Best Apartment Building for Dog Owners
Apartment buildings aren’t always pet-friendly, much less pet-owner-friendly, and you’ll need to sniff around to find just the right spot for you and your best friend. In central Denver, you can’t do better than Archer Tower. The property has a huge fenced-off outdoor area where dogs can meet, greet and run themselves ragged. The building also has a common-area penthouse with flat-screen TVs, comfy couches and pool tables. Head up there on a Saturday night and you’ll find friendly residents gathered with their beers and bow-wows. Just be ready for a smooch from a pooch.