Best Self-Service Beer Station

Call to Arms Brewing

Craft breweries have been quick to set up to-go “stations” where customers can pick up beer to bring home. Some are in parking spaces or curbside, while others are via garage doors and windows, or at tables inside and outside the taprooms. But Call to Arms Brewing, in keeping with its goofball ethos, set up a ramshackle collection of colored lights at its entrance to help promote social distancing at its pick-up station inside the taproom. If the lights are off, wait outside. Once they flicker on, you are free to come inside and pick up your labeled beer (if you ordered in advance on its website): They’ll leave the light on for you.

calltoarmsbrewing.com

Best French Fries To Go

Carne Argentina Street Food

You’d think that uncommon Argentinian sandwiches would be enough of a draw for one restaurant. After all, where else in town are you going to get lomitos, choripanes, vacios and milanesas (pork, sausage, steak and breaded cutlet sandwiches, respectively)? Even better, each Carne Argentina Street Food sandwich comes with a pile of crusty, crunchy wedge fries seasoned with a house spice blend that you can dip in tangy chimichurri for a true taste of Buenos Aires. You can get the fries, along with the rest of a great Argentinean meal, by placing your order on Grubhub. Or stop by the little spot on Santa Fe.

Best Vietnamese Food To Go

Savory Vietnam

Savory Vietnam’s chef/owner An Nguyen grew up watching her mom, Ha Pham, run the kitchen at her family’s restaurant, New Saigon. After time off for college, she returned to the restaurant, learning every cooking station and every sauce on the eatery’s extensive menu. Now she has her own kitchen and is turning out a stunning assortment of soups, salads, stir-fries, hot pots and other Vietnamese dishes both familiar and rare that you can enjoy to go, including a make-your-own spring roll tray, complete with whole, deep-fried crabs, shrimp paste, rice noodles and fresh greens. Most of the restaurant’s dishes travel well, and it’s currently offering delivery and pick-up.

savoryvietnam.com

Best Ramen To Go

Ramen Star

There’s a whole lotta ramen out there right now. But Ramen Star’s stands out because chef/owner Takashi Tamai is building beautiful broths in several different styles: light shoyu, miso (regular, spicy and veggie), kimchi and the signature umami tonkotsu. Beyond the broth, Tamai also makes fresh noodles daily, a real rarity in Denver. Ramen Star is open for pick-up and has started its own delivery service. Customers who spend at least $20 on takeout will be entered into a lottery, and everyone will win something — from free toppings to a whole bowl of ramen.

ramenstar.com

Best Chinese Takeout

Q House

Chef Christopher Lin’s menu, rife with traditional Taiwanese and Sichuanese ingredients and techniques, has just kept getting better since Q House opened on East Colfax Avenue two years ago. You can experience the “ma-la” balance of numbing heat in dishes as deceptively simple as bang bang chicken salad or as challenging as beef tongue and tripe with Chinese celery or a fiery bowl of Chong Qing chicken, bristling with toasted chiles and hiding crunchy bits of fried chicken skin. Q is the Taiwanese way of describing food with the perfect bite, and that’s exactly what you’ll find in a Q House pick-up order.

qhousedenver.com

Best Shot of Thai Comfort

Taste of Thailand

One of the longest-standing Thai restaurants in Denver, Taste of Thailand has been famous for its “flu shot soup,” a chicken (or tofu) wonton soup loaded with Southeast Asian spices and garden-fresh herbs and veggies. While the restaurant makes no claims to the broth’s actual curative properties, it will certainly make you feel better in mind and soul. After moving from its longtime home in Englewood, Taste of Thailand has won new converts in Denver. It’s currently open with abbreviated lunch and dinner hours for pick-up or delivery. While there’s plenty on the menu, don’t miss the soup.

