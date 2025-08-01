Best Way to Enjoy the Denver Art Museum From Afar
On any given day, you’ll see only a fraction of the Denver Art Museum’s vast collection as you walk through its galleries. When you’re out and about and busy with life, that might be enough, but when you’re stuck at home with nothing to do? That’s the time to explore everything that’s not on the floor, including collections that are in storage until the Martin Building partially reopens in June. And you can do that: It’s all there online at the DAM’s website, with several search ranges at your disposal.
denverartmuseum.org/collection