Best Neighborhood Retail District
Stanley Marketplace brought the neighborhood indoors, and somehow the strategically planned market hall on the border of Stapleton and Aurora has something for everyone, from barbecue to bagels and beer to boutiques, not to mention a yoga studio, nail salon, cooking school, co-working space, restaurants and countless other amenities. Stanley sets a standard: It’s a weatherproof communal gathering place, immersive theater space and urban playground with wi-fi and good coffee — an indoor retail concept with none of the plastic old-school mall experience.