tasteofthailand.net

Best Thai To Go

Farmhouse Thai Eatery

A new Thai restaurant that opened in Lakewood took a deep dive into the country’s cuisine. Farmhouse did it not with a voluminous menu, but with a selection of house specials bold with herbs, spices and other imported ingredients that make each dish shine. The Floating Market noodle soup packs a surprising punch of chiles in its rich, brown broth loaded with rice noodles and slow-cooked beef (or pork — your choice); northern Thai kao soi balances sweet coconut milk with complex curry and sports both soft and crispy noodles; and the hang leh curry offers a whirlwind of spicy, sweet, sour, salty and bitter tastes that are the hallmark of Thai cooking. The kitchen does a great job with the standards, too, from pad Thai to panang curry to pineapple fried rice. Pick-up and delivery orders can be placed on the Farmhouse Thai website.

farmhousethaieatery.com

Best Poke To Go

Ohana Island Kitchen

There’s only one Ohana Island Kitchen, the unique and traditional Hawaiian lunch and dinner joint on the 15th Street hill in LoHi. In the summer of 2016, Louie and Regan Colburn started selling their poke out of a side window across the street; they settled into a full brick-and-mortar eatery six months later. There you can choose from two simple offerings — shoyu poke or spicy poke — both made with sushi-grade ahi tuna. Glistening, ruby-hued cubes of fish are marinated in soy, ginger and sesame for the former, and spicy mayo with masago (salty fish roe) for the latter. You won’t find a long list of additional sauces or mix-ins; the Colburns keep their recipes pure so the fish is the star. Accept no substitutes: Ohana is open for takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery through DoorDash and UberEats.

ohanadenver.com

Best Pho To Go

Now Pho

Pho Le was a favorite stop for Vietnamese noodle soups on Federal Boulevard for years, but the compact restaurant, known for its late-night service, recently changed hands. Now Pho didn’t miss a beat, though, and its rich, beefy broth is as good as that of its predecessor. But for something extra-special, the kitchen offers a unique style called Pho Two Bowls, in which the broth comes in a piping-hot stone bowl still bubbling from the stovetop, and you add toppings to your own liking. While you can’t take the hot stone bowl home with you, Now Pho’s menu is otherwise available for pick-up and delivery through ChowNow (or just call the restaurant for pick-up).

nowpho.com

Best Vegan Food To Go

Somebody People

Never has a restaurant channeled Miami Vice better than this plant-based South Broadway eatery; the pink and mint interior and intensely curated Instagram page combine to exude a laid-back, sun-bleached island vibe — but that belies the seriousness with which the kitchen treats the food. Like beautiful people sashaying down South Beach wearing the skimpiest of bathing costumes, the food is lean and sexy. Somebody People, named for a line in a David Bowie song, is offering curbside pick-up and limited delivery of a pared-down slate that includes coffee and juices in jars, along with pancakes, mushies on toast, eggplant sandwiches, granola and soup. Visit @somebodypeopledenver on Instagram for hours and menus.

somebodypeople.com

Best Gluten-Free To Go

Just Be Kitchen

If perusing a restaurant’s menu conjures more anxiety than excitement because you can’t eat gluten, relax: Everything on Just Be Kitchen’s menu is free of wheat, barley and rye (the primary gluten offenders). When she opened her spot, owner Jennifer Peters set out to satisfy guests on restrictive diets, creating a roster of comfort food that ranges from green chile-smothered burritos to country-style chicken and dumplings, all with your needs in mind. Biscuits, pancakes, brownies and cookies make appearances on the menu, too — a dream come true for those accustomed to going without such items. Peters just launched online ordering for pick-up and delivery; visit Just Be’s website for complete service.

justbekitchen.com

Best Curbside Pick-Up for Misfits

Misfit Snackbar at Middleman

Chef Bo Porytko set up shop last fall in the Middleman’s compact kitchen, serving a weird but delicious assortment of bar snacks, small plates and sandwiches. Have you ever had a corn dog that tastes exactly like a Reuben sandwich, or a whole broccoli head tempura-fried and served like a bone-in pork chop? Porytko’s creations went splendidly with beers and shots at the bar at Middleman. And even though you can’t belly up for a night of drinking, Misfit Snackbar has what you need, if mapo tofu sandwiches and pastrami tacos with chicken-liver mousse are your idea of necessities. Visit @misfitsnackbar on Instagram for the latest menus and hours of operation, then call in your order for some curbside craziness.

