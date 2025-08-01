Best Brewery Bingo
Colorado Craft Crowler Bingo
As a longtime brewery yeast grower and supplier to the local craft-beer industry, Matthew Peetz doesn’t like to watch things die. So the owner of Propagate Lab jumped into action after Colorado’s breweries were closed for on-site drinking, calling and texting dozens of past and former clients to ask if they wanted to be part of his Colorado Craft Crowler Bingo card. The first 24 to respond are now on board. Print out the card from Propagate’s Facebook page, buy a Crowler from every brewery and return it to Propagate: The first one to finish each round will get an item from each brewer, but every participant has already had winning beer.
facebook.com/propagatelab