Best Korean Restaurant

Mr. Kim Korean BBQ

Restaurants that try to do too much often fail at everything, but at Mr. Kim Korean BBQ, nearly every aspect of Korean cuisine presented turns out well. Of course, the barbecue rises above all: Thin-sliced meats — whether beef brisket or tongue, pork belly or bulgogi, seafood or duck — are all quality cuts that come with well-seasoned sauces. But beyond that, every bubbling stone-bowl soup, kimchi pancake or order of dumplings, noodles or rice dishes exhibits freshness and deep flavor. Short of hopping a plane to Seoul, you’re unlikely to find this much variety or depth anywhere else. So crack a bottle or two of soju, pour your tablemates a round, and get sizzling!

Readers' Choice: Dae Gee

Best Beer in a Bag…in a Box

Primitive Beer

Passion projects are typically full of vim and vigor, coming in fully carbonated and ready to bubble over. Brandon and Lisa Boldt’s project is certainly full of vim and vigor, but carbonation is not in the equation — which might be considered a little strange in the beer world. Last April the couple, who both have full-time jobs at other breweries, opened Primitive Beer, a small blending facility and taproom that turns out uncarbonated sour lambic-style ales. Most of these unusual Belgian-style beers are aged in wooden puncheons for nine months to three years, and you can drink them by the glass or by the pitcher — or you can take them home in plastic bags secured inside a box. Yep, that’s weird, too, but delicious, and also part of an old Belgian tradition. Wanna get really wild? Take the bag out of the box and give it a slap before drinking right from the nozzle. The gorgeous taproom is only open four days a month, so plan ahead.

Best Brewery in a Strip Mall

Baere Brewing Company

You can find breweries in just about any kind of building in Colorado — big and small, a century old or just a few weeks new. There are former hotels, auto shops and churches, an airplane hangar and a Buddhist temple. There are farmhouses, firehouses and schoolhouses, business parks, and, yes, strip malls. Probably no brewery has embraced that strip-mall ethos quite like Baere Brewing, however. Squarely in the middle of what is, sorry, a pretty ugly retail strip along Broadway, Baere tongue-in-cheekily brews a beer called Strip Mall Pale Ale and describes its location thus: “Next to Dunkin Donuts; across from 7-11. A great place to hang out while: doing laundry at Cycles; getting your car washed at Waterworks; preening at Paris Nails; having coffee at Sugar Bakeshop.” Baere’s beer, though, is anything but nondescript. While you can order traditional styles, like a brown, a saison, a dunkel and an IPA, give some of the more exotic beers a try, like the mixed-culture saison, the wild ales and the Berliner weisse.

Best Brewery in a Sandwich Joint

The Grateful Gnome Sandwich Shoppe & Brewery

Beer is America’s workhorse beverage, and sandwiches are its workhorse meal. Both have been taken apart, deconstructed, reconstructed, improved on, and sometimes over-thought and overwrought. But not at the Grateful Gnome. At this casual brewery/deli/sports bar, you’ll find solid, straightforward beers like a blonde, a brown, a weiss and an IPA, along with a few simple variations like the session stout, the petite barleywine and the hibiscus saison. You’ll also find a massive list of classic sandwiches — chicken parm, Taylor ham, turkey club, capicola and ham — done so perfectly that they’ll end up in your sexy food dreams. The Gnome is Gno joke.

Best Brewery in a Coffee Shop

Novel Strand Brewing Company

With its big windows, potted plants and laptop-toting customers, Novel Strand feels more like a community center/coffee shop than a brewery. And it actually is a coffee shop for most of the day: Queen City Collective Coffee turns out steaming mugs from this adorable corner location in the Baker neighborhood all morning and afternoon. But in the back, the beating heart of the new brewery pumps out beer — really good beer. Balanced and elegant, with an easy likability, Novel Strand’s brews are mostly hoppy (though there are some other styles) but very approachable. In the evening, the brewery turns into a cozy neighborhood spot, complete with food trucks.

Best Brewery in an Italian Restaurant

Liberati Osteria & Oenobeers

Liberati Osteria defies classification. It shrugs off convention and laughs at categorization. Is this an Italian restaurant in a brewery or the other way around? Are the beers themselves also wines? Is this traditional Italian cuisine or a modern twist? Oh, and who makes savory cannolis filled with fish rather than ricotta, anyway? Luckily, the answers don’t matter — only the experience does. Liberati not only turns out its own housemade fresh mozzarella, bread, salumi, sausage and gelato, but it’s also turning brewing on its head with beer/wine hybrids that owner Alex Liberati calls oenobeers. And they will trick and delight all of your senses as you smell and taste these creations, all of which are brewed with both grapes and grains. But don’t let it bother you: By the end of the evening, you won’t care about the difference anymore.

Best New Brewery With Old-School Traditions

Dos Luces Brewery

When it comes to corn, the past year has been the best of times and the worst of times for beer. The worst came with Bud Light’s disastrous Super Bowl commercial blasting corn syrup in its competitors’ brands…and the #corntroversey that followed. The best came with the elevation of chicha — a pre-Columbian blue-corn-based fermented beverage — into the national spotlight, thanks in part to Dos Luces Brewery and the corny focus of owner Judd Belstock. The brewery itself — and, yes, it is a brewery, because chicha and its cousin, the maguey sap-based pulque, are indeed beers — is one of the most beautiful and interesting spaces in Denver. And the liquid? Let’s just say you need to try it to understand it, and once you do, it’s hard not to be a fan. The chicha varieties are light and fruity, as they are brewed with everything from passion fruit, strawberry, lime and pumpkin to chile, cacao nibs, cloves and cinnamon.

Best New Brewery Concept

Cerveceria Colorado

Chins were scratched and eyebrows raised last May when Denver Beer Co. closed the barrel room next door to its always-packed LoHi location and replaced it with a separately run taphouse pouring only beers with Mexican-inspired ingredients and collaborations with Mexican breweries. Even more curious was the overt political message that Cerveceria Colorado brought with it: Build bridges, not walls. But the spot has worked well on both levels. Not only is it doing its best to foster inclusion, bilingualism and multiculturalism with special events and charity nights, but DBC is supplying the brightly colored beer hall with some refreshingly different and delicious cervezas, including an horchata blonde, a cactus wheat and a churro stout. What’s next? Look for more bridges — and canned beers coming soon.

Best New Brewery Taproom

Odell Brewing Co.

It’s almost not fair when the class president shows up late to the party with a six-pack of beer for everyone. How do you even compete? But that’s what happened when the thirty-year-old Odell Brewing opened its new taproom and pilot brewhouse on upper Larimer. Built in a two-story restored brick building next to Shake Shack and boasting a second-floor patio, vibrant murals inside and out, and a lineup of its own modern, experimental beers (alongside Odell’s classics), the Fort Collins brewery knew exactly what it was doing, and it did it right. At least this class president is pretty cool.

Readers' Choice: Dos Luces Brewery

Best Brewery Taproom

Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Between the new grocery-store rule, which attracted top breweries from around the country, and a pair of festivals that imported some of the best beer in the world, Denver got a lot of outside attention in 2018. What locals sometimes forget, though, is that this city holds its liquor on every level. Our Mutual Friend Brewing is a perfect, if very quiet, example. A mod RiNo hotspot with a killer patio, it’s turning out beers in multiple styles that deserve to be served and paired with creative dishes at the city’s top restaurants — or just enjoyed on their own. From straightforward styles like a table saison and a hazy pale ale to some of the most experimental liquids you’ll see anywhere in the world, like a foeder-fermented Brett saison and a brightly colored, nearly transparent peach sour, OMF has dialed in a vibe and a tap list that stand as high as the Rocky Mountains.

Readers' Choice: Great Divide Barrel Bar

Best Veggie Burger

City, O' City

In this era of meat-impersonating burgers, the City, O’ City team opted to stick with a traditional veggie burger made of actual vegetables. The City, O’ Burger gets an extra protein-packed boost from walnuts and sunflower seeds, and is served on a kaiser bun with melted dairy-free cheese and a special sauce alongside onion rings, fries, mixed greens or another side. The kitchen does a variation on the basic burger, such as the Chophouse topped with grilled onions, crispy shallots and housemade steak sauce. The popular restaurant also offers other meat-free comfort foods, including seitan pastrami, a crispy to’fish sandwich, and “chicken” and waffles.

Readers' Choice: Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

Best Vegetarian Restaurant

Leaf Vegetarian

Boulder is one of the best cities in the country for vegetarians, and Leaf Vegetarian is a major factor in that equation. The restaurant boasts a cozy atmosphere along with its meat-free menu; a majority of the dishes can easily be made vegan. A sophisticated avocado tartare, spicy buffalo tacos and calamari-style oyster mushrooms kick off the lineup. The vegan crab cake sandwich, mushroom burger and beet hummus with grilled flatbread make excellent lunch choices. For dinner, mushroom Bolognese, Jamaican jerk tempeh, and udon noodles with crispy tofu are just a few of the eclectic options. On the weekend, Leaf packs in diners for brunch, with offerings like huevos rancheros, vegan French toast, and biscuits and gravy.

Readers' Choice: City, O' City

Best Vegetarian Green Chile

Urban Egg

The Urban Egg restaurant chain is a Colorado original founded in Colorado Springs, with seven sunny spots in Denver, Fort Collins and other Front Range towns. Breakfast is the name of the game here, so start your day off early with something smothered in the house green chile, always made without meat. The tangy chile is packed with peppers, making an eye-opening addition to breakfast burritos, blue-corn huevos rancheros (ask for yours “Christmas” style so you can taste the Egg’s red chile, too) or even the Southwest eggs Benedict. You won’t even need coffee: This green chile is potent enough to kick-start your morning.

Readers' Choice: Adelitas Cocina y Cantina

Best Vegan Food Truck

Wong Way Veg

Wong Way Veg, a bright-orange food truck, circulates around Denver serving inventive scratch-made vegan food that takes its inspiration from around the world. One of the most popular options is the Boulder Philly, a twist on a Philly cheesesteak with marinated portabellos and housemade cashew cream. But you’ll also find surprises on Wong Way’s rotating menu, like the thinly sliced seitan gyro topped with tzatziki sauce in a warm pita, or the barbecued-jackfruit burrito stuffed with mac and cheese. Don’t miss the brunch special, which could be banana bread pancakes or a tofu scramble with maple sweet potatoes.