Best Walk-Up Beer and Sandwiches

Platt Park Brewing/Gates Deli & Grog

At a neighborhood spot like Platt Park Brewery, small changes can make a big difference. That was the idea behind Gates Deli & Grog, a tiny, 550-square-foot kitchen that Platt Park owner Colby Rankin and his family opened last summer in a space adjacent to the brewery. Serving up sandwiches, salads and soup, Gates serves its food through two windows — one out to the sidewalk, and one directly into the taproom. Although you can no longer drink there, you can now grab packaged brews at Platt Park to take with your grub.

plattparkbrewing.com

Best Place for Feijoada on the Go

Cafe Brazil

Brazilian cuisine is a rarity in Denver outside of the chain churrascarias, so for those who want to explore food beyond skewers of steak from the Western Hemisphere’s second-most-populous country, Cafe Brazil has been a treasure trove of feijoada (Brazil’s stewy national dish), seafood and caipirinhas for nearly thirty years. Coconut, chiles, black beans, plantains and collard greens are prevalent, spiked with surprising bursts of ginger, curry and dende oil. Cafe Brazil has streamlined service for curbside pick-up, with a roster that includes three styles of feijoada — brisket, pork or vegetarian — to choose from.

cafebrazildenver.com

Best Place to Dip Your Fries in Ice Cream

Dang

The hungry weirdo who was the first person to dip fries into soft-serve ice cream turned out to be a genius, and the team behind Little Man Ice Cream is a close second, since fries and ice cream are the specialty at Dang. A pint of piping hot fries will cost you $4 — well worth it when you pair the food with one of the rotating soft-serves, which might be banana pudding, salted caramel, berry blast, peanut butter, vegan chocolate or a swirl of two flavors. You can also get specialty cones, tons of fun toppings and the bomb cyclone, Dang’s upscale take on the classic blizzard. Grab your cones and fries to go; Dang is also selling pints of Little Man Ice Cream to enjoy at home.

dangsoftserve.com

Best German/Eastern European Food To Go

Cracovia

Lester and Maria Rodzen opened their Polish restaurant twelve years ago, serving the cuisine of their home country in a stylish suburban setting. Housemade sausages, homey soups and hearty entrees fill the menu, with Slavic classics like pierogies, cabbage rolls, hunter stew and potato pancakes drawing expats from all over Eastern Europe and Russia. Equally comforting are the barszcz (beet soup), golonka (roast pork hock) and a dessert of jelly-filled paczki, the doughnut-like pastries so hard to find after Fat Tuesday elsewhere in Denver. Call the restaurant for takeout or delivery.

cracoviarestaurant.com

Best Mac and Cheese

Mac Nation Cafe

No, Indian Hills isn’t on everyone’s standard restaurant circuit, but the tiny town makes a perfect, fast getaway from Denver. And beyond the beautiful scenery and bountiful hiking and biking trails, it has one distinct draw that you won’t find in any other mountain town: a restaurant dedicated to macaroni and cheese. Mac Nation Cafe starts with a mound of rotini (with more nooks and crannies than elbow mac) enveloped in creamy, gooey, cheesy sauce. Eat it just like that, order it with toasted panko breadcrumbs, or select from a list of more than two dozen toppings, many inspired by regional American food. Anything barbecue, like the East Carolina with pulled pork and barbecue sauce, is a smart choice, since Mac Nation smokes its own meats, or go local with a slathering of pork green chile. Mac Nation is open for curbside pick-up and delivery; visit facebook.com/macnationcreation for a menu and hours.

