know the Onyx member and Deebo’s jailbreaking sidekick spells his name “Sticky Fingaz,” but you can’t help but make the connection to the rapper when driving by the north Denver pot shop. While the dispensary isn’t inviting you to steal anything, anyone who’s trimmed more than an ounce of flower can certainly appreciate the reference to resin-covered hands. Just remember: Don’t rub your eyes.

Readers’ Choice: Starbuds

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Medical-Only Dispensary

Lotus Medical

Share Best Medical-Only Dispensary
Share To

Dispensaries that only serve the medical crowd are getting harder to find in Denver these days, but there are still a few dozen that refuse to make the switch — and we respect that. Lotus Medical has held prime real estate at 14th and Wazee streets since 2010, and it has stayed loyal to its patients, serving up stanky, plump cuts of house strains like Bubba Gum Kush and Snow Monster while dishing out fan favorites such as Sour Diesel and Tahoe OG.

Readers’ Choice: PotCo

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Dispensary for a Native

Verde Natural

Share Best Dispensary for a Native
Share To

Verde Natural founder Chuck Blackton isn’t a Colorado native — he has cannabis-breeding roots in Las Vegas and the Netherlands — but his pot shops fit right in on East Colfax and in Boulder. Verde’s award-winning cultivation staff can take one man’s limp, dull Super Lemon Haze genetics and turn it into a chunky, dense heavyweight fit for a king. The brand has provided its buds wholesale to dozens of dispensaries around the state, but to get the best deals and whiffs of Black Mamba, Bubblegum Jack and Hazelnut Cream, you have to go to the source. Refusing to subscribe to the indica-sativa rhetoric, Verde is more interested in the specific flavors and effects consumers are looking for, making the educated user feel right at home.

Readers’ Choice: Lightshade

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Free Thing for Kids to Do

Home Depot Workshops

Share Best Free Thing for Kids to Do
Share To

While Home Depot is known as a place to get wood, potting soil and power tools, each month the stores also offer a free class for kids. Children ages three to eighteen can learn to build a birdhouse, a periscope or whatever else is on the monthly agenda. All supplies are included, and kids leave with their own apron. Most of the Home Depot stores offer the classes (all on the same day and time), so the best thing to do is check out the spot closest to you.

Multiple metro locations

homedepot.com

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Holistic Healer Services

Eutimia Cruz Montoya's Muse Medicina

Share Best Holistic Healer Services
Share To

As Muse Medicina, Eutimia Cruz Montoya believes in healing the whole body holistically. The descendant of mestizo curanderos (spiritual healers), her approach to natural and spiritual medicine is rooted in a familial and ancestral practice. The herbalist, licensed acupuncturist, body- and energy-work specialist and trained massage therapist also holds a master’s in Oriental medicine and has logged hundreds of hours of yoga training. The Xicana health practitioner is a cross-community healer, an Italian, French and Spanish speaker who makes house calls when not taking appointments at her home.

facebook.com/MuseMedicina

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Gathering Place for Badass Business Women

Bad News Babes Social Club

Share Best Gathering Place for Badass Business Women
Share To

There’s no guidebook to starting and running a successful business, so Tran Wills and Ali Elman, co-owners of the Base Coat Nail Salon empire, created Bad News Babes Social Club, a place for ladies to crowdsource knowledge. Several times a year, Wills and Elman invite women business owners with a Colorado connection to speak and enjoy drinks with a room full of aspiring entrepreneurs. Dispensing financial advice, sharing secrets to a work-life balance and being honest about sales-floor triumphs and total failures is what this gathering is all about. Bad News Babes Social Club creates an atmosphere of trust, encouraging would-be executives in the audience to ask tough questions and giving successful women a chance to share personal stories of surviving and thriving in a free (and mostly male) market.