Best Vegan Bakery

Beet Box

All of the beautiful pastries at Beet Box are made without eggs and dairy, and some are gluten-free, too. While offerings change with the seasons, you can expect classic sweets such as turtle brownies, almond croissants, cinnamon rolls, chocolate doughnuts, lemon-poppyseed muffins, and chocolate-chunk scones. Savory baked goods include country loaf bread, a tomato-pesto tart, a spinach-mushroom croissant and a mushroom-green onion tart. Freshly made breads are the basis of vegan sandwiches, which range from a tofu banh mi to tuna salad made with chickpeas instead of fish and an avocado melt with cashew cream cheese.

Best Vegan Pizza

Hops & Pie

Hops & Pie is known for two staples: pizza and beer. Ditching cheese and meat sounds like it could mean the end of a good pizza, but that’s not that case with the vegan pizza here. Start by choosing the crust — either a traditional, slightly thicker pan pie, or the square, deep-dish Detroit style. Vegan meat alternatives include a spicy Sicilian sausage made in-house or house-smoked tofu, and veggie options range from the standard — mushroom, onion, pepper, olives and spinach — to more unique options such as sun-dried tomatoes, banana peppers, roasted garlic cloves, caramelized onions, jalapeños, broccoli and pineapple.

Best Vegan Fast Food

Meta Burger

The goal of Meta Burger was to redefine vegan food in Denver, giving people the chance to grab an affordable, fast meal with the classic flavors they grew up with — and it succeeded. The menu is simple: burgers, hot dogs and a few essential sandwiches (buffalo chicken and Philly cheesesteak) along with the expected sides, such as waffle fries, chili cheese fries, mac and cheese and (soy-based) shakes. Burgers come in a variety of styles, including the Supernova, with habanero jam and pickled red onions; the Godfather, with pesto and giardiniera; the Texan, with chopped BBQ pieces and coleslaw; and the Classic, with pickles, lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Best Vegan Restaurant

Watercourse Foods

Watercourse takes the guesswork out of vegan eating by offering an entirely meat- and dairy-free menu that completely bursts the stereotype of what the uninformed think plant-based food is all about. At breakfast, go for the loaded breakfast burrito stuffed with tempeh chorizo and covered in green chile or country gravy, or the Big Rig, a platter of country-fried seitan, scrambled tofu and a biscuit smothered in gravy. The comfort food continues at dinner with farfalle Alfredo, mac and cheese with bacon, nachos topped with cauliflower chorizo and cheddar cheese sauce, and the crowd-pleasing seitan buffalo wings with blue cheese.

Best Vegan Menu

Azitra

Not only does Azitra have a dedicated vegan menu, but this unassuming spot also has one of the top-rated wine selections in the state. First-course options include fried chickpea-battered veggies, potato samosas, a seasoned pulled jackfruit on naan wedges, and customer favorite gobhi Manchurian, cauliflower florets in a flavorful tomato glaze. The menu lists seventeen completely vegan traditional entrees, among them tofu makhni, eggplant bhartha and vegetable korma, all served with basmati rice. Azitra has also perfected dairy-free recipes for naan and garlic naan, and offers rotating sorbets, ice creams and a vegan dessert of the day to wrap up your meal.

Readers' Choice: Watercourse Foods

Best Gluten-Free Menu

Root Down

So much of the food at Root Down (Justin Cucci’s popular LoHi eatery that just marked its tenth birthday) is gluten-free that the offerings marked GF on the menu seem to almost outnumber those that aren’t, making it easy to avoid gluten and putting those who need or want to at ease. GF options range from diver scallops with brown butter and quinoa, to three-chili chicken with vegetables, to a delicious carrot Thai red-curry soup. There are even a number of desserts on the gluten-free roster, which changes regularly but usually includes things like tiramisu rice pudding, fruit cobbler and chocolate truffles.

Readers' Choice: Whole Sol Blend Bar

Best Place to Dine With Kids

Punch Bowl Social

Dining with kids is often a chore, but at the two Denver locations of Punch Bowl Social, it’s actually fun. Between the bowling, board games, karaoke and arcade, there’s so much to do that your children might just forget that they’re there to eat. But eat they should, because the food at this homegrown chain isn’t just pleasing to adults; it’s tasty for young palates, too. The kids’ menu includes chicken tacos, hummus with celery and potato chips, and pepperoni and mozzarella flatbread, and the regular menu has a lot of kid-friendly options, too.

Best Kids’ Menu

Acova

Forget kids’ menus that offer things like “chicken fingers” and “butter pasta.” At Acova (which opened in the old home of Patsy’s last year), the younger set can order “Whatever” and “I don’t care.” The “Whatever” is actually a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and “I don’t care” is pasta with red sauce. There’s also the “I don’t know” option (fried or grilled chicken fingers) and “I’m not hungry” (cheeseburger). Most of the kids’ entrees come with a side such as regular or sweet-potato fries, fruit, vegetables or homemade chips. And if your little ones decide they don’t want to eat what they’ve ordered, know that $2 from each kids’ meal goes to charity, so you can at least feel good about that.

Readers' Choice: Chuy's Tex-Mex

Best Caffeinated Dessert

Dandy Lion Coffee

Have your coffee and eat it, too, with an affogato, Italian for “drowned.” What could be better than delicious gelato from Gelato Boy drowned in a double shot of espresso from Dandy Lion? Nothing, really — at least when you want to get your caffeine jolt in the sweetest possible way (that is, in a creamy, delicious beverage/dessert). We suggest drinking the coffee while it’s hot, then eating the remaining gelato at your leisure, to avoid brain freeze and savor the flavor. Our favorite is the sesame vanilla bean, which acts as the fanciest creamer imaginable. If that’s too rich for your morning cup, Dandy Lion owner Duc Huynh also makes some of the finest iced Vietnamese coffee in town.

Best Ice Cream Flavor

High Point Creamery

Much of the buzz around High Point Creamery’s refined and inventive ice cream flavors surrounds its seasonal innovations: It’s hard to say no to a scoop of cozy toasted honey in the winter or a refreshing bite of cucumber-lime sorbet in hot summer months. But it’s a mistake to ignore the shop’s core offerings, even if they look and sound a little more classic — because then you’d miss out on the Salty Dog Chocolate. This addictive and voluptuously textured confection marries a nuanced semi-sweet chocolate to a tantalizing hit of salt, resulting in a well-balanced scoop that’s catnip for both sweets fanatics and dessert doubters who prefer a savory edge on their sugar.

Best Ice Cream/Gelato Shop

Nuggs Ice Cream

When brothers Chris and Nick O’Sullivan decided to open Nuggs Ice Cream — the sweet offshoot of their popular mini-chain, Brothers BBQ — they wanted to do things right. So they took an ice cream-making class prior to opening their spot in east Denver and committed to making their ice cream by hand as needed, so that it always tastes fresh. Flavors at this passion project range from the more standard to the very creative — like Pablo’s Danger Monkey, made with coffee from local roaster and purveyor Pablo’s. And Nuggs lets you sample so you’re sure to be satisfied with your choice.

Readers' Choice: Little Man Ice Cream

Best Green Chile

La Fogata

When is your green chile not green? When you’re in Denver, where the Southwestern staple comes in shades of tan, brown and even orange, depending on the ingredients. Den-Mex green chile is often thickened with a roux of flour and oil, which can deepen the color if the flour is left to brown a little. That’s how it’s done at La Fogata, opened by Danette Calhoun back in 1990. The thick, warming gravy also leans just slightly into the orange color palette, the better to match swirls of shredded cheese that meld into the sauce atop burritos, rellenos and enormous Mexican hamburgers. But don’t let the muted color fool you; this green chile still glows a little with a heat that slowly builds until you find yourself reaching for another cerveza.

Readers' Choice: Adelitas Cocina y Cantina

Best Tamales

Tamales by La Casita

Tamales by La Casita makes just two kinds of tamales: one stuffed with piquant red chile and pork, the other filled with heat-sown green chile with cheese. But that’s all the restaurant needs to offer: The husk-wrapped masa pockets have been a hit since the tamale joint opened back in the 1970s. You can sit in the no-frills cafe and order a tamale or six (they’re offered by the half-dozen); if you do, have them smothered “Christmas” style, with both red and green chile. But many La Casita patrons prefer to buy their tamales wholesale and by the dozen; during the holidays, standing in the hour-long line with half the neighborhood to pick up a batch is a rite of passage. Bonus: La Casita has an outpost at Denver International Airport, so you can buy a bag to take to your next destination as a taste of Denver.

Readers' Choice: Adelitas Cocina y Cantina

Best Tacos

La Calle Taqueria y Carnitas

Some Mexican restaurants boast long rosters of dishes that take up page after page. La Calle’s menu is lengthy, too — but it’s nearly all tacos. Regional styles representing Yucatán, Campeche, Mexico City and other centers of taco excellence abound, and the menu is divided into how the fillings and tacos are cooked. Want something slow-cooked and stewy? Get the birria de chivo or borrego listed under “De la Olla.” For something sizzling, look under “Del Sombrero,” for meats seared on a sombrero-shaped grill. While all your favorites — tacos al pastor, carne asada, carnitas and chorizo — are there, we suggest branching out with unctuous Campechano (carnitas with pork skin), bold cochinita pibil (shredded pork in a tangy, fiery sauce), lengua or cabeza, all taqueria standards in their home country…and done deliciously right here.

Readers' Choice: Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Best Mac and Cheese

FNG

Though adding Goldfish cheddar crackers to macaroni and cheese might sound odd, it was a brilliant move by the team at FNG, Troy Guard’s eatery in Highland. Like a classic breadcrumb crust, the cheesy crackers add a pleasing crunch to the gooey, rich, delicious four-cheese pasta dish; they also look neat. And that’s just the start of the fun: You can enhance the dish with rotisserie chicken, fried chicken, bacon, tomato jam, jalapeños and more.