mac-nation.com

Best Burrito-Shaped Indian Street Food

Serene Cuisine of India

The frankie is one of the quintessential street foods of Mumbai, India, built for downing on the go. At first glance it looks like a burrito, but the appearance is where the similarity ends. The wrapper is thin naan bread (slightly cushier than a flour tortilla), and the fillings range from lamb kebab to zeera alu, saucy potatoes that pack a spicy, tangy punch. Grilled veggies add crunch to each frankie, making for a one-handed meal wrapped in foil. Serene’s Mumbai frankies and other bold Indian dishes can be ordered online for free delivery (with an order of $30 or more), or call ahead for pick-up and get 15 percent off your bill.

serenecuisineofindia.com

Best Comedy Venue With Wings

Wide Right

In more normal times, Wide Right (formerly Rock Steady) is home to a smorgasbord of DIY comedy shows, a generously stocked bar and some spectacular wings. Now owners Meghan DePonceau and Jeremy Pysher are aiming to help out by preparing and distributing meal kits from their kitchen. Current options include butternut-squash ravioli with honey-sage brown butter, garlic-chili pork stir-fry and creamy chicken pesto; Wide Right is also still offering its full menu for delivery and pick-up so that you can get your buffalo wing fix.

facebook.com/widerightdenver

Best Convenience-Store Fried Chicken Sandwich

Choice Market

Choice Market is Denver’s own homegrown locavore convenience store, stocking a wide range of snacks, staples, household goods and other things you need on a moment’s notice. The two locations also have fresh-made food for healthy eating (vegan and gluten-free options are a house specialty) and occasional indulgences. The crispy fried chicken sandwich, for example, comes on a crusty bun with simple toppings; the marinated carrots give it an almost banh mi-style quality, adding a lively touch to the juicy, crunchy chicken. Of course, there’s plenty more on offer; order online, then text or call when you arrive and your food and other needs will be brought out to you.

choicemarket.co

Best Sandwiches

Leven Deli

We awarded Leven Deli the Best Sandwich Shop in 2019 for its housemade pastrami and strong dedication to deli ways. So what did the Golden Triangle restaurant do to celebrate? Rather than resting on their laurels, owners Anthony Lygizos and Luke Hendricks got even better, hiring baker Doug Anderson to create rye and sourdough loaves daily. The Reubens and turkey sandwiches now shine even brighter, and Leven’s sweet baked goods are a treat, too. While a takeout window has been part of the building since the deli opened, Leven is now using it to fulfill orders of pastrami by the pound, whole loaves of bread and coffee beans, as well as regular menu items; use the restaurant’s website to order pick-up or free delivery.

eatleven.com

Best Fried Chicken

The Post Brewing Company

Every meal at Dave Query’s four metro-Denver chicken joints has been like a picnic with all the proper fixin’s: crunchy fried chicken, cold beer, deviled eggs and buttermilk biscuits. You can’t enjoy that inside any of the Posts today, of course, but that fried chicken is just as good in the privacy of your own home. You’ll forget all your cares and focus on everything else after your first bite of the juicy bird, full of flavor from a buttermilk soak and then wrapped in a zesty, gluten-free crust. On the bone or spiced up Nashville-style in a sandwich, this cluck is worth the bucks. All four Post Brewing locations are open for pick-up orders, both for solitary dining and perfect, family-sized meals.

postbrewing.com

Best Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Rebel

Chicken Rebel’s sandwiches walk a tightrope: They’re simultaneously exactly what you want and a startling surprise. You know you want a substantial meal, but weren’t aware that gravity is no impediment when it comes to constructing a monster sandwich that seemingly utilizes an entire chicken breast. You know you want exquisitely crunchy breading, but had no idea that such an exterior could envelop such a juicy, flavorful slab of bird. You know you want options, but didn’t think you could love seven varieties (one of them vegan!) equally. That’s the magic of Chicken Rebel, which is open for takeout and delivery via Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates.

