Best Store on the 16th Street Mall
Bulls-eye! For decades, we were teased by the promise of a Target store coming to downtown Denver any day. After a very, very long wait, the chain finally hit the spot in 2018, when a Target opened right on the 16th Street Mall. This is a special urban Target — smaller than the suburban stores, but still boasting a pharmacy as well as a respectable supply of housewares, clothing, paper goods, souvenirs and more snack items than you could ever need. It’s a great place to stock up during lunch, and an excellent spot for wasting time if you’re waiting for a deep-dish pie from Giordano’s, which opened right next door last summer.