Readers' Choice: Max's Wine Dive

Best Poutine

Au Feu

Poutine is a Canadian dish consisting of melty cheese curds, French fries and umami-rich gravy. Au Feu, a Montreal-inspired eatery run by Chicago transplant Jared Leonard (he of the Budlong Chicken) in Zeppelin Station, ups the ante by making its poutine with twice-fried pub fries, fresh cheese curds and luscious veal demi-glace gravy. Order it straight or add a pile of smoked brisket to make this already indulgent dish that much better.

Best Onion Rings

Steve's Snappin' Dogs

Steve Ballas has made it okay for Colfax Avenue hipsters to feel like kids at a carnival, with a hot dog in one hand, a cold beer in the other, and mustard on their shirts. (What, you didn’t drink Bull & Bush’s special Steve’s Snappin’ Ale with your dog when you were a kid? For shame!) And at Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs, he’s made onion rings to match. Panko breadcrumbs give the wide-wale rings extra crunch, and they’re cooked long enough so that the onion inside is soft and not stringy. Can’t decide between these glorious onion rings and the more ballpark-style fries? Listen to your inner kid and shout out an order of frings!

Readers' Choice: Flying Pig Burger Co.

Best French Fries

Pete's Kitchen

Decades of hungry folks searching for a late-night fix of French fries can testify that those mounded alongside burgers, gyros and souvlaki at Pete’s Kitchen are the pinnacle of potato perfection. Don’t talk to us about hand-cut heirloom potatoes; stop waving your limp, unpeeled fries in our face. We don’t care if these come from a bag or a big waxed cardboard box; they’re exactly what’s needed to absorb our whiskey sodas and draft lagers — drinks already down the hatch and any soon to follow in the long night ahead. Pinkie-thick, crispy on the outside and pillowy on the inside, Pete’s fries miraculously maintain their crunch even when cold. Not that ours ever last that long; we’re stealing yours when you’re not looking.

Readers' Choice: Park Burger

Best Hot Dog

Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs

The workhorse hot dog becomes far more than just a cookout, ballgame and kids’ party requirement in the hands of Jim Pittenger, who built his tube-steak empire from a single pushcart to a nationally renowned brand from 2005 to the present day. Folks flock from all over for a taste of what Ludo Lefebvre, Andrew Zimmern and even the late, great Anthony Bourdain praised on their TV shows. What they all loved were the wild-game dogs topped with Biker Jim’s signature cream cheese and Coca-Cola onions, or any number of other over-the-top combos. Not one to take it easy, Pittenger is always experimenting with new ideas and adding to his menu. Case in point: the fried pickled onions that add crunch and tang to the Drunken Pirate. Late nights in the Ballpark neighborhood are best with a Biker Jim’s hot dog in hand.

Readers' Choice: Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs

Best Hamburger

Old Major/Royal Rooster

Despite the many toppings, techniques and trends in the burger world, there are really only two kinds of hamburgers: the quick, greasy and compact style that can be eaten in a few bites, and the big, sloppy monstrosity that you can’t put down even if you wanted to, because it would simply implode. Beef boss Justin Brunson somehow manages to marry the two in a wobbly tower of twin four-ounce patties and squishy potato bun glued together by layers of American cheese and his own special sauce. There’s a secret to how the chef maintains the soft, juicy texture of a half-pound patty in two smaller rounds (okay, we’ll squeal: He deep-fries them!). Originally available at Royal Rooster’s lunch incarnation at Old Major, the chef’s LoHi restaurant, Brunson’s “double-double” can now be tracked down at the new Royal Rooster inside Broadway Market.

Readers' Choice: Park Burger

Best Hot Chicken

The Budlong Hot Chicken

When someone spends as much time researching the proper way to do things as the Budlong Hot Chicken owner and chef Jared Leonard did, you know the result is going to be good. The Chicago transplant studied Nashville-style hot chicken across the South, starting with Prince’s in Nashville (where the style originated), then testing recipes until he perfected his version. He launched Budlong last year, serving spicy bone-in chicken and sandwiches from a food truck parked outside various breweries and events. But now you can get that chicken from a brick-and-mortar spot in Zeppelin Station; fans can also find the bird at AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q, Leonard’s Texas-style barbecue joint in the Overland neighborhood.

Best Fried Chicken

Welton Street Cafe

If sweet tea isn’t on the menu, you probably aren’t getting the city’s best fried chicken. Luckily for diners, the Dickerson family’s Five Points spot has both. While you sip on that tea, choose from thighs, legs, wings and breasts, all coated and seasoned with a secret shake. The Welton Street Cafe is a no-frills place (unless you count the lacy curtains covering windows looking out onto Welton Street), and no one will blink an eye if you polish off half a bird by yourself; in fact, it’s encouraged. Sides of collards, beans, fried okra and mashed potatoes add even more Southern goodness to the picnic-style spread.

Readers' Choice: The Post Brewing Co.

Best Chicken Wings

GQue Championship BBQ

When you love barbecue as much as Kansas City native Jason Ganahl does, it’s only natural to surround yourself with the stuff. After winning numerous competitions around the country with his meats, Ganahl went on to open not one, but two barbecue joints. Good as his barbecue is, it’s his dry-rubbed chicken wings that really fly. Each batch gets slow-smoked over hickory logs until the flesh is smoky and juicy; a last-minute dip in the fryer gives the wings a crispy skin, as well.

Readers' Choice: Fire on the Mountain

Best Deviled Eggs

Smok

Yes, this RiNo hotspot is known for its really good barbecue, but it also serves some mean deviled eggs. To make the classic dish, chef Bill Espiricueta whips creamy egg yolks with puréed pickles, imparting a tangy green and slightly salty essence. Each batch gets piped into egg-white cups to order, so the appetizer never comes out rubbery and always tastes fresh. A slice of pickled jalapeño on top adds crunchy heat to each bite, making the best even better.

Best Mobile Barbecue to Grow Roots

Rolling Smoke Bar-B-Que

Oklahoman Terry Walsh brought his brand of ‘cue to the streets of Denver in 2014, perfuming the air with slow-cooked pork shoulder and other meats for three years before settling in at Stanley Marketplace, where two enormous outdoor smokers give a hint of the flavors awaiting at the walk-up counter inside. In spring 2018, Rolling Smoke became a duo, with a second outpost in Centennial. Whichever one you choose, be ready to stuff yourself with sliced brisket, burnt ends, pork spare ribs, turkey or hot links. Since the mark of any great barbecue is a stupid-big sandwich, you’ll want to fast for a day or two before clamping your jaws around El Jefe, a monster layered with slaw, beans and three kinds of meat.

Best Barbecue Restaurant

Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que

The smokehouse competition has gotten fierce in Denver in recent years, with a whole new truckload of pit masters bringing their distinct styles to town. But none stands out quite so much as Coy and Rachael Webb’s four-year-old joint, where the meats seldom last beyond lunchtime. The reason is Roaming Buffalo’s dedication to Colorado meats and cooking traditions combined with Coy’s Texas upbringing. Locally raised lamb shanks and bison ribs and sausage are among the daily selections, but there’s almost always something special coming from the smoker, so frequent stops are encouraged. And just when we think we’ve had our fill, the Webbs roll out something new, like mouthwatering brisket tamales just right for dunking in the eatery’s Ragin Buffalo barbecue sauce. Just follow the smoke signals to south Denver.

Readers' Choice: Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que

Best French Dip

Pony Up

Chef Sheamus Feeley knows how to make a solid French dip, a specialty at this LoDo spot. While Pony Up offers many versions of the classic sandwich — even a pho style — we go for a more traditional option. Dubbed the Alameda Street Classic, it comprises shaved beef, rosemary and mayonnaise on springy French bread, and is served with a cup of velvety beef jus so good you could easily sip it like soup rather than use it as a dip.

Best Sandwich Shop

Leven Deli

If the pastrami is good, the rest of the sandwich is sure to follow. And at Leven Deli, chef Luke Hendricks makes pastrami from scratch, starting with whole beef brisket that’s cured for more than ten days before being smoked. The result is tender, flavorful meat that stacks into sandwiches so tasty you don’t need much else to make you happy. Rye bread forms the base of the straight-up pastrami sandwich; a little pickled cabbage, Jarlsberg, house sauce and mustard combine in Leven’s Reuben. If you’re craving something lighter, this Golden Triangle deli serves a savory salmon-salad sandwich, a summery sub stuffed with tomatoes and burrata, and a housemade sourdough flatbread stuffed with mashed-chickpea salad. Unlike at old-school delis, you won’t find twenty different sandwiches here, but what’s offered is done right, making Leven a truly special specialist.

Readers' Choice: Stack Subs

Best Pizzeria

Blue Pan Pizza

Ever since Jeff Smokevitch and Giles Flanagin opened their first Blue Pan in West Highland in summer 2015, they’ve served up consistently good pizzas, whether you go for the Chicago thin crust, classic Italian or cheese-crusted Detroit style, which really put Blue Pan on the local pizza map. The pair opened a second location in Congress Park two years later, and it was another fast hit. As a bonus, kids can make their own pies at Blue Pan, topping them with quality cheese or any of the tasty accoutrements, including natural-casing pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, fennel, New York ricotta and more. Denver is on a Blue streak.

Readers' Choice: Pizzeria Lui

Best Thin-Crust Pizza

Famous Original J's Pizza

New York pizza is one of the better-known thin-crust pie styles, so it should come as no surprise that this East Coast-influenced newcomer rises to the top. Helmed by Josh Pollack, owner of Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen and Lou’s Italian Specialties, Famous Original J’s speaks to Pollack’s heritage and childhood. Order it by the slice or get a whole heaping pie to go, choosing from such classic toppings as pepperoni, onions, sausage, ricotta, mushrooms and olives. Or you can go completely vegan. Any way you slice it, this is great thin-crust pizza.

Readers' Choice: Marco's Coal-Fired

Best Thick-Crust Pizza

Crush Pizza & Tap

Jason McGovern loves pizza, and when the opportunity came up to rebrand his Denver Deep Dish and add pies that differed from the Chicago versions he grew up with, he gladly embraced the Sicilian style. Unlike the buttery, thick crust of his other popular option, the Sicilian’s crust is fluffy —dense, but light — and comes loaded with just enough toppings to satisfy cravings without weighing it down. McGovern spent a lot of time researching before coming up with a formula he considers spot-on — and we’re the happy recipients.

