Best Way to Tour an Art Museum Without Leaving Home
It’s a sad day when you can’t go inside Denver’s brick-and-mortar museums, but there’s no need to feel like you’re missing out on the cultural experiences normally available in the city. Many museums — particularly art museums — have devised ways to share their collections virtually. At the Kirkland, that includes a 360-degree virtual tour of the museum’s handsome, salon-style groupings of objects and artifacts, including decorative arts, regional art and the work of Colorado artist Vance Kirkland.
kirklandmuseum.org