Best Mural of a Musician
Prince
There are artists whose deaths are impossible to get over. One of those is Prince. Happily, somebody painted a mural of the late rocker, who now looms over a small parking lot at 1082 Broadway. Depicting Prince with a purple face and psychedelic imagery — blue and orange clouds, a pink sun and winding roads — sprouting from his hair, the painting is at once comforting, spiritual and even evocative of the artist’s brand of pop. Walk by in the middle of the day, and before you know it, you’ll be singing “Purple Rain” to yourself.