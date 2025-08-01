Best Margaritas To Go
The popular Adelitas was already doing a pretty good to-go business on its popular food items, everything from tacos to enchiladas to even steaming molcajete. But when Governor Jared Polis allowed restaurants to add alcohol to their curbside and delivery offerings, it was a game-changer. Adelitas is offering not just cans and bottles of beer, as well as wine, but “pitchers” of its award-winning margs ($30 for a container that holds six drinks). Adelitas took top prize for Best House Margaritas in its first year of business, and this deal is definitely a blast from the past.
adelitasco.com