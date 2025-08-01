Best Self-Service Beer Station
Craft breweries have been quick to set up to-go “stations” where customers can pick up beer to bring home. Some are in parking spaces or curbside, while others are via garage doors and windows, or at tables inside and outside the taprooms. But Call to Arms Brewing, in keeping with its goofball ethos, set up a ramshackle collection of colored lights at its entrance to help promote social distancing at its pick-up station inside the taproom. If the lights are off, wait outside. Once they flicker on, you are free to come inside and pick up your labeled beer (if you ordered in advance on its website): They’ll leave the light on for you.
calltoarmsbrewing.com