Best Of Denver® 2019 Winners

Shopping & Services

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Store on the 16th Street Mall

Target

Bulls-eye! For decades, we were teased by the promise of a Target store coming to downtown Denver any day. After a very, very long wait, the chain finally hit the spot in 2018, when a Target opened right on the 16th Street Mall. This is a special urban Target — smaller than the suburban stores, but still boasting a pharmacy as well as a respectable supply of housewares, clothing, paper goods, souvenirs and more snack items than you could ever need. It’s a great place to stock up during lunch, and an excellent spot for wasting time if you’re waiting for a deep-dish pie from Giordano’s, which opened right next door last summer.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Selection of Concentrates at a Dispensary

The Clinic

If you can look past the top-notch flower menu at the Clinic’s four dispensaries in Denver (and that won’t be easy), check out their hash selections. The Clinic’s in-house extraction brand, the Lab, pumps out a long list of budders, shatters and live extracts from the strain list, and the stores will usually have a couple on sale to help your budget. You can also find concentrates from heavyweights such as Binske, Green Dot Labs, Harmony Extracts, Olio, Viola and Woodstock Cannabis Company, as well as one of the largest selections of PAX pods in Colorado.

thecliniccolorado.com

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Medical-Only Dispensary

All Greens

The list of medical-only dispensaries in Denver (and the rest of Colorado) continues to shrink, but that doesn’t mean patients are out of luck. On top of enjoying lower tax rates and higher purchasing limits, medical marijuana patients can still find better products at certain places — like All Greens. Although $55 and $60 per gram for anything might seem pricey, live and solventless concentrates of the same quality would probably cost at least $80 or $90 elsewhere. If you’re looking for potent and prime medication, it’s not always about saving $5 here and there — especially when the products keep you medicated longer than most.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Hemp Company

Mary's Nutritionals

The innovation and growth in Colorado hemp may soon have that field outpacing our cannabis industry, if it isn’t already. A pioneer in transdermal THC products for pain, Mary’s Medicinals was quick to capitalize on the CBD boom by launching Mary’s Nutritionals, and the hemp-CBD brand is doing a helluva job so far. On top of CBD versions of Mary’s products that we’re used to finding in dispensaries, such as pain patches and gel pens, the Mary’s hemp line also makes CBD skin-care products, facial moisturizes, bath bombs, massage oils, full-spectrum hemp tinctures and even dog meds. Pretty good stuff to be able to buy online, isn’t it? Pretttayyy, pretttayyy good.

marysnutritionals.com

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Edibles Company

Dutch Girl Stroopwafels

Forgive us for picking another boring ol’ baked-goods brand, but sweets are the focus of dispensary edibles lineups for a reason: They’re the best option for infusion. Sure, you can shell out a few hundred bucks for a delicious cannabis dinner, but when you need something to eat from the pot shop like a regular human, it’s tough to beat Dutch Girl Stroopwafels. These takes on the classic Dutch cookies come in original caramel, lemon and strawberry flavors, all of which are dangerously delicious at 10 milligrams of THC per serving. Enjoy with coffee in the morning, or under a scoop of ice cream for dessert. Just don’t overdo it, or you might find yourself flashing back to weird times in Amsterdam coffee shops.

cannapunch.com/colorado-dutch-girl

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Dispensary for a Stoner

House of Dankness

Anyone who’s spent more than a few months buying weed in Denver will eventually hear about House of Dankness, where you might trip over $15 eighths, $10 grams of shatter and $12.50 distillate cartridges. Those crazy deals extend to ounces, live concentrates and edibles, but this isn’t the only dispensary with discounts. No, what makes Casa de Dankness such a welcome home for stoners is the fire genetics, which can include anything from Flo OG to Purple Hash Plant to Cornbread — or, if you’re lucky, even Ghost Train Haze, an original House of Dankness creation. So make the pilgrimage, already.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Dispensary for a Lightweight

Bgood

Instead of trying to push its own edibles brand or entrusting the owner’s buddy to handle growing operations, Bgood decided to be more of a cannabis purveyor, like a liquor store. The dispensary hired Top Dawg and Lama Brand, two different sets of growers and breeders with established followings, to head Bgood cultivations so that the brand can focus on the retail aspects of legal cannabis. The result is a wide (but not overwhelming) selection of pot products that are priced and organized so cleanly that future governor Jared Polis toured Bgood’s flagship Northglenn location while campaigning last year. If it’s good enough for the Guv, it’s good enough for Grandma.

bgoodmmj.com

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Dispensary Cultivation

Verde Natural

Cannabis is all about what our nose and tastebuds tell us, and the nugs at Verde Natural are grown to please both. Pulling the “cheese” out of UK Cheese and the “lemon” out of Super Lemon Haze as few others do, Verde carries a lineup of classic and modern strains that carry intense flavor profiles. Bubble Jack, Citrus Berry and Hazelnut Cream aren’t breakfast cereals; they’re strains that taste exactly as their names imply. With a brand-new greenhouse operation ready for its first harvest this year, we’re excited to see what the Verde crew has in store for the rest of 2019.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Deals at a Dispensary

L'Eagle

L’Eagle has always been a dispensary known more for quality than quantity, but lately the Denver pot shop has been throwing out some serious deals for tokers who appreciate clean, terpene-heavy cannabis. How serious? Flash deals for $10 eighths of Frosty Lemonade, Sour Pez and other select delicacies are starting to become regular offerings at L’Eagle; they would have been unheard of eighteen months ago. And if those aren’t good enough, the store also sells quarters of its pride-and-joy sativa, L’Eagle Eagle, for as low as $25 from time to time.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Concentrates Company

Woodstock Cannabis Company

Whether you miss the classic music festival or are just a Peanuts fan, taking a dab from the Woodstock Cannabis Company collection of concentrates will undoubtedly take you on a cannabinoid-fueled trip of nostalgia and ungodly grubbing. Teaming up with Michael Lange, co-creator of the Woodstock Music and Art Festival, Colorado-based Harmony Extracts has released a branch of modern concentrates using classic genetics from Citral and Diesel strains. Dabbing award-winning live resin and THC crystalline never felt so old-school.

harmonyextracts.com/woodstock-cannabis-company

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best CBD-Infused Products

Sparkling CBD

There are a lot of snake-oil salesmen and shysters out there hawking CBD products containing who-knows-what, but Sparkling CBD — launched by the people behind Rocky Mountain Soda Company — comes from a brand you can trust. Made with lab-tested hemp extract to ensure no THC, and sweetened with agave nectar, Sparkling CBD drinks taste just like colas, root beers and fruit sodas…because that’s what they are; the company just figured out how to add CBD without changing the taste. Soda fountain flavors? Check. Satisfying carbonation burn? Check. Twenty milligrams of full-spectrum CBD? Bring it.

sparklingcbd.com

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Place to Nerd Out on Tech and Cannabis

The Coffee Joint

Stereotypes be damned: Stoners are smart as hell. For proof, look no further than the CannaCoding events at the Coffee Joint, the first (and currently only) licensed social cannabis consumption spot in Denver. Jamison Ordway designed these gatherings for tech folks who are making big moves in the cannabis industry. Events have focused on topics ranging from coding and compliance to creating dispensary menus using HTML and CSS, and industry professionals are always on hand to answer your questions. Best of all, you can rip a bong or dab rig before and after the sessions, often with the same professionals you’re hoping to get hired by in the future.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Nicotine Vape Shop