facebook.com/chickenrebelcluck

Best Breakfast Sandwich

Rye Society

Move over, bacon! Rye Society’s dedication to traditional deli ways extends beyond beefy lunchtime constructions built with New York City pastrami and locally baked rye bread. The Rye Egg breakfast sandwich, offered on a bagel or brioche bun, turns to that same succulent pastrami and adds an egg, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing for a messy but delicious morning bite that could easily turn into a daily obsession. The deli recently closed for a week to clean and streamline, but reopened for takeout orders on Wednesday, March 25.

ryesociety.com

Best Bakery — Sweet

Tokyo Premium Bakery

The sweet, flaky pastries at this Old South Pearl shop can best be described as Paris by way of Tokyo. The shapes — petite croissants, nest-like danishes, spiral cornets — are familiar, but the ingredients lean toward the uncommon. Red-bean doughnuts, baguette sandwiches filled with rum-raisin cream, and matcha green-tea twists share shelf space with more familiar fruit-topped and custard-filled delights. But even if you don’t have a sweet tooth, Tokyo Premium has something special for you: bacon epi, a baguette baked into the shape of a fat wheat stalk, with each lobe loaded with bacon. The bakery is open for takeout orders and asks that you pay with credit card or ApplePay.

tokyopremiumbakery.com

Best Bakery — Savory

Moxie Bread Co.

House-milled heirloom wheat from regional farms makes the difference at Moxie, which has been peddling bread, pastries, sandwiches and coffee in downtown Louisville since 2015. Score a big, crusty loaf of rustic bread, or spring for a delicate, buttery kouign amann (say “queen a man”), the croissant’s compact cousin. Whatever you choose from founder Andy Clark’s collection of naturally leavened, slow-risen products, it’s available for online ordering and pick-up. Visit instagram.com/moxiebreadco for details, then go to moxie-bread-co.square.site to place your order.

moxiebreadco.com

Best Doughnuts

Habit Doughnut Dispensary

There are two schools of thought when it comes to eating doughnuts: You can either go with light, airy doughnuts best straight from the fryer, or with richer, brioche-style doughnuts that eat more like a French pastry. Habit specializes in the latter, creating fanciful flavor combos atop sweet, toothsome rounds. The house special is the Blazed, a regular glazed doughnut torched on top to caramelize the sugar. Each day brings different specials, from the Real Mint Shady to the Blue Barry White. Kick up your selection with a boozy injection or a shmear of hemp butter — what could be better? Call to pre-order or visit either location for walk-up or curbside takeout that also includes coffee drinks and its boozy doughnuts. Habit is taking delivery orders, too; call to see if you’re in the delivery area.

habitdoughnuts.com

Best CSA for Chicken and Eggs

Jodar Farms

Perhaps you like chicken but have been upset by articles about the filthy and inhumane way the birds are raised and slaughtered. The solution: a Jodar Farms summer CSA membership. The Fort Collins farm allows the birds to roam the pasture, resulting in delicious, full-flavored meat. The CSA, which has pick-ups in Fort Collins, Longmont, Boulder and Denver, offers members a list of products to choose from: eggs, breasts, legs and thighs, a chicken soup kit (there’s nothing like homemade stock), and bulk pork sausage. Cost is a $15 membership fee and a minimum of $375 for the five-month season, which begins in June.

jodarfarms.com

Best To-Go From a James Beard Winner

Rioja

Looking for a special dinner? Consider Feast on the Fly, the special to-go menu now offered by Rioja. While the offerings change often (watch for the short ribs!), chances are good that your meal will be cooked by Jen Jasinski, who in 2013 became the first Denver chef to win the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef Southwest award. (She and partner Beth Gruitch are up for top honors in the Best Restaurateur category this year, but that contest is currently on hold.) To accompany your award-winning meal, you can buy bargain bottles of wine, or pick up a favorite cocktail once served at Euclid Hall, the eatery around the corner that Gruitch and Jasinski closed March 16. Rioja is currently working on delivery, but Larimer Square looks lovely, even when it’s deserted.