facebook.com/badnewsbabessocialclub

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Men’s Pampering Palace

Frank's Gentlemen's Salon

Share Best Men’s Pampering Palace
Share To

Facial hair is back in a big way, and like it or not, it seems like a holding trend. So you might as well take care of it in the best way possible. Frank’s is more than a barber shop; it’s a spa break for men, where things are done the old-fashioned way, with straight razors and hot towels, even if it’s your scalp that’s being shaved. But you can also get a full-service head massage there, a man facial, a brow waxing or a shoe shine. In an age when it’s okay for men to have feelings, it’s also all right to be pampered, dudes. Sit back and relax.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Facial

Mooi Makeup and Beauty Studio

Share Best Facial
Share To

Mooi Studio owners Raquel Turner and Ahmana Aryan independently made their names as top Denver makeup artists, working the city’s wedding and party crowds for many seasons before opening a permanent salon space on West 29th Avenue. There they offer a suite of beauty services, from makeup application to brow waxing and eyelash lifts, making Mooi an easy choice for pre-event pampering and regular maintenance. Facials fall in the latter category: Choose from a range of services that focus on things like acne reduction, hydration, anti-aging and skin plumping. We favor the Chocolate Champagne treatment, a series of masks and washes (some of which are infused with cocoa and smell so good, you’ll want to eat them) that leave the skin glowing and nourished.

4433 West 29th Avenue

303-999-9010

mooistudio.co

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Denver Instagrammer

Justin Alber

Share Best Denver Instagrammer
Share To

It isn’t hard to find lovely photos of Denver. But have you ever noticed that they’re always taken from the same spots? Justin Alber has a knack for photographing the Mile High City in unexpected, transformative ways. Black-and-white shots of downtown buildings almost look like Chicago. Faraway photos make the skyline look nearly recognizable, but in a beautiful way. Alber’s unique eye for angles, colors and textures makes him the finest ‘grammer in all the land.

@spektkl

Readers’ Choice: @bestboozedenver

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Denver Podcast

Denver Orbit

Share Best Denver Podcast
Share To

Denver’s arts community is nothing if not eclectic, and Denver Orbit perfectly reflects the variety of creators who call the Mile High City home. Co-hosts Ryan Connell and Josh Mattison (who also acts as producer) are legitimate tastemakers, and their interests range far and wide, as indicated by the lineup of one recent episode: “Consent Means What Now?,” a story by Amanda EK, “Hey Man,” a song by Chella and the Charm, and “Defining Forward Momentum,” a poem by Alessandra Ragusin. The programs consistently introduce listeners to the sort of folks who make Denver a richer and more vibrant place to live.

Readers’ Choice: ProCO360

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Local Religious Podcast

L2 Church

Share Best Local Religious Podcast
Share To

The L2 Church, at 1477 Columbine Street, specifically appeals to Denver youth by way of messages that connect spiritual verities with the challenges of today in a manner that seems real and tangible — and it uses podcasts of Sunday sermons to spread the word far and wide. Recent timely topics include “Chaos and Order” and “Sexual Harassment,” both interpreted via the Book of Genesis, as well as the “Anatomy of the Soul” series, viewed through the prism of assorted psalms that brim with wisdom accessible to believers and doubters alike.

l2today.com/sermons

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Local Civic Affairs Podcast

Denver 8 Video Podcast

Share Best Local Civic Affairs Podcast
Share To

No matter how civically engaged a Denverite you are, there’s no way you can make it to every important meeting, committee gathering or public event. That’s where Denver 8 comes in. New video podcasts pop up at the player.fm website on practically a daily basis, offering the opportunity to virtually sit in on weekly city council sessions and panels touching on safety, homelessness, housing and more. There are also regular programs such as the Ask the Auditor and YCN: Your City Now series, plus coverage of special events like Imagine 2020 performances. The service puts the city at your fingertips no matter where the rest of you happens to be at the time.