Denver Vapor

Nicotine vapes are smokin’ hot right now. While many people are familiar with the compact Juul device, serious vapers are all about the colossus of cloud. For those ready to master vape tricks and become a walking fog machine, Denver Vapor hits the spot. Staffers are experts on matching the right vape and nicotine level, and can describe the delights of a huge selection of e-liquid flavors, everything from guava cheesecake to a combo of apple, doughnut and milk. The hours are expansive, the products not that expensive. Puff, puff, pass.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Weed Art

Love Weed Art Project

Do you love art? Do you really love weed? Artist Don Varga and life partner Tootie bring the two together with folk-art pieces made with real weed (pressed marijuana leaves and flower) and “real love” on beetle-kill pine, augmented by paint and varnish. They have several in-stock pieces that would make perfect gifts for all your friends who wish they lived in Colorado (and are easier to ship across state lines), but they’ll also make art to order. Look for them in Civic Center Park on 4/20.

loveweedart.com

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Indoor Herb Garden

edn

No, edn doesn’t specialize in that kind of herb, so check your dorm-room fantasies at the door. A local company founded in 2016, edn combines a love of technology, design and nature in a smartgarden that allows you to grow herbs, flowers and other plants in any room of your home. There’s no need for natural sunlight; there’s no need for rain. These smartgardens give you control of the weather, notify you when your plants are thirsty or ready to cultivate, and guide you through the whole process from seed to harvest. The company even offers a subscription service for seed pods based on cultivation cycles, or you can purchase single units based on your needs. In a world of limitless connectivity, edn has found the way to connect you to your indoor garden.

edntech.com

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best DIY Flower-Arranging Workshops

Little Lula Rose

The charming Little Lula Rose is blooming in the grit of East Colfax, and the shop invites you to dig into the nuances of creating your own gorgeous arrangements. Little Lula Rose offers workshops that will help you transform store-bought flowers into lovely bouquets; the pros here will also advise you on how to plant your garden with a goal of creating a bountiful harvest of flowers perfect for making full-blown arrangements at home.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Houseplant Haven With Folk Art

Green Lady Gardens

Bold color meets greenery in the loveliest way at Green Lady Gardens, which captures the spirit of a Mexican patio garden, only indoors. Mexi-colored walls and Latin American folk art adorn the shop, but the real stars of the show are the plants, with regular shipments bringing new life to the premises every week. An emphasis on indoor plant-care tips and personalized customer service make Green Lady Gardens a beginner’s paradise, as well as a standby where old hands with green thumbs can refurbish their collections.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Re-Blossoming

Plant Garage

We loved the tiny Golden Triangle gardening shop Urban Roots from the very beginning, when Diane Stahl opened it up more than fifteen years ago — and it was a sad day when Susanne Wood, who eventually took over the store, retired and closed its doors last fall. But then ten-year Urban Roots manager David Gesink, landscape manager Meagan Murray and Jim Henry teamed up to revive the space under a new name, Plant Garage. Indoor plants now abound inside as the new owners rev up for their first spring gardening season. Here’s to upward growth!

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Farmers' Market

Boulder County Farmers' Market

Long before farmers’ markets popped up in just about every neighborhood in the metro area, there was the Boulder County Farmers’ Market, a twice-weekly gathering of local growers, ranchers, dairy farmers and purveyors that consistently lured a large community of shoppers, chefs, browsers and socialites. That market — held on Saturdays from April through November and also on Wednesdays from May to October — has only gotten better with age, adding food trucks, makers, cooking demonstrations and live music over the years. The model’s been so successful that market managers have spun off satellite markets in Longmont and Lafayette and at Denver’s Union Station. Still, it’s worth a trip to the original: Go early if you’re after tip-top ingredients, later if you’re into the social scene.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Business Incubator for Refugees

Food Bridge Marketplace

Refugees are enduring unfair criticism these days; in truth, most of them are hardworking people just trying to make a better life for their families. The Lincoln Park job incubator Food Bridge Marketplace encourages that goal by giving Middle Eastern and African refugees a practical lesson in American entrepreneurship. Here they can sell specialty kitchen staples to neighbors, as well as offer a taste of their exotic homeland cuisines at food-vendor booths. As a result, Food Bridge Marketplace is not just a critical step for those trying to find success in a new land; it’s also a delicious place to visit for those who were born here.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Cooking Classes

Metro Caring

Metro Caring’s mission is simple: to connect the community with healthy food by removing economic barriers and other stigma attached to the traditional food-bank model. In fact, the nonprofit has taken that model and turned it upside down, creating a market where residents can “shop” for their food, and offering cooking classes that incorporate seasonal fare into easy-to-execute recipes. Sessions are taught on site in English and Spanish, with a focus on nutrition, diabetes prevention, culturally relevant recipe-sharing and family-cooking experiences…and the results are nourishing for teachers and students alike.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Wine Shop

Boulder Wine Merchant

The Boulder Wine Merchant has long been owned by master sommeliers (founders Sally Mohr and Wayne Belding passed the torch to Brett Zimmerman in 2010), making it a training ground for people interested in uncorking a career in wine. This benefits the discerning buyer in a few notable ways. First, staff expertise here is second to none in the region, which means you’re going to get a well-thought-out recommendation, whether you’re looking for a sub-$10 table wine or a special-occasion stunner. Second, the collection is both expansive and carefully considered, with several labels that you won’t find anywhere else locally. And third, educational opportunities aren’t just for staffers: The Merchant hosts a variety of tastings and events, and is quick to provide one-on-one tutelage when you stop by the shop.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Liquor Store — Price

Costco

When new regulations went into effect allowing grocery stores and other chain outlets to offer full-strength beer, wine and spirits, the Arvada Costco was ready to roll. It devotes an entire aisle to booze (next to the chips section, appropriately enough), with a prominent space reserved for its own Kirkland line of craft beers. But the cavernous warehouse also peddles plenty of additional brews, including many really good local beers. The major difference between this Costco and other liquor purveyors: The offerings here are often 30 to 50 percent less expensive than they’d be at the sort of retailers that once handled them exclusively. When it comes to cost, this Costco is Denver’s new liquor price leader.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Liquor Store — Selection

Molly's Spirits

While “spirits” is right there in the Molly’s moniker, that doesn’t mean the store ignores beer lovers. Indeed, a Molly’s Spirits booth is regularly found at local beer festivals — an indication that the owners want to offer as many kinds of potent potables as they can. In addition to an excellent array of wine from around Colorado, not to mention the rest of the world, and an equally deep and wide collection of other liquors, the store makes room for a diverse mix of bombers and twelve-packs for every taste and budget. And if you’re not sure what you want beyond a good tippling experience, don’t worry: The Molly’s crew includes experts in pretty much every sort of imbibable, and their advice is sure to hit the spot.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Place to Float

Samana Float Center

Life can be stressful, with stimuli coming from all corners. Just want to let it go? Check out Samana Float Center, where you can spend ninety minutes floating in a sensory-deprivation tank. You won’t hear anything, you won’t see anything, and with water high in saline concentration and at body temperature, this is as close as you’ll come to floating in outer space. Try a single session for $65; if you like it, you can upgrade to a monthly membership. The center touts the therapeutic nature of floating, suggesting that it can help with anxiety, depression and even insomnia. We guarantee that it will help you relax…and come clean.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Place to See Hot Rods, Custom Cruisers and Lowriders