Readers' Choice: Blue Pan Pizza

Best Food Truck for Chefs

Cirque Kitchen

Brandon Becker has been around the block, cooking in a number of kitchens around Denver. But now, along with partner John Lugovich, he’s got his own kitchen on wheels, so that he can bring his food to your favorite brewery or a special event where guests will find something a little more serious than simple street food. Becker offers a different menu of world cuisine each month or so, giving customers a taste of Moroccan or Venezuelan, Japanese or German; recent collaborations with chef Samantha New of Éclat Culinary have treated Cirque fans to a whole new range of flavors. Bring your own white tablecloths and candles to go with the gourmet grub.

Best Food Truck/Cart

Adobo

The advantage that food trucks have over full-fledged restaurants is their ability to explore untapped creative territory in street-food form. Chef Blaine Baggao is a former New Mexico resident whose family hails from the Philippines, and he puts his background to fine use on his food truck’s menu. New Mexico-style green chile punched up with smoked pork carnitas struts its stuff atop fries, in breakfast burritos and on tacos; the chicken adobo, slow cooked in vinegar and soy sauce, is a Filipino recipe from Baggao’s grandmother; and roasty carne adobada comes straight from the Land of Enchantment. Recent collaborative dinners with chef Penelope Wong have extended Adobo’s brand of fusion into pan-Asian dumplings in fried and steamed format, further proving the versatility of Baggao’s culinary heritage.

Readers' Choice: Radical Sasquatch Dumpling Company

Best Chicken-Pizza-Crepes-Ramen-Poke-Sandwich-Pasta-Seafood Restaurant

Denver Milk Market

Food halls are turning up faster than spring potholes around Denver, and all of them offer something unique. But only one, Denver Milk Market, is the brainchild of a single, tireless chef: Frank Bonanno. Every bite of fried chicken, every slurp of soup, every stacked sandwich comes from the mind of one of the city’s most prolific restaurateurs. Many of the meats at deli counter S & G are made according to Bonanno’s specifications; the fish counter, Albina by the Sea, is named after his grandmother; and the pizzeria, Bonanno Brothers, honors his two sons. Walk a circle around the cavernous — but likely crowded — space once to peruse the menu before picking exactly what you want for lunch or dinner, whether it’s bao buns, a fresh salad or just a scoop of gelato. This Milk Market is the cream of the crop.

Best Fast-Casual Concept

Chook Charcoal Chicken

Alex Seidel and Adam Schlegel created Chook with one goal: to provide quality food that won’t break the bank and is easy to grab on the way home. The focus is on chicken, specifically Australian-style charcoal-broiled birds that can be ordered in whole, half or quarter sizes, with sauces ranging from piri-piri to chimichurri and gravy. There are sides, too: mashed Colorado potatoes with shallot butter, Hawaiian sweet rolls made by Seidel’s Fudmill Bakery, celery-apple slaw and more. With so many options, fast food from Chook never gets old, and it’s always delicious.

Readers' Choice: Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery

Best Bloody Mary Bar

Gaetano's

Old-school Italian joints are an endangered species in this town, particularly on the rapidly gentrifying Northside. But Gaetano’s is a survivor. Under current owner Ron Robinson, this legendary eatery — it once belonged to the Smaldones, a famous Mob family — has become a neighborhood hangout, a popular destination for people who want a solid Italian meal flavored with history and decades of red sauce. Or maybe just a really good Bloody Mary. Gaetano’s Bloody Mary bar boasts a spread that includes spicy infused vodka, three tomato blends, dozens of hot sauces and seasoning mixes, as well as pickled vegetables, cheese, shrimp, jerky, bacon and everything else you need to make a meal in a glass. A three-time winner, Gaetano’s remains an offer we still can’t refuse.

Readers' Choice: The Hornet

Best Bottomless Brunch Drink Deal

Quality Italian

The bottom line: When you’re going for bottomless drinks, quality counts. At Quality Italian’s brunch (which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays), the “Endless Bloody Marys and Bellinis” deal will set you back just $15 — a true bargain given the quality of the ingredients. Forget mimosas made with reconstituted OJ and Cook’s: Quality Italian will roll out its “signature bellini cart,” with Pasqua sparkling wine as well as all the items required to make the seasonal flavors (currently grapefruit and pomegranate, cucumber lime and classic white peach). The Bloodys start with Smirnoff and come in classic, dry-aged or Maria Capri styles. (The latter is made with heirloom cherry tomatoes and white balsamic and tastes like a Caprese martini.) And you don’t have to commit to one as you sip your way through brunch; you can mix and match. Bottoms up!

Readers' Choice: The Lobby

Best Brunch

The Bindery

No other brunch in town is as much a reflection of its chef’s underlying philosophy as Linda Hampsten Fox’s thoughtful and inspiring weekend creations at the Bindery. Her ability to combine multiple disparate ingredients from Mexico, the Mediterranean and the U.S. seems nearly effortless, but years of cooking abroad, combined with the gusto inherited from her food-loving Polish-American family, inform each bite. You’ll wish you were wearing white linen pajamas as you start breakfast with a croissant and brûléed grapefruit or berries with beignets. But there’s heartier stuff here, too, whether a rare Dutch baby (even better than a pancake), a three-egg omelet with kielbasa and lemon-poppyseed goat cheese, or “hunter’s eggs” served over angel-hair pasta. Dishes change with the seasons, but the menu always reads like a series of culinary haiku.

Readers' Choice: Snooze

Best Teahouse

TeaLee's Tea House & Bookstore

For two years, the space now inhabited by TeaLee’s in Five Points sat empty, closed to the public while owners Rise Jones and Louis Freeman lived in limbo. Early in 2018, they received the go-ahead to open, and their teahouse — named after Jones’s grandmother — was welcomed with open arms…and mouths. The menu boasts 52 varieties of loose-leaf teas from around the world, as well as tea-infused cocktails; TeaLee’s offers an afternoon high tea, too (reservations required). And if you want to linger, TeaLee’s is also a bookstore, with tomes available for both perusal and purchase. That speaks volumes about this spot’s role as a community gathering place.

Readers' Choice: Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

Best Coffee Shop for Activists

Whittier Cafe

Like your coffee with a side of activism? Whittier Cafe is a one-stop shop for both. More than just a natural gathering place, it hosts community-centric events aimed at getting everyone involved, hosting open mics, talks by politicians, a local-authors’ book fair, movie viewings and sponsored discussions centered on building inclusivity. The cafe’s bathroom walls are covered with signs from previous protests, keeping up the conversation. Whittier’s investment in the community goes beyond dollars and cents to common sense, and for that, we’re grateful.

Best Coffee Shop for Engaging Your Senses

Sapor Coffee & Concepts

The couple behind Sapor Coffee & Concepts, Jeannie and Caleb Sprenger, received coffee training from Caleb’s uncle, who owns Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters, hailed by many in the Denver coffee community as the best of the best. Their new shop proudly boasts top-notch brew equipment, and they’ll happily tell you everything you want to know about it. Their extensive knowledge translates into precisely brewed coffee and pulled shots of espresso, which come at a price (especially the Gesha, renowned for its rarity) — but if you drink anything other than Folgers on the regs, you’ll appreciate the difference.

Best New Roaster

Queen City Collective

When Queen City Collective first arrived on the scene, it roasted small batches of coffee in a closet at Bellwether on East Colfax, keeping its process largely behind closed doors. This past year, it teamed up with Novel Strand Brewing and outfitted a former convenience store in Baker. While coffee production still takes place off site, Queen City is now pouring in a bright, spacious shop set off the main drag, for a true neighborhood feel. Brothers Luke, Scott and Eric Byington use coffee sourced primarily from women farmers in Africa with whom they’ve built a relationship, and funds from coffee sales go to improving schools in Zimbabwe and Rwanda, so you can feel good in more ways than one while you enjoy your java.

Best Coffee at a Non-Coffee Shop

Buchi Cafe Cubano

This west Denver cafe has made it onto many of our “best” lists, but never for its coffee. Sandwiches pressed to deliciousness are its claim to fame, but the coffee is a surprising treat and worth a trip on its own. Buchi serves traditional Cuban coffee sweetened with raw sugar, but also mixes up an eye-opening cafe con leche with espresso and steamed milk. The non-pretentious environment, complete with plastic silverware and paper plates (or no plates at all) creates a comfortable environment for relaxing, practicing your Spanglish and sipping away the day.

Best New Coffeehouse

Spur Coffee

When Spur Coffee closed its original location in Littleton, the community it had been part of for five years went into mourning. Luckily, central Denver got its own Spur last year, and the reason for its popularity quickly became obvious. The shop is dedicated to quality in every aspect of coffee, from roasting its own to crafting unique housemade syrups and making food-pairing suggestions. Spur’s scratch-made pastries tend to the savory and are never overly sweet in any case, and the menu offers unusual items such as traditional soft-boiled eggs served in the shell in egg cups, something you don’t see much outside of English kitchens. Spur will soon extend its hours for late-night sipping, so who knows? Your favorite coffee shop could become your favorite cocktail bar in the near future.

Readers' Choice: Torpedo Coffee

Best Doughnuts

Hotbox Roasters Cafe

Beer and doughnuts? That’s just what you’ll find at this perky coffee shop run by the folks who founded Oskar Blues Brewery. Every day the menu offers a fun array of specialty doughnuts, including strawberry-pink lemonade and Earl Grey lavender; the regular lineup includes both cake and yeast-raised doughnuts in flavors ranging from glazed and cinnamon to maple, blueberry cake and more. The cafe also serves full-on breakfast, in case you need to balance out your sugar with something savory.

