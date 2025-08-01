Best Public Sculpture
"La Veleta/The Weathervane," by Jaime Molina
Jaime Molina’s “La Veleta/The Weathervane” is a forty-foot-tall totem in Barnum Park on Sixth Avenue, visible to drivers going by on Federal Boulevard. Denver native Molina has developed an approach to figuration in which facial features are distinctively conventionalized. For “La Veleta,” he rendered seven monumental heads of animals — a red fox, a rattlesnake, a black bear, a bison, a mountain lion, an owl and a bighorn sheep — and shaped them like notched cubes. To convey each creature in his signature style, Molina used mosaic tiles, stacking the tile-covered cubes to create a totemic column à la Constantin Brancusi. Southwest Denver has not seen its fair share of public art, but with Molina’s obelisk — and murals by Anthony Garcia Sr. nearby — maybe that’s changing.