Grandpa's Burger Haven

Cruising Federal has been a favorite pastime for generations of Denver residents, and Grandpa’s Burger Haven is a key part of this Sunday routine. The old-fashioned burger joint is the perfect location for car-club meetups: It has ample parking, a walk-up service window that won’t take you far from your prized vehicle, and a coveted location right on the strip, a prime spot for watching beautiful roadsters roll by. But you’ll also be able to see plenty up close at Grandpa’s, where tricked-out trucks, lowriders and customized vehicles of both the vintage and cutting-edge variety show off on the eatery’s expansive stretch of asphalt.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Place to Find a Cherry Vintage Ride

Cars Remember When

If you have a soft spot for classic Detroit iron in beyond-mint condition, Cars Remember When has you covered in more ways than one. The business offers sales and service in Englewood, where its spectacular showroom is crammed with museum-quality rides from decades past; you’re just as likely to see a 1930s Buick Club Coupe here as you are a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro that will have Federal Boulevard cruisers crying tears of jealousy. Meanwhile, at the Littleton restoration center, pros stand ready to transform the jalopy that’s been sitting on blocks in your garage into an automotive epiphany. The Cars Remember When motto is “Every Day Is Car Show Day,” and the staff proves it day in and day out.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Sneaker Boutique

Vices Ltd.

Co-founders Julian Cabrera and Noe Magdaleno started Vices as an online shop five years ago, and moved to a brick-and-mortar storefront in Five Points two years ago. But the goal of both endeavors has stayed the same: Vices is designed to keep the men of Denver looking good, with hard-to-find streetwear and urban fashion pieces (90 percent new, 10 percent vintage) that have them covered from head to toe. The bottom line is where Vices really kicks the competition, however: The store’s walls are lined with a colorful assortment of sneakers from Nike, Jordan, Yeezy, Adidas and Vans…and they just might be your size. Put your best foot forward.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Climbing Shoe Repair

Type 2 Repairs

Regardless of how much they cost, climbing shoes do not last forever. But don’t give up on them after you wear out the soles or bust through the sides. Rather than pony up for yet another expensive pair of climbing shoes, reach out to type2repairs.com. For owner Greg Oberg, fixing a bad shoe is no more daunting than tackling a challenging climbing route. Fill out an order form online, then either pack up your shoes and mail them to Type2’s physical address, or simply drop off your worse-for-wear climbers at the Übergrippen or Movement Baker gyms. A month and a modest fee later (repairs start at $10), Oberg will return them, good for another go.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Place to Learn to Cobble

Colorado Shoe School

Handsome Little Devils co-founder Dan Huling and his partner, costume designer Annabel Reader, are right at home in the circus/sideshow community, but when they aren’t busy entertaining in the streets, they’re cobbling — and teaching others how to make handcrafted footwear out of recycled leather scraps and other upcycled materials. You can choose from a variety of workshops where you can learn to craft your own sneakers, sandals or proper boots at their custom shoemakers’ studio near Fort Collins. One stitch at a time….

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Cobbler

J&B Boot and Shoe Repair

The heady aroma of shoe polish and tobacco wafts out the door of J&B Boot and Shoe Repair, a strip-mall throwback to the days when you could find a cobbler on almost every corner. Like those old-school artists, J&B takes its trade seriously, applying a deft and efficient hand to re-soles, heel fixes, leather repair and problems you thought beyond help. J&B will tackle other leather damage, too, which makes this shop a good resource for purse and jacket rehab. Bring in high heels on Tuesdays for a repair and shine at a discount, but be forewarned that another old-school touch awaits you when you pick up your footwear: J&B only accepts cash and checks.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Dance Class in Stilettos

Urban Seductress

Led by instructor Renesha Berry, the Urban Seductress class on Fridays at EVQ Elite Dance Studio promises to put pep in any woman’s step. While high heels are encouraged, they are not required as Berry shows women (and a few brave men) how to strut their stuff while dancing to hip-hop and R&B jams. For those who’d prefer to perfect their moves in private, she also offers personal lessons.

719-368-2668

urbanseductress.me

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Honest Sleep Masks

Brazen Threads

Local designer and seamstress Haley Mariah demonstrates rare talent and an uproarious sense of dark humor with her private line, Brazen Threads, which comprises a collection of velvety clutches, retro aprons and floozy tote bags. The crowd favorite? Plush sleep masks emblazoned with a “Fuck Off,” for the discerning wearer who really means it.

brazenthreads.com

instagram.com/brazen_threads

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Sex-Positive Sex Boutique

Awakening

Whether you’re looking for a body-safe vibrator or nipple clamps, or simply seeking a safe space to talk with others about your hunt for such items, Awakening is sure to provide a positive experience. Owned by best friends and Colorado natives Tory Johnson and Rose Kalasz, the two Awakening locations offer locally made lingerie, art, apparel, safe-pleasure products and other goods, as well as educational seminars. The owners also pop up in other places, passing on information about sexuality and sexual health in inclusive environments. Don’t fear the dildo: Embrace it at Awakening.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Place for New Moms

Hygge Birth and Baby

Having a baby is never easy, and for first-time moms (and dads), it’s a life-changing experience. That’s why Hygge Birth and Baby was born. The owners of this new birth center, Miki Tynan and Tara Duncan, are moms themselves, and they thought long and hard about what kind of birth experience they would have wanted when they created this charming, streamlined spot. Hygge Birth and Baby promotes the idea of hygge, the Scandinavian concept of feeling warm, comfortable and cozy. In addition to providing surroundings that fill that bill, Tynan and Duncan offer support groups, midwives, doulas, birthing classes, yoga, massage and other things that can help moms-to-be and new moms alike feel supported and safe.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Cut-Above Barbershop and Salon

Above Ground

Five Points mover and shaker Musa Bailey and queer hair stylist extraordinaire Ashe Bowen created Above Ground not just as a spot that cuts and styles hair, but also as an egalitarian safe place where everyone, regardless of gender, color or taste, can express themselves through hair design that respects diversity. That’s the bailiwick of Bowen and staff, while Bailey has equipped the shop with a DJ deck and rotating displays of fresh urban art, going for a flavor that reflects the surrounding neighborhood.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Salon for Kids' Cuts

Floyd's 99 Barbershop

At this local mini-chain founded by brothers Paul, Bill and Rob O’Brien in 2001, staffers treat your children like grownups. They get to sit in a real barber chair (no plastic race cars or animals) and chat with the stylist about superheroes, school goals, summer plans and other important things, including how they want their hair to look. The walls at Floyd’s are covered with pictures of rock-and-roll and pop icons, so there’s plenty to distract parents while their kids get clipped. And with cuts coming in at about $20, those parents won’t get clipped in the bargain. Pricing includes all the lollipops a young client can handle.

floydsbarbershop.com

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Free Kids' Craft Program

Woodbury Branch Library

When your kids come home with tiny houses covered in candy and glitter and then recite the tale of Hansel and Gretel, you know they’ve had fun. Add “free” to the list of benefits at Woodbury Library’s ever-changing arts-and-crafts program, and you know why you’re going to want to drop your progeny off there at 4:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Past projects have included making magnetic slime, paper LEGO figures and 3-D spiders, all ideas created by the Woodbury staff. While other Denver Public Library branches offer their own kids’ programming, this one wrote the book on child’s play.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Kids' Bookstore

