Best Place to Get a Taxidermied Pet
Do you struggle to keep a houseplant alive? Is a living thing that needs more room to roam than a clay pot out of the question? The Room of Lost Things, a store that specializes in both the weird and obscure, has adoptable options that are impossible to kill. An iridescent horse fetus in the shop’s window will set you back a mere four grand, but for those on a more bare-bones budget, the shop stocks preserved pets ranging from reptiles to baby chicks and hedgehogs. Any one of them is guaranteed to provide quiet companionship; also on the plus side, they require no particular care and come pre-trained: “Stay, Spot. Play dead.”