Readers' Choice: Voodoo Doughnut

Best Bakery for a Tube Steak

Tokyo Premium Bakery

There’s no doubt that the team of Japanese bakers who run Tokyo Premium, which opened last fall on Old South Pearl Street, are masters of their craft. Light and buttery pastries filled with glazed fruit or custard are as good as they get anywhere in town, and savory buns decorated with eggs, corn, bacon and other lunch-ready toppings make the bright cafe a recommended stop to satisfy a nosh. But beyond the matcha green-tea lattes and delicate sandwiches made on impossibly airy clouds of shoku-pan bread awaits a goofy treat sure to put a smile on the surliest bakery shopper: hot dogs wrapped in toothsome house dough squiggled with ketchup and mustard before being baked. They’re the Japanese answer to Chicago bagel dogs, and you can also find mini-sausage bites in the bakery’s pan d’epi, a French pull-apart specialty that here gets a meaty addition. Just tell everyone they’re for your kids — then stuff your face on the drive home.

Best Bakery

La Fillette

La Fillette was founded in 2014 but has been under new ownership since 2016, and the little east-side bakery has just kept getting better with age. Croissants are the spotlight-stealing diva of any pastry case, and here they shine, whether as unadorned croissants with flaky, mahogany crusts hiding myriad tender layers within, or as pain au chocolat, with a dark, hidden and oh, so delicious secret. Baguettes, boules and batards are a Parisian’s dream, and there are enough desserts at La Fillette to keep any sweet tooth happy, from all-American cookies to the cutest macarons. Breakfast sandwiches fill those crackly croissants with omelet-like layers of egg, cheese and other ingredients. Just say “Oui!”

Readers' Choice: Grateful Bread Company

Best Breakfast Burrito

Chickee's Lil Kitchen

Chickee’s Lil Kitchen may advertise its Cajun cuisine most prominently, but this wee Sunnyside establishment serves mostly as a morning stop, when it turns out a concise list of breakfast burritos that include some combination of eggs, rice, beans, potatoes, cheese and meat (don’t miss the peppery housemade chorizo). The baseline here is a handheld, foil-wrapped roll dense enough to counter even the most stubborn hangover — and if you need a little more zip, smothering your burrito with the porky green chile should help. Another good thing to know about Chickee’s: It may be tiny, but it can fill catering orders, and it’s one of our go-to brunch party tricks on mornings when cooking for a crowd is impossible.

Readers' Choice: Illegal Pete's

Best Breakfast Spot

Four Friends Kitchen

Four Friends Kitchen is now four years old, and the lively eatery feels like a Stapleton staple, where you’re likely to run into your neighbors on the weekend and maybe make some new friends if you stop by during the week. The Southern-style dishes — whether New Orleans-inspired beignets, hush puppies or shrimp with cheesy overnight grits — seem just a little decadent. But Four Friends also knows its Colorado flavors, serving them up in bulky breakfast burritos, zingy huevos rancheros built on tostada stacks, and a thick and savory green chile. Mid-morning drinks on the rooftop patio while the kids zone out on pancakes and Etch-a-Sketch are the neighborhood’s new family tradition.

Readers' Choice: Snooze

Best 24/7 Restaurant

Breakfast King

Maybe it’s the orange booths and wood paneling that make the Breakfast King seem so inviting, or the waitresses with their consoling smiles. It’s definitely the constant flow of coffee, heaping helpings of mashed potatoes and chicken-fried chicken with country gravy, hundreds of possible breakfast combinations served at all hours, and the swirls of whipped cream that float atop shakes, malts and slices of pie. Food-delivery services may be all the rage, but the irreplaceable, in-person value of these distinctly diner-y things make the Breakfast King a welcome spot 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The more Denver changes, the more the Breakfast King stays the same — and thank goodness for that.

Readers' Choice: Denver Diner

Best Place to See and Be Seen

Racines

Looking for that legislator who didn’t respond to your email last week? Don’t bother checking his office: Head to Racines, where this city’s movers and shakers have been hatching plans over eggs Mazatlán and breakfast salads for decades. While Racines is certainly the power brokers’ breakfast spot of choice, you’ll also spot familiar faces at lunch and dinner: city councilmembers who need sustenance after long meetings, reporters from nearby television stations, lobbyists ringing up their clients’ bills, and regular Joes who’ve been coming here for years. Even if your meeting proves unsatisfying, Racines will guarantee that your meal is delicious.

Best People-Watching

Denver Diner

There’s always plenty to watch at the Denver Diner. At one table you’ll see politicians negotiating, at another club-goers arm wrestling, while the shiny, squishy booths host side-by-side vignettes of families fighting and Tinder dates getting somewhere. Outside, Denver Fire Department Station 1 regularly gives diners a sound and light show, and there are always at least two dudes fighting on the sidewalk next to the restaurant. The soaring windows and well-lit space provide the perfect platform for people-watching, whether you’re outside looking in or inside looking out (in which case you really should pay some attention to the hearty fare on your plate).

Best Central/South American Restaurant

Quiero Arepas

If it weren’t for Igor and Beckie Panasewicz, Denver would barely know what Venezuelan arepas are, much less how good they can be when made right. From their small squad of food trucks to one of the anchor eateries at Avanti Food & Beverage, Igor and Beckie have captured our attention with tasty cornmeal cakes grilled and bursting with fresh and bold flavors. The single-minded focus of Quiero Arepas results in just a handful — a serious handful — of options, from the bulging Pabellon, filled with shredded pork, black beans, avocado, cheese and fried plantain, to more demure but still filling numbers, some of them vegetarian and all of them gluten-free. We’re delighted that the national street food of Venezuela will soon have a brick-and-mortar home on Old South Pearl.

Readers' Choice: Leña

Best German/Eastern European Restaurant

Gaby's German Eatery

Step inside the dining room of this tiny, quaint Lakewood eatery and you’ll feel as if you’re in small-town Germany, where family cooks turn out humble, hearty plates sided with a little conversation. Gaby Berben has been peddling her homestyle cooking for years at Denver festivals and special events, but last year she settled into a small kitchen with just a few seats, where you can enjoy sauerbraten, spätzle and cabbage rolls, among other traditional German dishes. Stop in for the daily special (Thursday is chef’s surprise!), but be sure to start with soup (like Gaby’s own carrot-coconut-ginger) and save room for dessert from a rotating selection of pastries.

Readers' Choice: Rhein Haus

Best Dim Sum

Star Kitchen

If you think size matters when it comes to choosing your next dim sum outing, think again. Star Kitchen is the smallest of Denver’s dim sum palaces, but it’s also the best, as much for the sheer variety of bite-sized specialties that wheel on laden carts through the dining room as for the craftsmanship of each of those bites. Delicate masako pork shiu mai with pleats seemingly executed by a seamstress, translucent har gow with impossibly thin skins, and summer-green cilantro dumplings are just the start. Fried turnip cakes, succulent chicken feet, taro balls in crispy coats and steamed pork buns fluffy as cotton will help get you to your goal of waddling out the door full and content. Custard tarts, sesame balls and mango pudding add a touch of sweetness, and larger dishes of chow fun or yee-fu noodles are just right for sharing with friends. Dine a la cart!

Readers' Choice: Star Kitchen

Best Chinese Restaurant

Q House

While the fooderati discuss notions of what Chinese cuisine in America should be, chef Christopher Lin and his partners, Jen Mattioni and Jonathan Pinto, ignore the chatter and just turn out great cooking, cocktails and service in a clamorous environment that grabs its style more from its Colfax Avenue surrounds than the takeout joints of our childhood memories. Lin draws from his family’s culinary traditions and uses bold flavors to jolt you awake while still appealing to comforting memories. Familiar road signs like the General Tso’s sauce that bathes custardy eggplant, or fried chicken made more addictive with the numbing heat of Sichuan peppercorns and toasted red chiles guide you down a path that soon becomes a thrill ride of pig ear and tofu salad, head-on salt-and-pepper shrimp (go ahead and eat the crunchy shells!) and beef tongue with tripe.

Readers' Choice: Hop Alley

Best Southern Restaurant

Julep

Southern cooking isn’t all fried chicken and biscuits — but if that’s what you’re craving, chef Kyle Foster and his team have what you need. Don’t stop with obvious choices, though, since Julep bills itself as the home of “sophisticated Southern.” The kitchen surprises with uncommon Southern ingredients like benne seeds, Carolina Gold rice, sorghum syrup and pork and oyster sausage while turning other familiar ingredients into delightful finds, whether rutabaga tart tatin (you’ll never want the sweet apple version again), a black-eyed pea and peanut dip, or chicken tail skewers. The menu changes regularly, though you’re likely to find your favorites month after month. After all, Julep knows how to butter your biscuit.

Readers' Choice: Lucile's Creole Cafe

Best Japanese Restaurant

Ototo

For top-notch service, dedication to excellence and continuous innovation, the Kizaki brothers still set the standard for Denver restaurants, Japanese or otherwise. Where else can you nibble on a charcoal-grilled fish head, eat a skewer-full of chicken oysters (the plump little cutlets from the chicken’s back) in pungent kizami wasabi sauce, or sample a bowl of burdock root batons, all while pouring cups of some of Japan’s most revered sakes? If you let it sweep you away, Ototo is as much of an experience as a restaurant, one of those rare places where removing yourself from the clamor of the full dining room and immersing yourself in food and drink turns dining out into pure magic.

Readers' Choice: Domo

Best Ramen

Osaka Ramen

What makes a great bowl of ramen? At chef Jeff Osaka’s underground noodle lair, you’ll find out. Bouncy noodles, complex and steamy broth, properly cooked meats and a good balance of toppings that don’t clash or overtake your tastebuds — that’s what Osaka brings to Denver’s ramen game. Spicy miso and tonkotsu pack a punch, while the more delicate chicken and shoyu work well when you don’t want something quite as rich. There’s even a vegetarian ramen made with Thai green-coconut curry broth. And lest you forget, every bowl comes with a soft egg cooked to just the right yolky texture. Slurp away: There’s always another big pot simmering on the stove.

Readers' Choice: Uncle

Best Sushi Bar

Sushi Sasa

Amid the many new Japanese joints in town, it’s easy to forget an old favorite. Wayne Conwell opened Sushi Sasa in 2005, catching the attention of every sushi lover in the city. Fourteen years later, his attention to detail — the things that turn simplicity into elegance in Japanese cuisine — is still evident, in sushi rice that’s just the right amount of sticky while maintaining the integrity of each grain; in delicate cuts of fish carved from fillets to bring out the best texture of each; and in preparations that let the seafood speak for itself rather than drowning out the subtle flavors. Explore the full menu or order omakase (chef’s choice) to discover pickled and fermented elements, off-menu seafood and artful presentations.

