Best Shops Inside a Shop
Small-business owners shacking up together in one location has become common as more and more neighborhood storekeepers find themselves plagued by rising rents and operating costs. But Unlisted does it bigger…and better. Under one roof, booths run by more than 100 local vendors offer a full gamut of gifts: hand-packaged food items, cut flowers, clothing, jewelry, handmade cards, home decor and more. To make shopping even more fun, Unlisted hosts periodic workshops, open house weekends and ladies’ nights.