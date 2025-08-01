Best Media Art Programming Online
Collective Misnomer
Adán de la Garza’s Collective Misnomer has offered some of the most compelling experimental media programming in town, screening works about everything from visions of disaster and political depravity to smart looks at landscapes. Along the way, he’s kept track of his various programs on his website. Now that his series has gone dark — in theaters, at least — he’s added links and more information about each artist to his website. So if you’re looking to plummet into the abyss of media art, head to collectivemisnomer.com and start exploring.