Second Star to the Right

Second Star to the Right traded its home of five years in Berkeley for new digs on South Pearl Street earlier this year, but it didn’t lose the whimsy, fun gifts or great reading selection that made it such a star at its original location. Owned by former teachers Dea and Marc Lavoie, this colorful bookstore aimed at kids and young adults has helpful staffers who can guide young readers on their first literary journey, and also offers free themed book readings weekly: storytime with drag queens and kings; celebrations for beloved characters such as Pete the Cat; and events geared toward authors such as Dr. Seuss, often with special craft activities to match. Second Star shines bright.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Used Bookstores

Broadway Book Mall and Fahrenheit's Bookstore

Whether you’re hunting for something that came out last year that you’ve been meaning to pick up, or just looking for whatever catches your eye — like that fantasy novel you read partway through back in junior high school and have never forgotten — you’ll find it, and more, at these old-school stores. Fahrenheit’s Bookstore specializes in vintage paperbacks but boasts an eclectic selection of fiction, philosophy, sci-fi, metaphysics and more. Broadway Book Mall redefines “eclectic,” which means you’ll never know what you’re going to find to pick up and page through as you sit on the couch and breathe in the intoxicating scent of old books. Either store is worth a trip, but together they make this corner the best damn place in Denver to paint the town read.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Record Shop

Wax Trax Records

Just over four decades ago, Duane Davis and Jim Stidman took over Wax Trax from Jim Nash and Dannie Flesher, who moved on to Chicago to open another record store and eventually launch the Wax Trax! Records indie label. Thanks to Stidman and Davis’s adventurous and eclectic tastes, Wax Trax remains as relevant as ever, a required stop for obsessive collectors as well as casual fans looking to broaden their musical repertoire. While you’re bound to find rarities on CD or cassette tapes, Wax Trax also prides itself on a broad and vast vinyl collection. What goes around comes around….

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Shop for Rare Vinyl

Twist & Shout

If you live in Denver, chances are good that you’ve spent time at Twist & Shout, an institution in this city. If you have a turntable, you’ve definitely found your way there to peruse the shop’s treasures. And if you’re a collector who’s after rare vinyl, you absolutely depend on Twist & Shout for original recordings, rare imprints and limited releases. Inventory changes constantly, so a spin through the bins on any given day might yield an unexpected delight. If you’re ready to part ways with some collector-edition records, Twist & Shout is a good place to sell, too.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Museum Shop

Hijos del Sol

Hidden in plain sight along an industrial strip on the edge of the Sun Valley neighborhood is the start of something really big for Denver. Hijos del Sol is the precursor to the gift shop that will eventually reside inside the Latino Cultural Arts Center, which is set break ground in 2020. But in the meantime, this small but mighty spot is filled with expertly curated textiles, one-of-a-kind jewelry, hand-painted housewares and more. The shop’s goal is to provide a revenue-generating space for artisans from Mexico, Central and South America, as well as Colorado-based artists with a connection to the Latin American diaspora. So at the same time that shoppers are picking up fabulous arty items, they’re also helping to celebrate and support Latino art.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Artistic Salute to Elon Musk

Wallyware

Evergreen artist Tom Edwards has been making Wallyware, wheel-thrown porcelain dinnerware, for more than a decade. But his business really took off when he took after Elon Musk, who lifted the farting-unicorn design Edwards had put on a $28 mug to use for Tesla’s sketchpad. In response to complaints from the artist, Musk tweeted that his interest in Edwards’s unicorn had increased mug sales. Ultimately, though, Musk made a settlement, and Edwards got a cool commission to turn his design into a giant mural in L.A. But you can still get his pottery on wallypots.com.

wallypots.com

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Way to Pack Up Good Intentions

Adventurist Backpack Company

Avid travelers Kelly Belknap and Matilda Sandstrom gave up more traditional careers when they decided to package their assorted interests into Adventurist Backpack, a Colorado-based company that designs and sells sturdy, stylish backpacks that come with a promise: Adventurist has partnered with Feeding America to provide 25 meals for the hungry for every backpack it sells. At an affordable $65, an Adventurist backpack will have you looking good while doing good. The packs are available at the I Heart Denver store and Buffalo Exchange, among others, as well as online.

adventuristbackpacks.com

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Limited-Edition Denver Merch

@OldDenver

What started life as an Instagram account documenting Denver quickly become its own business. Juan Fuentes, the main mover behind a collective of photographers known as @OldDenver, saw that the group not only had a desire to document the Mile High City through a visual medium, but wanted to share their pride through merchandise. Over the past year, Fuentes and @OldDenver — working with fellow camera buffs @TheyShootn — have produced enamel pins and stickers that offer a unique look at the city. From “Old Denver” stickers in an Olde English “800” Malt Liquor font to homages to the Denver Nuggets of the ’90s, when shot-blocker Dikembe Mutombo was our man, these limited-run ornamental nods to the 303 have become a hot, meaningful commodity.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Greeting Cards

Craft Boner

“I promise to love your baby even if it’s ugly,” proclaims one card from Craft Boner. “Ovaries before brovaries,” cries another. One more declares: “Society dictates that I give you a card.” These are just a few examples of the expansive and colorfully lettered collection of greeting cards by Denver maker Kiwi Schloffel. Most include profanity, some reference politics or Harry Potter, and each says a whole lot more than whatever clichés you’ll find on even the cleverest mass-produced cards at a chain stationery store. Schloffel makes a hodgepodge of other items, too, spreading her witticisms across wall hangings and coffee mugs, candles and pins. Find her wares at a number of local shops, or order directly from the source on her website.

craftboner.com

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Craft-Supply Store

H.R. Meininger Art Supply

Even if you don’t have a creative bone in your body, Meininger will inspire you. A century before people started gathering in bars to knit scarves or convening in living rooms to string beads, H.R. Meininger was catering to Colorado’s crafty side, selling supplies to artists both professional and amateur. Today the vast Meininger store on Broadway is filled with paint, paper, tools and all the tricks of the trade, as well as fun little gifts that will make any party more arty. While events and demos are worth putting on the calendar, just a quick stop in will get your creative juices flowing. Bonus points go to the Meininger family for supporting local street artists, who’ve made their mark on the Meininger Art Wall in the parking lot.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Craft Fair in a Brewery

Crafted Art Emporium

The concept of throwing a holiday market or craft fair in a brewery or bar is catching on, no doubt because it’s so easy for the organizers…and more fun for the customers than buying at home, alone and online. Crafted Art Emporium, a local makers’ collective peddling an array of offbeat and cheeky merch, has taken to manning vendor tables at local breweries, offering imbibers a chance to spend their money on more than another round. And as it turns out, quaffing and acquiring can combine for a darn good time.

craftedartemporium.com

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Pints and

A Small Print Shop

It’s one thing to need merchandise for your brand, but it’s another thing entirely to create branded merchandise that people actually want. At Stephen Till’s A Small Print Shop, it’s easy to make your mark. Since relocating from the RiNo Art District a few years ago, ASPS has continued to grow, pumping out merch for local acts and businesses such as Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Tennis, Marquis Pizza and even Red Rocks. Since the shop’s clientele includes local brewers, too, including TRVE Brewing and Our Mutual Friend, you can usually sip on a craft beer while Till explains why that design that you thought looked so good might need a little work. Fortunately, ASPS can help with that, too.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Stamp Store

