Best Place to Celebrate Christmas Year-Round
It’s Christmas in July…and January, and any other month of the year…when you check into the Christmas Casino & Inn at Bronco Billy’s. The former Imperial Hotel in Cripple Creek has been repackaged into the only Christmas-themed casino in the Western United States (but, really, isn’t one enough?). The casino boasts twelve guest rooms with their own “Christmas character,” as well as 150 slot machines set in a winter wonderland complete with an “ornament bar.” If you love Christmas, you’ll hit the jackpot here.