Best Korean Restaurant
Restaurants that try to do too much often fail at everything, but at Mr. Kim Korean BBQ, nearly every aspect of Korean cuisine presented turns out well. Of course, the barbecue rises above all: Thin-sliced meats — whether beef brisket or tongue, pork belly or bulgogi, seafood or duck — are all quality cuts that come with well-seasoned sauces. But beyond that, every bubbling stone-bowl soup, kimchi pancake or order of dumplings, noodles or rice dishes exhibits freshness and deep flavor. Short of hopping a plane to Seoul, you’re unlikely to find this much variety or depth anywhere else. So crack a bottle or two of soju, pour your tablemates a round, and get sizzling!
Readers’ Choice: Dae Gee