Ace-Kauffman Stamp & Seal Company

Ace-Kauffman has made its mark on the Mile High City. Founded in 1872 as the Denver Novelty Works Company, it’s had various addresses and names through the decades (a new owner in the ’40s added the “Ace” to the name of a previous owner in order to appear first in the phone book), but its basic mission is unchanged. Ace-Kauffman sells notary supplies as well as engraved nameplates, rubber and pre-inked stamps, and just about any kind of corporate award you might need. Although these days you can do your ordering online, it’s worth a trip to the company headquarters on Welton Street to see what this strip was like before behemoth apartment buildings started replacing the mom-and-pop businesses.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Resource for Home Improvement

Denver Tool Library

It seems like every home-improvement project requires its own special single-use tool, be it a tile saw, a soldering gun or a drywall sander. If you’re taking on a DIY renovation project, you could buy all these things, slowly amassing a garage full of tools you’re likely to use only once (a costly proposition, especially if you have to eventually call in professional reinforcements). Or you could pay your $100 annual fee to the Denver Tool Library and borrow from its comprehensive collection of 4,000 items, which range from the relatively simple — screwdrivers and safety goggles — to more specialized saws, circuit testers and aerators. Novices will find helpful advice and classes here to get them started, and gardeners will want to inspect the wide array of landscaping tools available.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best New Retail Partnership

La Lovely Vintage and Homefill

La Lovely Vintage has been wandering from place to place, brick-and-mortar and otherwise, since its beginnings as a boutique in a canned-ham trailer named Lucy. The latest storefront, located on Broadway in the Baker neighborhood, is not only traffic-friendly, but large enough to house a branch of Homefill, a bring-your-own-container bulk-product emporium for ecologically mindful households. Both businesses encourage reuse and recycling practices, making for a happy partnership. For your convenience, both also share space with other small businesses at Modern Nomad, 2936 Larimer Street in RiNo.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Place to Shop in a New City Without Leaving Denver

Zeppelin Station

The Eyes Open Project’s Made in a City, a cultural and retail pop-up series, provides a morphing showcase for cities around the globe by bringing a selection of merchandise, cuisine and programming reflecting the character of a different metropolis every few months to Zeppelin Station. Montreal, Portland and Reykjavik have all been touted so far, but 2019 is still young and ready for new armchair-travel experiences. Enjoy the best of each city, without the baggage.

eyesopenproject.com

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Retro Clothing for Modern Girls

Swingbird Fashions

Where do contemporary swing dancers find their old-fashioned, twentieth-century finery? You can spend your life searching vintage shops and websites for a perfect 1940s fashion statement in your size and color, or you can order up freshly sewn, hand-finished dresses, skirts and trousers from Swingbird Fashions, the creation of a Finnish seamstress (and a swing dancer herself) now living and working in Colorado. Get ready to swing your partner.

etsy.com/shop/SwingbirdFashions

@swingbirdfashions

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Slow Fashion Boutique

Slo Curio

Like all slow movements, slow fashion focuses on mindfulness about where products come from and how they are made, an idea not lost on Ry and G. Roslie, the husband-and-wife maker/proprietors of Slo Curio, a RiNo boutique that invites you to better appreciate craftsmanship, design and eco-conscious materials. G. makes relaxed clothing from hand-dyed natural fabrics, while Ry is a handyman and artist with a sense of style, creating design-forward hanging lamps and other functional artworks. Together they stock their own shop, with help from friends and makers of their ilk. Walking into Slo Curio is like drinking a tall, cool cocktail on a summer day — made with local ingredients, of course.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Boutique for Urban Nomads

Gypsy Souls

Handmade limited-edition bags, from coin purses and wristlets to oversized vacation totes, are the staple at Gypsy Souls, a travel-themed boutique for people on the go, but warm hats, easy jewelry and casual tees with nomadic messages are also in the mix, urging the kick-back crowd to take to the road. Local is also a theme at the shop, which prefers to peddle sweatshop-free, eco-conscious goods from Colorado makers.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Bohemian Mini-Mall

The Collective at Midnight Rambler

Nonconformist? Vintage boutique Midnight Rambler has opened up its East Colfax space to other like-minded businesses, resulting in an entrepreneurial shack-up with a lot to offer to folks like you living the boho lifestyle. The Collective within includes home decor by Bungalow Design, clothes for kids by Lilly & Rae, jewelry by Hiouchi and, for fresh ambience, bouquet design by Rooted Floral, making it the perfect place to shop when you want to add items to your free-spirited closet and living space.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Freak Wear

Pair O' Dimes Festival Fashion Boutique

Jammers gotta jam, and their jammy fans need proper boho/tribal gowns and duds for all the noodle-dancing and such. And then there’s the Burner crowd, which requires its own avant-garde brand of festival wear. Now there’s a place to find both. Owner Jesse “Jucifer” Taenzer, who’s been hanging out at Cervantes’ since he was fifteen, works with mostly local designer/artists, so everything on the racks at Pair O’ Dimes is handmade, unique and off the charts. Hankering to channel your inner Stevie Nicks at Red Rocks or dance on the desert in a many-colored pagan costume? Whatever. Pair O’ Dimes has you covered.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Hipster Ladies’ Wear

Bazar

Self-proclaimed merchant Katie Jones wanted to put a modern, global face on Bazar, her LoHi boutique whose name refers to the international bazaars where local, one-of-a-kind goods are sold on the street. The look that Bazar purveys follows the same course: It’s easy, hip and classic, but a little bit exotic, too, with well-made and ecologically sound apparel ranging from basic denim to leopard-skin booties. Tone up your look.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Neighborhood Resale Shop

Sandy's Closet

Sandy’s Closet swears by quality, stocking its racks with barely worn, better-brand clothing at prices that look attractive whether you’re looking to dress up or down. The inventory includes jewelry, accessories, bags, shoes and a cheaper-than-cheap one-dollar bin for impulse buyers. Ease your conscience as you fill up a sack or two with the knowledge that proceeds from sales benefit special-needs and intellectually disabled children.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Resale Deals

Rags Consignments Warehouse

Rags wheels and deals in gently used better and designer brands at its Boulder and Cherry Creek North locations, but what happens to the perfectly good fashions that hang on the racks too long at those upscale resale shops? They get a second chance. Everything in the roomy Rags Consignment Warehouse is marked down by 20 percent, making for easy pickin’s on a budget.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Thrift Store

Mile High Thrift

Tucked behind storefronts along South Sheridan Boulevard is a veritable gold mine of secondhand clothing, shoes, furniture and decor. Mile High Thrift is a bare-bones spot; there are no dressing rooms, and sales are cash-only. But the clothing — organized by style and then by color — is a good mix of newer trends and vintage items, restocked often enough that it doesn’t seem picked over. The shoe section is neat, with deep racks, and the furniture appears curated rather than just thrown off the back of someone’s truck. Get there early, grab a shopping cart and start hunting.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Flea Market

