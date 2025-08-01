Best Margaritas To Go

Even after prices went up last year, the breakfast burritos at Burrito Giant in Berkeley are still cheap — and still worth your morning moola. Each gets made fresh to order and comes either in the modest junior size or regular, almost-too-big-to-eat size. Ask for one with eggs and grilled potatoes; for a little extra, you can add beans, cheese, chorizo, diced bacon and more. Choose from veggie or pork-studded green chile, each made over the course of hours to help impart a delectable richness and smoky essence that gives the breakfast burrito its real oomph. The kicker is the Grandma’s-brand flour tortilla, which always tastes fresh and doesn’t fall apart when packed with good stuff. Burrito Giant is currently open for takeout Wednesday through Sunday.