https://denver8.tv

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Local Board Game Podcast

Mile High Game Guys

Share Best Local Board Game Podcast
Share To

Think listening to a podcast about board games sounds boring? Think again. The team of Adrian Richardson, Jeff Jackson and Zach McAnally bring an infectious sense of uncensored fun to their reviews of products such as Harry Potter: Hogwarts Battle and Ponzi Scheme, not to mention supplementary blog posts such as “Here’s Some History Bitches,” in which readers are introduced to “Optimus Douchbagus,” who was “stoned…to death for just being a dumb fuck.” Let the games begin.

milehighgameguys.com

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Place to Re-Explore With Kids

Children's Museum of Denver

Share Best Place to Re-Explore With Kids
Share To

Imagine a place where kids from crawlers to tweens can explore, learn and exhaust a large amount of energy while being contained in one place. After a $16.1 million renovation in 2015, the Children’s Museum now has a spacious art room, standing sculptures to paint on, easels and endless pieces of paper, a collage station and clay for molding. There’s a climbing cage for older kids; a whimsical, toy-filled room for babies and toddlers to safely bounce around; an area to practice engineering by launching paper rockets; a mock dirt mound for little critters to investigate; and a huge outdoor area complete with a sand pit, zipline, splash area and fort.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Dispensary for a Newcomer

The Clinic

Share Best Dispensary for a Newcomer
Share To

This isn’t meant as praise for the Clinic’s accessibility or retail experience — though both are excellent — but as a tribute to its ability to operate numerous locations while maintaining some of the best genetics and buds in Denver. Each of the chain’s four Mile High stores carry a competitive mix of flower and infused products, but the shop’s legendary cuts of strains like Sour Diesel, Kosher Kush, Toxic Kool Aid and Strawberry Banana, as well as the Clinic’s decision to bring in more wholesale growers, have created one of Denver’s best selections of rare and stalwart cannabis products. Pair that with a knowledgeable staff with grassroots experience in Colorado’s pot scene, and you’ve got one helluva welcome center.

Readers’ Choice: Diego Pellicer

Multiple locations

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Place for Moms to Unwind

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Share Best Place for Moms to Unwind
Share To

There’s something about being able to watch a movie while getting fed and served drinks that makes one feel extra special and super-relaxed. At both the Littleton and Sloan’s Lake locations of this institution, you can indulge in the latest release (or an old-school favorite) while letting someone take care of you. Or, if you really can’t get away from the kids, take them with you. On select days, Alamo Drafhouse offers Alamo for All, a program geared toward families with small kids. You might not get the full unwinding effect, but, hey, you can have that beer and elevated grilled cheese sandwich while letting the giant screen entertain. The only danger to seeing a movie here is missing the film because you fell asleep in the theater’s cozy chairs.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Place for Parent Playdates

The Mama 'Hood

Share Best Place for Parent Playdates
Share To

Parents meet other parents while their kids are in school, but for those with young children, it can be tougher. At the Mama ‘Hood in Highland, moms, dads and babies meet to do yoga and take classes and join groups on parenting, including for sleep training, breastfeeding or postpartum support. It’s a great way to interact with other parents in the same boat as you, and if the connection is strong, you can go for a cup of tea afterward at the connected Teatulia or a beer at the Zuni Street Brewing Company next door.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Running Store

Boulder Running Company, Cherry Creek

Share Best Running Store
Share To

The greatest thing about Boulder Running Company is the expert shoe-fitting service the store provides. A friendly staff member will watch you run on a treadmill and may even have you do a few laps outside the store to check your gait and determine how your feet land before recommending the shoes that are right for you. The store, which also has locations in Boulder and Littleton, offers an array of men’s and women’s apparel, and, of course, gadgets in a wide range of prices to help the fleet of foot track their progress.

Readers’ Choice: Runners Roost

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Outdoor-Gear Store

Feral Mountain Co.

Share Best Outdoor-Gear Store
Share To

In 2016, Jimmy Funkhouser ditched his corporate gig to embark on an adventure. Two years later, gear-haven Feral has garnered a reputation among outdoor enthusiasts for having a knowledgeable staff and some of the best prices in town. Feral sells used gear online — a bargain-hunter’s dream — and rents everything from backpacking and camping kits to cooking gear and GPS systems. Don’t miss the Adventure Planning Room, which reportedly offers Denver’s largest collection of Colorado trail maps.