Horseshoe Craft and Flea Market

Amy and Doug Yetman began honing their skills in the flea-market biz with the Horseshoe Craft and Flea Market, which first popped up in a Berkeley neighborhood parking lot in 2010. As other hip flea markets came and went, they managed to stay people-friendly and stick to their original mission of being the place for “lucky finds,” picking up numerous Best of Denver awards in the process. Now they’re preparing for their tenth season, continuing to stretch in both size and location, and this year will involve the biggest change of all: a move to Mile High Stadium’s spacious Lot G, where the first market of 2019 will open over Mother’s Day weekend with 200 vendors over two days. Go and get lucky!

horseshoemarket.com

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Store in Cherry Creek

The Hermitage Bookshop

Want to turn back the pages on Denver development? Return to a time before multi-story projects started popping up in Cherry Creek and Amazon could (unironically) open a bookstore there? Step back in time at the Hermitage Bookshop, grab a seat and start perusing the past. Established over 45 years ago, this charming shop is filled with hard-to-find volumes (which the friendly staff will help you locate), literary first editions, guides devoted to hunting and fishing, and Western Americana, including maps that document just how far we’ve come…for good or bad.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Service on Colfax

Lake Steam Baths

Denver residents have been getting in hot water at Lake Steam Baths for nearly a century. When the business started in 1927, it catered to what was then a predominantly Jewish population; today everyone from hipsters to Russian émigrés come through the doors for massage therapy, an exfoliating scrub, foot-bath detox, a dip in the whirlpool or a sense-searing visit to the hot room. As development begins to flood this stretch of Colfax, Lake Steam Baths remains an island of wi-fi-free relaxation.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Store on Colfax

Marczyk Fine Foods

From its elegant setup — that barrel ceiling belies its origins as a hardware store — to the exotic packaged items and spanking-fresh sustainable seafood, there’s a lot to love at the Marczyk Fine Foods on Colfax. “I feel like I’m a kid in a candy store when I walk in,” says one fan. But unlike candy, most of the things you buy here will be good for you, from pre-made foods (even better with chef Jamey Fader now overseeing culinary innovation) to the in-house baked goods and organic dairy (butter flights!). The wine store next door offers a small but choice selection, and there’s a small patio for enjoying your impulse buys on a sunny day. When the Marczyk crew opened its second store in 2011, this stretch of Colfax wasn’t the hotspot it is today; the market’s conscientious approach and community events have helped get the area cooking.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Store on Broadway

The Antique Broker

Not too long ago, the section of Broadway known as Antique Row was crowded with one store after another filled with vintage and well-loved items of every description. Today many of these shops are gone, but the Antique Broker remains — and all by itself, it manages to encompass the range of offerings on view in the old days. Some parts of the outlet showcase big pieces, and we do mean big: Don’t be surprised to find an entire bar from an old saloon here. Others, meanwhile, spotlight curios, knicknacks and forgotten products from the past century (or more) of pop culture. Stop by and explore before the Antique Broker disappears, too.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Store at DIA

Topo Designs

Unless you have an unfortunate suitcase blowout going through security at Denver International Airport, you’re probably not perusing the wares at the airport’s luggage shops — where are you going to store another bag, anyway? But the options at Topo Designs are worth an extra stop…and maybe that extra baggage fee. At its store on Concourse A, this local gear-maker sells a variety of color-blocked backpacks, duffels and travel kits, plus jackets, quick-dry apparel and accessories. You’ll find a large collection of items that will inspire you to better organize your packing job, and even if you’re not looking for a full suitcase overhaul, the luggage is so enticing and functional that you might trade up on the spot.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Boutique and Foodie Mall

The District Shops

The Cherry Creek spot that once housed Bed Bath & Beyond has really gone beyond the call of duty with its new occupant: the District Shops. This year-round indoor vendor market brings together 200-plus small local businesses that are prepared to fill your every need. Smartly divided into “districts” specializing in boutique, vintage, spa, food and drink themes and more, District Shops has everything you could ever want, but in a far more informal environment than you’ll find over in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center proper. Put on your sweats and shop ’til you drop.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Shops Inside a Shop

Unlisted

Small-business owners shacking up together in one location has become common as more and more neighborhood storekeepers find themselves plagued by rising rents and operating costs. But Unlisted does it bigger…and better. Under one roof, booths run by more than 100 local vendors offer a full gamut of gifts: hand-packaged food items, cut flowers, clothing, jewelry, handmade cards, home decor and more. To make shopping even more fun, Unlisted hosts periodic workshops, open house weekends and ladies’ nights.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Neighborhood Retail District

Stanley Marketplace

Stanley Marketplace brought the neighborhood indoors, and somehow the strategically planned market hall on the border of Stapleton and Aurora has something for everyone, from barbecue to bagels and beer to boutiques, not to mention a yoga studio, nail salon, cooking school, co-working space, restaurants and countless other amenities. Stanley sets a standard: It’s a weatherproof communal gathering place, immersive theater space and urban playground with wi-fi and good coffee — an indoor retail concept with none of the plastic old-school mall experience.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Place to Spend a Snow Day

The Yard

When the next bomb cyclone is predicted, forget hiding out at home: Head out (early) to the Yard. The original structure of this former sawmill on Santa Fe Drive is largely intact, but it’s been repurposed to house a distillery, a barbecue restaurant, a coffee roaster and shop, a gym, a board-game bar and a brewery — essentially everything you need to survive a snow day or combat a bad case of cabin fever. The only thing missing is a place to take a nap, but with 5,000 square feet of space left to fill, that could be added to the lineup soon enough.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Play Area at a Mall

Denver Premium Outlets

It’s now commonplace for malls to include play areas, where exhausted or exasperated parents can turn their progeny loose for a few minutes. But most of these kid-friendly zones are inside, fairly modest in size and encourage scrambling on vinyl-covered doodads that are supposed to be hygienic but don’t look that way. Denver Premium Outlets, in contrast, has created an enormous outdoor space covered with artificial turf and loaded with a slew of different diversions — elaborate climbing structures with clubhouse-like platforms, crazy slides, interactive contraptions and more. It’s certainly more enjoyable in warm weather than cold, but when the sun is shining and your little ones desperately need to burn off some energy, this attraction offers plenty of fun, with no purchase necessary.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Shopping Mall Programming

Cherry Creek Shopping Center

Over the past three decades, the Cherry Creek Shopping Center has made itself a must-visit brick-and-mortar destination for Colorado shopaholics, and its well-curated, in-mall entertainment is part of the appeal. From concert pianists performing on gorgeous Steinways on quiet afternoons to the Beverly Belles singing holiday carols Andrews Sisters-style, the halls are alive with the sound of music. String quartet Spinphony has performed on risers in the equivalent of the center’s town square, and modern-day ratpackers On the Rocks have offered their a cappella tunes to weekend crowds. While malls may seem like an endangered species, the Cherry Creek Shopping Center has managed to buck that trend and support musicians at the same time.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Place to Celebrate Christmas Year-Round

Christmas Casino & Inn at Bronco Billy's

It’s Christmas in July…and January, and any other month of the year…when you check into the Christmas Casino & Inn at Bronco Billy’s. The former Imperial Hotel in Cripple Creek has been repackaged into the only Christmas-themed casino in the Western United States (but, really, isn’t one enough?). The casino boasts twelve guest rooms with their own “Christmas character,” as well as 150 slot machines set in a winter wonderland complete with an “ornament bar.” If you love Christmas, you’ll hit the jackpot here.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Place to Get a Taxidermied Pet

The Room of Lost Things

Do you struggle to keep a houseplant alive? Is a living thing that needs more room to roam than a clay pot out of the question? The Room of Lost Things, a store that specializes in both the weird and obscure, has adoptable options that are impossible to kill. An iridescent horse fetus in the shop’s window will set you back a mere four grand, but for those on a more bare-bones budget, the shop stocks preserved pets ranging from reptiles to baby chicks and hedgehogs. Any one of them is guaranteed to provide quiet companionship; also on the plus side, they require no particular care and come pre-trained: “Stay, Spot. Play dead.”