Readers' Choice: Sushi Den

Best Poke

Ohana Island Kitchen

Louie and Regan Colburn launched a Hawaiian lunch stop serving poke from a window on the side of the Truffle Table in 2016. Before long, word got out, and the Colburns moved to a bigger spot around the corner to accommodate their new fans. Louie is from Hawaii, and the pride he takes in serving top-notch poke is evident. Rather than a few random bits of fish smothered in sticky sauces and toppings, Ohana’s poke is a generous mound of ruby tuna dressed just right to let the flavor of the fish shine. Ginger, sesame and soy come through in the original recipe, or you can go kick it up with a spicy-mayo dressing bejeweled with masago (bright-orange fish roe). “Ohana” is Hawaiian for family, and you’ll want to join the Colburns’ family of poke customers.

Readers' Choice: Turtle Boat

Best Oysters

Jax Fish House

Jax Fish House has been dealing in volume since founder Dave Query shucked his first oyster at his Boulder original in 1994. Under executive chef Sheila Lucero, the oyster program has continued to exceed expectations of freshness and quality by bringing in responsibly harvested bivalves from the coasts’ top producers. At any of Jax’s locations (which stretch from Fort Collins to Glendale, with one slated for Denver International Airport), you can suck down oysters by the dozen knowing that they come from the cleanest waters and best oyster farms in British Columbia, Washington, Prince Edward Islands, Maine and other maritime locales. Jax’s dedication to the homely but delicious mollusk can also be seen in the restaurant’s oyster club and annual Hi-West Oyster Fest. And that’s no shell game.

Readers’ Choice: Angelo’s Taverna

Best Seafood Restaurant on a Budget

Mario's Ocean Club

Your boss isn’t footing the bill and it’s not your birthday, but, damn it, you want a well-made bowl of chowder and a meal reminiscent of last summer’s New England vacation. Last year, Mario’s Ocean Club took over where the Chowder Room left off in the same space, serving inexpensive but satisfying shrimp, oysters, calamari and fish fillets, as well as a long roster of “Sea-wiches.” Mario’s offers all American-catch seafood, so you know that everything came from the nearest waters possible. That and a bill that won’t send you into shock make for a pretty good deal in a landlocked state.

Best Seafood Restaurant

Stoic & Genuine

Start with something from the raw bar, then progress through the gleaming offerings on the menu at chef/restaurateur Jennifer Jasinski’s compact Union Station seafood house. Stoic & Genuine’s slate reads as both serious and playful, from a rich and rewarding take on paella loaded with mussels, shrimp, squid and sausage, to an amusing tuna sandwich that robes a rare slab of fish in molten American cheese. Crudos, oysters, crab legs and caviar are presented with pride and care, whether you’re looking for a quick lunch or celebrating big. You pick the adjectives: impressive and elegant; vivacious and bright; delicious and bountiful.

Readers’ Choice: Jax Fish House

Best Restaurant Patio

Avanti Food & Beverage

A great patio can either offer a stunning view or a perch for people-watching, but few typically provide both. Avanti Food & Beverage doesn’t have a typical patio, though: With seven counter-service options and multiple outdoor decks, here you can build a patio adventure to suit your mood. Grab a poke bowl at Quickfish and join the beautiful people on the main rooftop deck overlooking downtown; score tacos at BorraCho or Venezuelan street food at Quiero Arepas, then head for the bleacher seats; or make it an elegant dinner from Bistro Georgette or the Rotary and choose a table on the covered, all-weather patio. Cocktails, wine, beer or cider from two separate bars can also be tailored to your needs. Avanti’s patios are like LoHi’s backyard party — and you’ll never want to leave.

Readers’ Choice: Linger

Best Patio for Pets

Recess Beer Garden

Denver is a dog, beer and outdoor type of city, so what better way to whittle away the hours than by indulging in all of it? Luckily, you can do just that at Recess Beer Garden in LoHi (except after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, when Fido has to stay home). Otherwise, the patio is prime for some al fresco bonding and drinking, especially during those first warm spring brunches. Sip a craft brew while chowing on chili fries and tater tots; just don’t forget to share a bite or two with man’s best friend.

Readers’ Choice: Coal Mine Avenue Brewing Company

Best Rooftop Patio

American Bonded

Larimer Street’s remarkable shift from warehouse district to pedestrian thoroughfare is perhaps best observed on weekend nights, when groups of revelers throng the sidewalks from Broadway to Downing. And there’s no better place to people-watch than American Bonded, where a breezy, fairy-lit, muraled rooftop oasis presents views of the skyline as well as the street below. Grab one of the bar’s frozen drinks — served only at the outdoor bar along with other cocktails and beers, which keeps you from having to run up and down the stairs — and look for a spot near the front railing for the best vantage point. Fair warning: The place gets packed on summer nights. If you can’t find a seat up top, look for an outdoor streetside table below.

Readers’ Choice: Avanti Food & Beverage

Best Late-Night Happy Hour

Charlie Brown's Bar & Grill

The gang’s all here at Capitol Hill’s most rollicking bar for piano music and drinks — and they don’t plan on leaving any time soon. Charlie Brown’s second happy hour runs from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. nightly, with two-for-one drinks for your first round and cheap wells, wines and beers thereafter. There’s a weatherproof patio for smokers, a vintage bar for a more intimate encounter, and plenty of tables for you and your carousing friends. The saloon itself, tucked into the base of the Colburn Hotel, was built in the midst of Prohibition, but didn’t become Charlie Brown’s until well afterward. Still, you’ll feel like you’re traveling back in time — especially since the drinks are priced from a different era. Cheers to another last call.

Readers’ Choice: Adelitas Cocina y Cantina

Best Late-Afternoon Happy Hour

Uchi

Rare is the happy hour in Denver that goes beyond a short list of carbohydrate-forward drinking snacks, and rarer still is a generous offering like that at Uchi, which allows you a fairly comprehensive taste of the restaurant’s menu — enough to actually dine off of, if you’re so inclined — at a cut-rate price. During the Texas transplant’s happy hour, which runs daily from 5 to 6:30 p.m., you can graze your way through a well-edited collection of makimono, nigiri and chef tastings, including hits like the bright hama chili built with yellowtail and citrus, and foie gras-stuffed onigiri. Pair your feast with a reduced-price glass of sake, beer or wine, and finish with a discounted frozen candy bar, a crunchy, gooey chocolate confection that should always be the capstone to a meal here.

Readers’ Choice: Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse

Best House Margarita

Los Chingones

One word springs to mind when considering chef/restaurateur Troy Guard’s Los Chingones squadron of taquerias: “Fiesta!” And a fiesta isn’t complete without free-flowing margaritas made with quality tequila and fresh lime. The Los Marg at all four outposts is a glass of liquid sunshine made with blanco tequila and the Chingones house sour mix (you’ll often see lime after lime being squeezed to make the mix). For a typical Troy Guard infusion of childhood memories, go with a T & T, a margarita with a dose of orange soda and a Tang rim. Better still, order by the carafe!

Readers’ Choice: Adelitas Cocina y Cantina

Best Mocktail List

Punch Bowl Social

There are plenty of good reasons for bar patrons not to drink alcohol, and yet boozeless beverages are in short supply at most watering holes. Staying sober in the company of drunken revelers shouldn’t require limiting yourself to whatever’s available on the soda gun, nor should intriguing flavor combinations and fancy glassware have to result in a hangover. Punch Bowl Social is clearly of the same mind: The bar here pours sophisticated mocktails brimming with exotic mix-ins like cardamom, fresh sage and aquafaba mixed with sparkling water and housemade flavor syrups. Who says being responsible has to be boring?

Best Restaurant Wine List

Spuntino

Chef Cindhura Reddy and her husband, Elliot Strathmann, have assembled all the right ingredients for the best night out, whether a first date, special occasion or drop-in meal with neighbors. There’s always just the right bottle or glass for any moment, and since this is an Italian eatery, nearly every wine follows suit. Choose from recognizable proseccos, sangioveses, pinot grigios and rosés, or let Strathmann guide you through a selection of rare Italian varietals from tiny family producers. Of course, a wine list can only accomplish so much unless there’s great food to match; Reddy’s hand-rolled pastas, complex sauces and reliance on local ingredients (don’t miss the goat from El Regalo Ranch) bring out the best in every sip.

Readers’ Choice: Max’s Wine Dive

Best Wine Bar

PMG

Many wine bars are built for casual conversation and snacking with friends, with the wine seeming almost like an afterthought. “Approachable” seems to be the most common buzzword, and wine lists are built so that they don’t appear intimidating or formidable. But if you’re really going for the wine and not the conversation or charcuterie board, you want to learn, grow and be surprised by selections. PMG’s owner, Emily Gold, has assembled a collection of labels by the glass and bottle that will keep your curiosity piqued through many visits. You don’t have to be an earnest aficionado or sommelier in training to enjoy the place; Gold and her staff are there to help guide you to your next favorite glass of wine. Old World is definitely the emphasis; you’ll find few California wines here. A visit to PMG is a chance to explore the French, Italian and German countryside without ever leaving Boulder.

Readers’ Choice: Postino

Best Sunken Bar

The Castle Bar & Grill

At the Castle, a classic watering hole in Littleton, you won’t have any trouble seeing eye to eye with your bartender. The big horseshoe-shaped bar is sunken, so when you grab a seat (a comfy captain’s chair) you’ll be on the level with the friendly staffer pouring good, stiff drinks. If you’re smart, you’ll use them to wash down one of the best burgers in town, offered in a great two-for-one deal on Tuesdays.

