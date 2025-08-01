Best Non-Alcoholic Beer
Chicha Morada
Dos Luces Brewery
Are you sober-curious or a teetotaler, or have you just had enough booze for one week, month, year or lifetime? There are more and more non-alcoholic options these days, from N/A beer to sparkling sodas to CBD-infused beverages. One of the most unusual and oddly delicious is chicha morada, a fruity concoction from Dos Luces Brewery, which specializes in pre-Columbian-style beers known as chicha and pulque. Made from malted Peruvian blue corn, lime, cinnamon and clove, the brewery’s chicha morada is a little sweet, a little tart, extremely refreshing and very different. Oh, and you’ll be able to drive home. Pre-order a growler of chicha morada (or any of the brewery’s boozier products) at dos-luces-brewery.square.site for curbside pick-up Thursday and Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.
dosluces.com