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Doggie Doula

Family Pupz

When you’re expecting, you have plenty to think about…but have you considered your pet? Family Pupz has. This LoHi business offers puppy preschool, puppy training and adult dog training, but its real specialty is preparing the entire family — particularly pets — for a blessed event. Its Doggy Doula service offers three trimesters of support, including creating a dog-training plan in the first trimester to modify any unwanted behaviors (the pet’s, not yours), preparing your dog for a newborn by practicing with a doll and baby equipment (second trimester), planning for your dog’s care while you’re acquiring a newborn, and then creating “a positive association between the baby and the dog.” Oh, baby!

347-405-3760

familypupz.com

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Apartment Building for Dog Owners

Archer Tower

Apartment buildings aren’t always pet-friendly, much less pet-owner-friendly, and you’ll need to sniff around to find just the right spot for you and your best friend. In central Denver, you can’t do better than Archer Tower. The property has a huge fenced-off outdoor area where dogs can meet, greet and run themselves ragged. The building also has a common-area penthouse with flat-screen TVs, comfy couches and pool tables. Head up there on a Saturday night and you’ll find friendly residents gathered with their beers and bow-wows. Just be ready for a smooch from a pooch.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Hotel for Four-Legged Guests

The Crawford Hotel

Admit it: You’ve been dying to book a staycation at the Crawford Hotel in Union Station, but there’s that pesky pet to consider. For a $50-a-night pet fee, you can bring your pooch (under sixty pounds, please) to the Crawford, where four-legged guests are supplied with dog beds and dog treats…enough to keep them occupied while you sneak out to enjoy the restaurants in Union Station or walk around the incredibly changed neighborhood. And if you’re worried how your pet is doing, the Crawford has Furbo dog cameras, which let you check on your pet, talk to it and even toss out a treat or two, all while you’re out on the town.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best View From a Hotel

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

Welcome to the big house on the prairie. The Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center popped up seemingly overnight, though it took almost a decade from when the massive project was first proposed to its opening in December 2018. The complex boasts a giant seventeen-room spa, numerous restaurants and over 1,500 rooms. But, really, the only room that matters is the Grand Lodge, which looks like it was transplanted from a ski area (rocks, trees and all) and has a 75-foot-tall atrium window offering an incredible view of the Denver skyline framed by the Rocky Mountains, from Pikes Peak to Longs Peak.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Save by a Hotel Project

Hilton Garden Inn Denver Union Station

The Hilton Garden Inn Denver Union Station won’t open until April, but the project has already made an award-winning save. Built in 1882 for Denver’s all-volunteer fire department, Denver Hose Company No. 1 served a bustling immigrant neighborhood known as the Bottoms. It later became a print shop, then a welding shop, but by the early ’90s it was empty and crumbling, and it looked like this last reminder of the area’s past would disappear. The developers of the twelve-story hotel managed to save it, though, and the restored structure will reopen as a restaurant named after Woodie Fisher, a Denver fireman who lost his life in an early conflagration.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Hotel for Ghostly Guests

Brown Palace Hotel and Spa

Even if you check in solo, you may find unexpected company in your room at the Brown Palace Hotel. The building opened in 1892, and it’s had over a century to collect more than its fair share of paranormal legends and spooky stories. Wisely, the Brown has embraced its paranormal past and has been known to host ghost tours and call on its own psychic to find the best accommodations for those seeking spirits to connect them with the great beyond.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Dispensary Name

Pig 'N' Whistle

Kudos to Pig ‘N’ Whistle for keeping the name that once graced boxer Eddie Bohn’s motel/restaurant on the Fabulous 40 strip.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Selection of Flower in a Dispensary

Denver Recreational Dispensary

Ask industry folk where they like to buy their buds, and many of them will tell you to hit up Denver Recreational Dispensary. Don’t let the search-engine-inspired name fool you: Den-Rec’s growing staff has been setting standards and winning cannabis cups for their work with Cookies- and OG-heavy strains. Den-Rec’s stores carry those popular cuts, as well as several of our favorites, like Bruce Banner, Cherry Diesel and LA Confidential. Visit in a decisive state of mind, and don’t let that cartoon aroma finger-pull you in for too long, or you might be stuck there forever.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Hotel for Hipsters

Hostel Fish

Have a blast from the past at Hostel Fish, an inn built in the circa 1889 Kopper’s Hotel and Saloon. The high-ceilinged Victorian charms of the building have been retained in rooms both private and shared, but you’ll find all the modern amenities, too, including complimentary wi-fi and charging stations at every bed. The common area includes a bar and usually a convivial group of fellow travelers; for more action, just head down the stairs to Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox or venture out into the wilds of the Ballpark neighborhood and LoDo.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Hotel for Culture

Kimpton Hotel Born

New hotels around town have no reservations about displaying original art, but the Kimpton Hotel Born created a masterpiece of a collection. Not only did the new hotel next to Union Station open with an impressive 700-piece display commissioned from 32 local artists, but it also offers connections to the nearby Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. So after you wander the hotel’s halls and view photos of old Denver by Kim Allen along with new works by Stephen Batura, Daisy Patton and Bill Stockman — to name just a few of the artists spotlighted here — you can head down the street to see even more art.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Co-Working Upgrade

Industry

Yes, you could rent a single desk at either of the two RiNo locations of Industry, but these co-working spaces are really designed for growing group efforts looking for something more akin to actual office space with a few amenities. Industry workspace options range from three-person boxes to more traditional (and occasionally sequestered) arrangements, which you’re invited to brand and furnish yourself. (This is why you’ll find law firms, design shops and fitness-empire headquarters on campus that could have long ago moved to another space.) With your comparatively short-term lease, you still get slightly upgraded versions of all the amenities that make co-working appealing: free beer, free coffee, free Internet and use of recreational and common spaces far nicer than what you’d likely be able to afford if you secured a dedicated suite in an office park somewhere. Plus, there’s the added promise of community, with outdoor seating and activities aimed at bringing together people from disparate industries.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Co-Working Space

Shift Workspaces

All co-working concepts ply would-be members with an array of individual and group space options, office necessities and amenities like free coffee and beer. Shift is no different, but it stands apart for its versatility and comfort. Versatility: You can join Shift for a mere $59 a month, which gets you basic office offerings like mail and package services and access to meeting rooms. Memberships scale up from there and include more classic common co-working areas, dedicated desks and actual office space, making it appealing for both newly hatched startups and freelancers looking for something more formal than a coffee shop. As for comfort, in addition to relatively airy digs, an eco-minded ethos and cozy design touches, Shift offers community activities to ease the stress of your work day, from on-site yoga and meditation to field trips.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Co-Working Alternative

