Best Boutique and Foodie Mall
The Cherry Creek spot that once housed Bed Bath & Beyond has really gone beyond the call of duty with its new occupant: the District Shops. This year-round indoor vendor market brings together 200-plus small local businesses that are prepared to fill your every need. Smartly divided into “districts” specializing in boutique, vintage, spa, food and drink themes and more, District Shops has everything you could ever want, but in a far more informal environment than you’ll find over in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center proper. Put on your sweats and shop ’til you drop.