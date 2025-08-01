Best Free Entertainment
Night Lights Denver
Night Lights Denver brings a “bright lights, big city” mentality to downtown Denver: The sophisticated original video projection series sources Colorado artists for after-dark programming for three hours every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The videos are projected on the side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower at 16th and Arapahoe streets. It’s free and lights up just around the time downtown revelers are normally between dinner and clubbing, looking for something to do. But now that restaurants and clubs are closed or are offering takeout only, think of Night Lights Denver as a serendipitous destination in itself rather than something you just stumble upon on the street.
nighlightsdenver.com