Readers’ Choice: REI

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Private Events Venue

Invisible City

Share Best Private Events Venue
Share To

Consummate party host Paul Laurie made a name for himself in Denver by throwing offbeat and engaging events in unusual spaces. Last year he landed the lease for a decommissioned synagogue that artists had converted into a house, giving Invisible City a permanent home. The private events venue — which, with its handful of bedrooms, does double duty as an Airbnb — has all the perks of a great party hall: art-deco charm, a catering kitchen and bar with no requirements about preferred vendors, and flexibility in event end time. What takes this place above and beyond, though, is that Laurie and his team are eager to create truly transportive experiences — and they know the performance artists and lighting and sound professionals to pull it off. That makes Invisible City equally popular with wedding planners and organizations like Atlas Obscura and Meow Wolf.

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Liquor Store — Price

Molly's Spirits

Share Best Liquor Store — Price
Share To

It’s easy to stroll the aisles of Molly’s Spirits and lose track of the time. After all, the store has more than 12,000 products displayed in 30,000 square feet of space. It has an impressive selection of craft beers from around the world, and between the build-your-own-six-pack program and more than 65 coolers dedicated to craft beer, it should be easy to find something you like — and at prices that are easy on your wallet. If it’s wine you’re after, Molly’s offers more than 8,000 different bottles with prices that are tough to beat. If you need suggestions, Molly’s employees are always available and willing to help.

Readers’ Choice: Molly’s Spirits

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Liquor Store — Selection

Mondo Vino

Share Best Liquor Store — Selection
Share To

Perhaps you already know Mondo Vino for its wine program — the Highland anchor boasts an expertly assembled collection that’s deftly maneuvered by the staff, and the shop has a knack for finding rare wines. That makes it a must-visit for amateurs and geeks alike, who leave each interaction a little more knowledgeable, and with the utmost confidence that they’ve secured an excellent bottle. But perhaps this shop’s best-kept secret is that it puts just as much effort into its beer and spirits offerings. Its shelves and cold cases are full of rare gems and solid standbys, and it offers knowledge on everything it sells. Looking for an elusive Japanese whiskey? A limited-release beer? A funky liqueur? Or want to make a delicious discovery? Make Mondo Vino your next stop.

Readers’ Choice: Argonaut Wine & Liquor

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Wine Shop

Proof Wine & Spirits

Share Best Wine Shop
Share To

Good wine shops offer variety, but the best wine shops get to know you and encourage you to expand your horizons — and chances to expand those horizons is what makes Proof special. The wee shop, notched into a corner on Larimer Street, specializes in off-beat wine, beer and spirits, and its concise selection packs a punch. You’ll find familiar touchpoints, but if you’re open to experimentation, it’s best to let owner Liz Batkin guide you through her wares; she has a knack for ferreting out a discovery that matches your specific tastes. Further education: Proof holds regular wine tastings to help you define and redefine what you like.

Readers’ Choice: Molly’s Spirits

Best Of Denver® 2018
Shopping & Services

Best Beer Shop

Mr. B's Wine & Spirits

Share Best Beer Shop
Share To

Ask any beer nerd in this town where they go for rare bottles, and you’re likely to be pointed toward Mr. B’s, a Ballpark corner shop opened by brothers Jared and Scott Blauweiss almost a decade ago. The shelves and cold cases here are packed with finds, including special limited runs from local brewers, hard-to-find out-of-state gems, and rare imports from beer meccas like Belgium. The stock is intimidating, but the staff is not: Novices are treated as respectfully as pros, and they’ll eagerly walk you through their collection if you so much as venture a question. The success of the downtown location spawned a second shop at Stanley Marketplace; following both locations on Facebook is a good way to stay up-to-date on the coveted goods coming through the doors. Oh, and the cider and liquor sections are worth a spin, too.

Browse By Section
Previous Years