Best Indian Restaurant
Rather than running you through the standard rainbow of Indian curries, Tiffin’s focuses on the best street-food favorites of South India: paper-thin dosa rolled around generous scoops of masala; doughnut-shaped vada in spicy sauce; stark-white idli dumplings; and fat samosas bulging with vegetable fillings. The stewed vegetarian dishes are amazing — lentils, chickpeas, eggplant and okra, for example — so Tiffin’s is a great stop for a light lunch. But meat lovers will also find plenty to love; the lamb biryani and korma are both noteworthy. If you’re a Boulder native, you need only follow your nose — and Denver residents shouldn’t hesitate to make the drive up, since Indian specialties this good are few and far between.