riojadenver.com

Best To-Go From Denver’s Best New Restaurant

American Elm

The best restaurant to open in Denver this past year, American Elm boasts a seasoned pro calling the shots in owner Bob Reiter and a steady hand in the kitchen with executive chef Brent Turnipseede. Since Turnipseede hails from the South, you’ll find hints of country cooking as well as subtle and unusual ingredients integrated into nearly every dish. American Elm is currently offering weekly packages beginning at $60, along with cocktail kits so you can sip American Elm quality in the comfort of your own home.

amelm.com

Best Brewery Bingo

Colorado Craft Crowler Bingo

As a longtime brewery yeast grower and supplier to the local craft-beer industry, Matthew Peetz doesn’t like to watch things die. So the owner of Propagate Lab jumped into action after Colorado’s breweries were closed for on-site drinking, calling and texting dozens of past and former clients to ask if they wanted to be part of his Colorado Craft Crowler Bingo card. The first 24 to respond are now on board. Print out the card from Propagate’s Facebook page, buy a Crowler from every brewery and return it to Propagate: The first one to finish each round will get an item from each brewer, but every participant has already had winning beer.

facebook.com/propagatelab

Best Pay-What-You-Can Beer Promotion

Grandma's House

Grandma’s House has long been one of the coolest, quirkiest, most creative craft-beer spaces in town, and it’s stayed with that style by trying out a pay-what-you-can ordering system for its online to-go beer. “While we hope that our wonderful customers will do whatever you can to help us stay afloat for the foreseeable future, we would also love to provide a little relief to those with reduced financial means right now. In times like these, we all have to stick together more than ever. Denver has been there for us over the past five years, and we’re here for Denver as well.” Thanks, Grams.

grandmasbeerco.square.site

Best Toilet-Paper-and-Craft-Beer Promotion

Good River Beer
Briar Common Brewery + Eatery

While some of us are sitting atop homemade thrones made out of hoarded toilet paper — and others are begging for a single square, Elaine Benes-style — restaurants and breweries have found themselves with a surplus, since no one can drink or dine in. Good River Brewing and Briar Common Brewery + Eatery were quick to jump on this sudden situation by offering a roll of toilet paper to go with each to-go order (BYO bag). It’s a truly “charmin” promotion.

goodriverbeer.com briarcommon.com

Best Way to Find To-Go Craft Beer

CBG Interactive Map

With help from mapping-software expert Megan Bleess, the Colorado Brewers Guild has created an online interactive map to help craft-beer customers connect with the breweries that now need business more than ever. Use the map to find the breweries that are closest to your home, then click on them to see the hours they are open for to-go sales and other specifics about how to buy beer and how to help. It will make you feel good and keep you in beer, which is something we all need.

coloradobeer.org

Best Non-Alcoholic Beer

Chicha Morada
Dos Luces Brewery

Are you sober-curious or a teetotaler, or have you just had enough booze for one week, month, year or lifetime? There are more and more non-alcoholic options these days, from N/A beer to sparkling sodas to CBD-infused beverages. One of the most unusual and oddly delicious is chicha morada, a fruity concoction from Dos Luces Brewery, which specializes in pre-Columbian-style beers known as chicha and pulque. Made from malted Peruvian blue corn, lime, cinnamon and clove, the brewery’s chicha morada is a little sweet, a little tart, extremely refreshing and very different. Oh, and you’ll be able to drive home. Pre-order a growler of chicha morada (or any of the brewery’s boozier products) at dos-luces-brewery.square.site for curbside pick-up Thursday and Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

dosluces.com

Best Virtual Wine Wednesday

Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant

Bigsby’s Folly founders Chad and Marla Yetka got into the business because they loved wine so much, they wanted to work it into their retirement plan without leaving Colorado. So they’re getting California grapes straight off the vine for wines made there and in Denver, where all the wines are aged, blended and bottled. Bigsby’s is currently filling growlers to go at 50 percent off. And at 7 p.m. each Wednesday, Marla and Chad are hosting a virtual Wine Wednesday, when different wine-related topics will be shared live on the winery’s Instagram feed, @bigsbysfolly.