Flight Suites at Taxi

The minuscule offices, thin walls and common-area focus of most co-working spaces don’t work for many types of businesses, and even those entrepreneurs who can accommodate that model might find themselves longing for more traditional office amenities — like private conference rooms and, well, actual privacy — as they establish themselves and grow. The Flight Suites, which opened at Taxi last year, offer a middle ground between co-working and signing a five-year triple-net lease: plug-and-play offices that house up to twelve people, leased on a one- or two-year basis. Each suite is equipped with furniture, Internet and its own small conference room, with access to phone booths, kitchens, the Taxi gym and pool, and larger shared conference rooms across the campus. You don’t get the free kegs, coffee or social activities of many co-working facilities, but you might actually get more work done.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Radio Programming Upgrade

Colorado Public Radio

For decades, Colorado Public Radio was overseen by Max Wycisk, who turned the operation into a state-spanning behemoth. When Wycisk announced that he would retire at the end of June 2018, CPR hired Stewart Vanderwilt, previously the general manager of legendary Austin, Texas, signal KUT, as his successor — and the change in approach has been notable. Rather than sticking with the tried and true, the station began airing seventeen new shows in January, supplementing its lineup with the impressive likes of The Daily (a podcast by the New York Times), The Takeaway, 1A, Latino USA, The Moth and more. No older programs were cut to make room for these offerings; instead, repeats were reduced. These moves, coupled with the operation’s bold acquisition of the online news website Denverite, suggest that Colorado Public Radio is entering a new and vital stage. The local media scene, and CPR listeners, will be the better for it.

cpr.org

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Digital Messages

Colorado Department of Transportation

“Get your head out of your apps.” When we spotted that sign on a digital message board above a Colorado highway, we almost crashed our car…which was certainly not the goal of that one-liner created by Sam Cole, communications manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation. Instead, he’s on a mission to reduce traffic fatalities by using witty messages to remind drivers to stay alert…and obey the rules of the road. As Cole would say: “Buckle up, Buttercup.”

codot.gov

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Sign That DIA Has a Sense of Humor

DENFiles.com

Yes, Denver International Airport is a mess, now that the renovation of the Jeppesen Terminal is under way; finding your way through the barriers is more frightening than the look in Blucifer’s red-laser eyes. But at least airport officials have a sense of humor about the traffic snarl they’ve created, explaining it with signs placed around the suddenly blocked spaces that play off all the conspiracies about the airport. “Are we creating the world’s greatest airport? Or preparing for the end of the world?” asks one. “Learn the truth at DENFiles.com.” The answer is out there….

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Podcast Network

Mutiny Information Cafe

No matter where you are, it only takes a few clicks and a pair of headphones to tap into the mindspace of the Mutiny Information Cafe. A favorite haven for collectors and creatives, the venue is now home to Mutiny Transmissions, a podcast network comprising shows covering a wide range of interests, including nerd culture (Motherf**ker in a Cape), local politics (Hello? Denver? Are You Still There?) literature (Mutiny Book Club) and performance and storytelling (Queen City Companion). While listeners can access the archives on a variety of platforms, we recommend joining the hosts at their live, in-bookstore recordings for the freshest experience.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Podcast

Nomad Ramblings: Conversations From the Road

At first blush, a podcast about communing with nature seems contradictory — plugging in to hear about people unplugging. But the folks at Colorado Backcountry Adventures, led by Brian Galyon, Barron Link and Craig Coleman, manage to make this unusual concept work beautifully. Since the podcast’s launch in August 2018, this trio and plenty of other contributors have gathered regularly to discuss aspects of the outdoors life that go beyond the ordinary: loneliness when on solitary excursions, for instance, as well as dealing with aggressive dogs, and even psychedelic therapy involving peyote and more. The tone is friendly and relaxed, and the structure broad enough to encompass current events and locations that go beyond state lines into other accessible glories of the West.

coloradobackcountryadventures.com/podcast

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Religious Podcast

Mile High Theology With Broderick Greer

Reverend Canon Broderick Greer invites legislators, academics, faith leaders and community activists — past guests have included Representative Leslie Herod and Dr. Jennifer S. Leath of the Iliff School of Theology — to join him in the library of St. John’s Cathedral for intimate conversations about their lives and work. Weaving theology into personal discussions about social justice, ethics and LGBTQ life, Greer takes a warm and welcoming approach to complex issues. Denver is lucky to have a progressive and fearlessly honest theologian like Greer, who has also written for the Huffington Post, Teen Vogue and the Washington Post on topics ranging from Aretha Franklin’s legacy to his own experience being a pro-choice priest.

sjcathedral.org/milehightheology

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Hope for Small Businesses

The Hope Slinger's Guide to Denver

Erika Righter’s Hope Tank, a retail store with a conscience, has been giving back to the community since day one by putting aside a percentage of all sales for a nonprofit of the maker’s choice. But Righter’s interest in the public good and shop-local movement doesn’t end there. She recently created the Hope Slinger’s Guide to Denver, a branch of her charitable Hope Slinger Fund. It’s an online directory not only to other businesses with giving-back programs similar to that of Hope Tank, but to local small businesses run by women, people of color and/or members of the LGBTQ community. Let Righter steer you in the right direction.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Place to Humanize the Homeless

Humanity

At Humanity, a clothing store in Five Points, everything is free — a priceless perk for people experiencing homelessness. Run by Impact Locally, a Denver nonprofit providing a spectrum of services, from sack-lunch distribution to free haircuts, Humanity solicits clothing donations, then fills the storefront’s racks with no-cost apparel that customers are free to choose, try on and then take home…wherever home may be.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Free Service for the Homeless

The Laundry Truck, Bayaud Enterprises

When you’re trying to leave the streets, clean clothes can provide a big leg up on leaving the itinerant life behind. And folks who aren’t interested in moving up and out quite yet might still appreciate wearing gear that’s not grimy. While the nonprofit Bayaud Enterprises is focused on getting the indigent into the workforce through training and job placement, its leaders recognize the role that clean clothes play in their mission. So this past year, they stepped up their services and sent laundry trucks to strategic locations around town, including the Denver Central Library, which is on a regular schedule. It pays to tidy up.

303-830-6885

bayaudenterprises.org

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Free Service for the Hopeless

Denver International Airport Parking

Your flight came in a few hours late, your bag arrived even later, and you’ve finally reached your car at the Pike’s Peak lot…only to find that it has a flat tire. What to do? Call 303-342-4645; that airport line is manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will dispatch someone to not only change your tire, but give your battery a jump if you need it. Forget where you parked? That number’s got your number, too. The services are free, but you’ll still need to pay the $8 daily fee to get out of the lot.

Best Of Denver® 2019
Shopping & Services

Best Free Service

Denver Public Library

Every year, we find more reasons to love the Denver Public Library, which not only offers vast collections of books, films and albums you can borrow, but also serves as common ground in a rapidly changing city, a place where people can feel at home despite the redevelopment all around them. And this year, the DPL has made the best better yet, by getting rid of overdue-book fines, a backhanded fundraising scheme that’s terrified borrowers of all backgrounds since the very dawn of the public-library model. Yes, if you lose a book you’ll be charged…but in the meantime, you’re free to read, watch and listen to everything you want, without fear of being dinged if you return it a few days late.

denverlibrary.org/fine-free

