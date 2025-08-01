Best Artist Vimeo Channel
Black Cube
As a nomadic, nonprofit experimental art museum, Black Cube has always pushed boundaries, mostly functioning without a permanent physical location. The museum has now gone virtual, though, and the Black Cube Vimeo channel is another medium used to showcase artists’ work. Conveniently, the channel launched in January with Jaimie Henthorn’s “Cadet Chapel,” and it will soon include works by ten additional artists chosen through an open call for submissions.
vimeo.com/blackcubeart