Best New Bar

Lady Jane

Lady Jane makes the second casual cocktail bar for owner Jake Soffes after Hudson Hill, which debuted in 2016. And like Hudson Hill, this LoHi bar raises the bar on cocktail quality, even if the ambience is laid-back and low-key, coming in somewhere between tropical yacht club and ’70s fern bar. We’ve long since lost the skill to separate millennial irony from earnest intentions, but the palm trees, gilt-edged barware and hunter-green furnishing feel distinctly like a wink at Tom Selleck, Christopher Cross album covers and swinger culture. And you know what? We love it. It’s far easier to settle in among the throw pillows and enjoy a drink while music crackles from the turntable (of course) than to consider that it may all be just a joke played on anyone over 45.

Readers’ Choice: Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse

Best Distillery Tasting Room

The Family Jones

Denver has an abundance (maybe even a surplus) of great tasting rooms, but the folks behind the Family Jones Spirit House really have gone above and beyond. Not only is the hard liquor all made in house, but each modifier also gets created right there. In fact, the distillery and tasting room act as a lab, and master distiller Rob Masters and bar manager Jason Randall are always coming up with new and innovative tipples. Think crawfish liqueur for a Bloody Mary, bright lemongrass distillate, cooling eucalyptus and a whole slew of other things. All of this gets integrated into cocktails on the menu, or you can sample the straight booze (gin, vodka, rum, whiskey) just as you would in a normal tasting room.

Best New Distillery

The Block Distilling Co.

When brothers Kraig and Kameron Weaver opened the Block Distilling Co. with co-owner Michelle Flake at the end of 2017, the focus was on bringing seasonal gins and a three-grain vodka to the market. Each small batch gets handmade right in the industrial-meets-artsy RiNo space, and while the lineup is small so far, it’s growing. Aside from gin and vodka, Block also plans to release a vermouth-style spirit made with grape skins from the neighboring Infinite Monkey Theorem. As warmer weather approaches, think about trying the Summer Gin, a citrus-forward tipple perfect for hot days and lounging by the pool.

Best Colorado Distillery

Leopold Bros.

Although being nominated for a James Beard Award two years running already speaks highly of Leopold Bros., it’s the careful creation of its products that’s behind the Denver distillery’s consistent excellence. No matter what kind of booze you crave, there’s something for everyone, from gin to whiskey to fruit spirits. Brothers Scott and Todd Leopold even make an absinthe, an alpine liqueur and an aperitivo, and they use local ingredients for many of their products. For over a decade, Leopold Bros. has continued to elevate the Colorado spirits scene, and we can’t wait to taste what the future brings.

Readers’ Choice: Mythology Distillery

Best Cidery

Haykin Family Cidery

You don’t need a fancy tasting room to produce good cider. You just need good apples, a press and the patience to polish your craft over years of fruit harvests. Daniel and Talia Haykin learned about making cider from Colorado apples first, perfecting their recipes at home and winning awards along the way. Since opening their Aurora cidery in 2017, the couple has continued to win fans with single-apple varietals and blends from specific growers that have the complexity of wine and the terroir of Colorado’s orchards. Visit the bare-bones Haykin tasting room to experience flavors ranging from butter to banana to rich tropical fruits and from tart to semi-sweet, or pick up a corked bottle at a specialty liquor store to pair with your favorite home-cooked meals. Even some of Denver’s most lauded eateries are catching on, so you can sip Haykin cider along with food from a growing list of chefs.

Readers’ Choice: Stem Ciders

Best Vegan-Friendly Brewery

Alternation Brewing Company

Alternation Brewing takes the cake for best vegan-friendly brewery without even serving food. Even though Alternation doesn’t have a kitchen of its own, Wong Way Veg, Vegan Van, Migration Taco, Veggie Yeti and other plant-friendly food trucks are always around serving meat-free grub. Vegan events, such as dairy-free-cheese and beer pairings, beer dinners and vegan meetup groups, are hosted here as well. For its For the Animals milk stout, Alternation swaps in almond milk for the traditional lactose that gives the style its creaminess; the vegan-friendly twist has been done in many variations, including candy cane, gingerbread, Oreo, s’more and salted caramel.

Best New Restaurant

Super Mega Bien

Like its predecessor across the street, Work & Class, Super Mega Bien is noisy, bright and fun. And like chef Dana Rodriguez and co-owner Tony Maciag’s first hit, this one throws away the standard menu playbook for something altogether more subversive and entertaining. The owners pull it off, too, since Rodriguez fills her kitchen with top talent and Maciag, along with third partner Tabatha Knop, keeps the front of the house rolling smoothly — just like the dim sum carts that peddle Latin American bites table to table in the dining room. The delivery is just part of what makes Super Mega Bien so special, though: Every plate and bowl brimming with creative takes on specialties from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Cuba and points beyond comes packed with layers of flavor achievable only through hard work, passion and skill. The restaurant mirrors its owners’ personalities and commitment to excellence, letting guests bask in that radiant warmth and good cheer.

Readers’ Choice: Safta

Best New Restaurant One-Two Punch

LeRoux/Cho77

Restaurant maestro Lon Symensma filled a block of Blake Street that ends at the 16th Street Mall with his new love letter to French cuisine, LeRoux, and a reincarnation of his Southeast Asian street-food eatery, Cho77. While the menus at the two restaurants are completely different, they share a kitchen, so whether you’re tucking into a lunch of pretty, pleated dumplings at Cho77 or staring down a sumptuous platter of French onion short ribs at LeRoux, you’ll find the same attention to bold flavors built from meticulous preparation and well-sourced ingredients. Or you can reverse course and do duck confit salad for your mid-day meal at LeRoux and Thai coconut curry at Cho77 for dinner. Either way, you’ll find the best food on the 16th Street Mall between here and, oh, the other side of the wall…which is where Symensma has his flagship eatery, ChoLon Modern Asian.

Best Chef’s Tasting Menu

The Wolf's Tailor

At this unusual Sunnyside eatery, chef Kelly Whitaker and his team are busy grinding grains, rolling pasta, simmering stocks, saving scraps and fermenting almost everything in order to build complex layers of flavor and marry the culinary traditions of two ancient cultures: Japan and Italy. The best way to experience it all is with the “Entrust” option, where a set price will land you and your table a tasting menu of the best things that the Wolf’s Tailor has to offer on any given night. While it would be easy to use the word “fusion,” Whitaker doesn’t force disparate things together, but rather finds common ground in cooking techniques that have evolved half a world apart. A little faith will be rewarded with a tailor-made and unforgettable banquet.

Best Chef’s Counter

Beckon

Chef Duncan Holmes doesn’t have to worry about dividing his attention between a chef’s counter and a dining room: His restaurant is one big chef’s counter. At Beckon, seventeen guests a seating are grouped around a U-shaped bar and treated to round after round of exquisite small plates, along with explanations and other tasty talk from Holmes and his team. The dim lights, intimate space and low-key decor bring to mind a dinner party in a friend’s home, without the hushed reverence you find at stuffy temples of haute cuisine. For example, as casually as though he were delivering a bowl of party mix, the chef may hand you a perfectly plated quail with tiny claws still intact. Each new dish builds on a theme, and the themes change with the seasons. This is one dinner party you won’t want to miss.

Best Hotel Bar

Death & Co.

The mixologists at Death & Co. perfected their craft in the crucible of New York City’s bar scene for ten years before forging something new in Denver. Their trend-setting establishment isn’t just the Ramble Hotel’s bar, it’s the entire lobby. If you’re a hotel guest, you might be tempted to check in first — but you should have no reservations about making a beeline for a barstool and grabbing a cocktail. The drinks roster is categorized by mood, so you can choose Light & Playful if it’s your first day of spring vacation, or Boozy & Honest if you’re ready to get down to some serious drinking. There’s no need to make dining decisions; Death & Co. handles the food here, too, so every dish is sure to have a cocktail that will bring out its best. Denver didn’t need an outsider to breathe life into its cocktail game, but a little fresh blood always helps up the competition.

Readers’ Choice: Death & Co.

Best Hotel Restaurant

Citizen Rail

When a hotel restaurant feels like its own entity, then you know it’s a good one. Such is the case with this downtown eatery, helmed by chef Christian Graves. The focus remains on really good meat, dry-aged and well-sourced beef, lamb and pork in all sorts of delicious cuts. There’s also a strong push for wood-fired goods, which get cooked out in the open for guests to see. Choose from a housemade-charcuterie menu, wood-grilled oysters, plenty of seasonal vegetable plates and one of the best burgers around. You don’t have to be a guest of the Hotel Born to enjoy this fare, though it does make stumbling to your room easier after sampling the wonderfully constructed cocktails at lunch, happy hour or dinner.

Readers’ Choice: EDGE Restaurant & Bar

Best Steakhouse

Guard and Grace

You know pride and love will be part of the recipe when a restaurant owner names an eatery after his own daughter. Since 2014, Troy Guard’s sizzling steakhouse has had the chops — and the filets, ribeyes and New York strips — to draw beef aficionados in herds. Whether you stop in for a French dip at lunch or blow your Christmas bonus on a shellfish tower and dry-aged steaks for the table at dinner, you’ll taste Guard’s commitment to great meat. Old-school steakhouses seem to be an endangered species these days, but Guard and Grace ensures that Denver will remain a cowtown — in the tastiest way — for years to come.

Readers’ Choice: Guard and Grace

Best Old-School Italian Restaurant

Mama Sannino's

Over the decades, north Denver has lost dozens of Italian markets, bakeries and restaurants as the families of Italian immigrants who first settled in what’s now the Highland, Sunnyside and Berkeley neighborhoods moved west for bigger houses and newer schools — but not too far west. Wheat Ridge became the beneficiary of some of the city’s best family recipes, many of which you’ll find at Mama Sannino’s. While the restaurant isn’t that old (opening in 2005 before moving to its current location in 2013), Jimmy and Karen Sannino serve dishes that their family members cooked after arriving in Colorado in the 1950s, both at home and in several north-side eateries, including the long-gone 3 Sons. Smell the red sauce simmering and remember the old days over meatball sandwiches and plates of ravioli and spaghetti. Old Denver lives on in Wheat Ridge.

