Best Store on Colfax
From its elegant setup — that barrel ceiling belies its origins as a hardware store — to the exotic packaged items and spanking-fresh sustainable seafood, there’s a lot to love at the Marczyk Fine Foods on Colfax. “I feel like I’m a kid in a candy store when I walk in,” says one fan. But unlike candy, most of the things you buy here will be good for you, from pre-made foods (even better with chef Jamey Fader now overseeing culinary innovation) to the in-house baked goods and organic dairy (butter flights!). The wine store next door offers a small but choice selection, and there’s a small patio for enjoying your impulse buys on a sunny day. When the Marczyk crew opened its second store in 2011, this stretch of Colfax wasn’t the hotspot it is today; the market’s conscientious approach and community events have helped get the area cooking.
