Yes, you could rent a single desk at either of the two RiNo locations of Industry, but these co-working spaces are really designed for growing group efforts looking for something more akin to actual office space with a few amenities. Industry workspace options range from three-person boxes to more traditional (and occasionally sequestered) arrangements, which you’re invited to brand and furnish yourself. (This is why you’ll find law firms, design shops and fitness-empire headquarters on campus that could have long ago moved to another space.) With your comparatively short-term lease, you still get slightly upgraded versions of all the amenities that make co-working appealing: free beer, free coffee, free Internet and use of recreational and common spaces far nicer than what you’d likely be able to afford if you secured a dedicated suite in an office park somewhere. Plus, there’s the added promise of community, with outdoor seating and activities aimed at bringing together people from disparate industries.