Readers’ Choice: Gaetano’s

Best French Restaurant

Morin

In the last decade or so, upcoming Parisian chefs striking out on their own have veered away from formal dining and prescribed menus of classics in favor of hipper enclaves and inventive takes on their inherently locavore cuisine. It’s to these restaurants, collectively bundled under the label “bistronomy,” that Morin pays homage, even if the restaurant doesn’t use the French-invented term. Steeped in seasonal produce and abundant with delightful surprises, the menu takes diners on a playful romp through well-executed bites and indulgent dishes, none of which are quite as straightforward as they 0x000Aseem. Best to surrender your experience to the kitchen via one of the tasting menus — which will be crafted especially for you 0x000Aand different each time you dine. Don’t ignore caviar and foie gras supplements (or spring for the apple-shaped foie gras terrine, an Instagram darling) and make sure to add one of the excellent potato-based sides to your main course. Turn over control of your drink pairings to the bar, too: They’ll treat you to natural wines, funky ciders, and well-crafted cocktails that match just right.

Readers’ Choice: LeRoux

Best Italian Restaurant

Chow Morso Osteria

Ryan Fletter doesn’t need to prove himself when it comes to Italian cuisine and wine; he earned a stellar reputation with his first restaurant, Barolo Grill, which he purchased from Blair Taylor years ago. But Chow Morso is a different kind of eatery – a breezy ride with the top down compared to Barolo’s chauffeured Rolls-Royce. The food is taken just as seriously at both restaurants, though, even if Chow Morso turns to the streets of Italy for some of its inspiration, from the puffy little balloons called gnocco fritto topped with shaved prosciutto to creamy arancini wearing crackly coats. But hand-rolled pastas, an intriguing wine list that won’t break the bank, and warm service that never approaches overbearing take Chow Morso beyond a simple neighborhood spaghetti joint. And, oh, that carbonara!

Readers’ Choice: Il Posto

Best Pho

Pho Duy

Pho Duy is a perennial Vietnamese standby that’s been serving Federal Boulevard for decades, and it only gets better with age (maybe it’s the seasoning of its pots). Every bowl here is built with an ideal ratio of chewy rice noodles, greens, and bits of meat or offal, and sided with a generous platter of aromatic basil, crisp bean sprouts, lime and jalapeños. What takes the pho here to transcendent, though, is the broth. The murky beef stock is silken from long-simmered bones, and endlessly layered, deeply savory and redolent of five-spice. Its complexity is haunting; you’ll always need one more bite to try to pinpoint an elusive and tasty note, which may be why you’ll keep coming back for more.

Readers’ Choice: Pho 95

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Denver Pho

This west-side Vietnamese eatery won’t win any awards for its name, which offers few clues about the variety and beauty of the food found within. There’s something here for everyone, from first-time noodle slurpers to experienced international travelers to Vietnamese expats looking for a taste of home. While the pho is as good as any you’ll find around town, the much longer list of regional specialties is what makes Denver Pho a real find. Many of the dishes hail from Hanoi, in northern Vietnam, or Hue, in its narrow center, so expect a far more diverse range of ingredients and flavors than at your typical pho shop. Little rice or tapioca dumplings steamed in miniature saucers or banana leaves come with shrimp and sausage fillings or crackly dried-shrimp toppings; a steaming bowl of bun bo Hue is pho’s more assertive cousin. And bold, pungent dipping sauces give your tastebuds a real workout.

Readers’ Choice: New Saigon

Best Thai Restaurant

Taste of Thailand

The warm, welcoming Thai restaurant run by Noy and Rick Farrell doesn’t feel old or tired, despite 25 years of business, first in a tiny Englewood storefront and then in new digs on South Broadway, where Taste of Thailand moved in 2015. The secret to keeping things fresh is return visits to Thailand, where Noy is from, to bring back recipes and ingredients to add to the already-vibrant menu. The Farrells are also avid home gardeners, so they enhance dishes with herbs and vegetables from their own garden. Summer dishes shine with fresh Colorado produce, and come winter, it’s time for the restaurant’s famous “flu shot soup.”

Readers’ Choice: Taste of Thailand

Best Indian Restaurant

Tiffin's India Cafe

Rather than running you through the standard rainbow of Indian curries, Tiffin’s focuses on the best street-food favorites of South India: paper-thin dosa rolled around generous scoops of masala; doughnut-shaped vada in spicy sauce; stark-white idli dumplings; and fat samosas bulging with vegetable fillings. The stewed vegetarian dishes are amazing — lentils, chickpeas, eggplant and okra, for example — so Tiffin’s is a great stop for a light lunch. But meat lovers will also find plenty to love; the lamb biryani and korma are both noteworthy. If you’re a Boulder native, you need only follow your nose — and Denver residents shouldn’t hesitate to make the drive up, since Indian specialties this good are few and far between.

Readers’ Choice: Little India

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Safta

Safta is proof that Middle Eastern restaurants can rise above their strip-mall homes and draw tourists and locals alike looking to spend big money in swanky, modern surroundings. Chef/owner Alon Shaya, coming off a James Beard Award for his work in New Orleans, interprets the Israeli cuisine of his youth for a Denver audience hungry for superlatives in Mediterranean cooking: the fluffiest pita (baked in a wood-fired oven), the creamiest hummus and the crunchiest falafel. “Safta” means grandmother, so the fact that you’re smothered in comfort food at this restaurant in the Source Hotel is no surprise — but Shaya also has a way with chef-ier creations built on sea bass, short ribs and lamb shanks, to name a few. Come during the day and fill up on baked goods at the walk-up counter; it’s just like stealing warm cookies from Grandma’s kitchen table.

Readers’ Choice: Jerusalem

Best Ethiopian Restaurant

Megenagna

Many of Denver’s Ethiopian restaurants are clustered along East Colfax Avenue and down Havana Street, offering long menus and combination platters of vegetable stews and slow-cooked meats heaped atop broad sourdough pancakes called injera. Big dining rooms with stages and room for dancing are common, since many eateries serve as celebration halls for the city’s Ethiopian community. Megenagna, tucked into a shopping strip just off Havana, has a slightly different approach, with its concise menu and cozy cafe ambience. But those are also the restaurant’s strengths, allowing the kitchen to display mastery of a few specific dishes while guests receive personalized service. The minced beef dish called kitfo is a house specialty and comes in several different forms — even a meatless style prepared with chopped, seasoned collard greens and soft housemade cheese. Relax with a rich cappuccino after a meal before wandering through the attached market for spices, dried beans and other products to take home. Megenagna is an intimate way to experience Ethiopian hospitality.

Readers’ Choice: Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant

Best Dive Bar

Columbine Cafe

The Columbine Cafe opened the year Prohibition ended, in a former barbershop by a patch of horse pastures. The nearest landmark was the Coors brewery, and workers from that plant kept the place in business for many years. Today Golden sprawls just down the road, but the Columbine still feels like an out-of-the-way discovery; there’s a beer garden in back, the site of summer barbecues, horseshoe tournaments and music performances. There’s sometimes live music in the tiny bar space, too, though the only nod to the “Cafe” in the name are breakfast burritos supplied on Sundays. But who needs food when the ambience is so satisfying? This is the kind of place where everyone knows your name…long after you’ve forgotten it.

Readers’ Choice: Don’s Club Tavern

Best Dive Bar Save

The Squeeze

The tiny Squeeze Inn, one of Denver’s great dive bars, has gotten a new lease on life. Two World War II vets had originally built it as the Hilltop, a drive-thru burger joint; its size was dictated by the brick shortage created by the war. Over the years, the place stayed small but was always a big favorite with residents of the changing neighborhood, even as burgers were replaced with booze and the name changed to the Squeeze Inn in 1993. That incarnation closed in 2016, and it looked like the last bit of life had been squeezed out of the bar after seventy years. But then Michael and Missy Dalvit stepped in, reopening the spot as the Squeeze, with the same emphasis on cold beer and hot cars. In a town where good dives are in short supply, there will always be room for one more.

Best Old Denver Save

Stockyard Saloon

The National Western Complex is going through a billion-dollar makeover, and for a time it looked like the Stockyard Saloon was about to be put out to pasture. But then the city anted up to buy the three-building Livestock Exchange property, extending the lease on the longtime watering hole that started life as the Old West Tavern in a circa 1919 structure at the edge of the complex. While the saloon is a particular hot spot during the annual National Western Stock Show, it’s a good place to stop by anytime to grab a burger or some Mexican food and take stock of what’s left of Old Denver. Yee-haw.

Best Old Denver Burger Joint

My Brother's Bar

My Brother’s Bar is the oldest bar in Denver: City directories show that this spot at the corner of 15th and Platte streets was an operating tavern before the 1880s. But there’s plenty of life left in the joint, which has gone through many incarnations (including Paul’s Place, which let a young Neal Cassady rack up a tab before he went to reform school). Angelo and James Karagas, transplants from Detroit, bought the place in 1970 when the area was a virtual wasteland; they turned it into My Brother’s Bar, which didn’t need a sign to draw people in for the great bar burgers, vintage ambience and classical music (no TVs). Although both brothers are gone now and My Brother’s has new owners; it’s relatively unchanged: Longtime employee Paula Newman and her family continue to serve up a hearty helping of Old Denver through last call.

Best Old Denver Mexican Restaurant

La Fiesta

Back in 1964, the Herrera family turned an old Safeway into a Mexican restaurant and nightclub; although the party ended long ago and the kitchen now serves just weekday lunch and Friday dinner, the green chile is as sense-searing as ever, studded with pork and packing a spicy punch. Get it smothering a Mexican hamburger or a crispy-skinned egg roll-style relleno: This menu is Den-Mex all the way. While the neighborhood outside La Fiesta is rapidly gentrifying, a meal in this cavernous, linoleum-floored dining room quickly takes you back to Old Denver.

Best Old Denver Restaurant

Bastien's Restaurant

Old Denver is fast disappearing, as massive apartment buildings pop up on former parking lots and retail complexes wipe out mom-and-pop stores. So raise a glass to Bastien’s, a family-run business that dates back four generations and eight decades. Bastien’s moved into its current incarnation in 1958; the architecture is classic mid-century modern, from the Googie roofline to the neon sign that greets passersby on Colfax. Inside, the restaurant doesn’t seem much newer; even the menu is a blast from the past, with the sugar steak the house specialty. Wash it down with a stiff drink, and toast the days gone by.

Readers’ Choice: Buckhorn Exchange