bigsbysfolly.com

Best Distillery With a Secret

The Block Distilling

Head distiller and co-owner Kraig Weaver is such a nerd about making spirits, it’s not surprising that he likes to converse with other enthusiasts looking for something unique and rare. The Block’s members-only club, 225, sprang up as a result, offering quarterly bottle releases such as rose liqueur, peach eau de vie and genever, and this year the 225 people lucky enough to snag a spot will get to try an amaro, cask-strength straight bourbon and peach brandy. Membership runs $275 a year, but also includes discounts on all bottles and a leather key chain made by local artisan Clever Luck. The distillery is currently open for to-go orders, whether you’re a member or not. Purchase online for pick-up of your bagged or boxed order.

theblockdistillingco.com

Best Distillery

Golden Moon

When Stephen Gould and Karen Knight started their distillery in 2008, they first created an award-winning gin. Twelve years later, Golden Moon produces an array of spirits, from absinthe to dry curaçao to applejack — and that’s just for starters. Last year, the distillery moved into a larger space and ramped up production, adding a single-malt whiskey that just launched in 2020. Many of the recipes come from Gould’s extensive research into the subject, thanks to his library of rare books on distillation and booze, some more than 500 years old. The distillery is open for bottle sales, as is the Golden Moon Speakeasy, the distillery’s tasting room at 1111 Miners Alley in Golden. You can also look for Golden Moon products at the best liquor stores in metro Denver.

goldenmoondistillery.com

Best Cidery for Takeout

St. Vrain Cidery

Located in downtown Longmont, St. Vrain Cidery is the largest all-cider taproom in Colorado, with more than 36 rotating ciders, both housemade and from other cideries around the state. St. Vrain’s own elixirs are made from natural, local ingredients: Pink Guava, Dry Ginger and Blackberry Botanical all provide a pleasing punch of flavor in differing levels of sweet and dry. For a good excuse to get out of the house while maintaining social distancing, St. Vrain is selling four-packs and growlers to-go, and also has an online store.

stvraincidery.com

Best Coffee, Comics andConversation To Go

Mutiny Information Cafe

No bookstore, venue or comic shop supports Denver creatives like Mutiny Information Cafe. The all-ages space has long served as a hub for DIY shows, cyphers, poetry readings, podcasts and book tours. And even though the shop itself is closed for browsing, Mutiny has blown a hole through the wall to create a to-go window, where you can buy coffee, candy, comics, records and more, all helping support local artists in the process. You can also order directly from Mutiny’s website.

mutinyinfocafe.com

Best Margaritas To Go

Adelitas Cocina y Cantina

The popular Adelitas was already doing a pretty good to-go business on its popular food items, everything from tacos to enchiladas to even steaming molcajete. But when Governor Jared Polis allowed restaurants to add alcohol to their curbside and delivery offerings, it was a game-changer. Adelitas is offering not just cans and bottles of beer, as well as wine, but “pitchers” of its award-winning margs ($30 for a container that holds six drinks). Adelitas took top prize for Best House Margaritas in its first year of business, and this deal is definitely a blast from the past.

adelitasco.com

Best Upscale CSA

Aspen Moon Farm CSA

Community Supported Agriculture has always been a great idea, helping farmers survive by essentially investing in their farms while providing customers with a regular supply of vegetables fresher and brighter than any found in the stores during normal times, much less these — as well as an occasional new item to sample and experiment with. The folks at Aspen Moon Farm are dedicated organic growers who use biodynamic techniques to raise everything from bok choy in spring to raspberries in fall — and a host of gorgeous vegetables in between. Cost for a weekly share is $700, or $375 for biweekly. Sign up now, then get ready to start picking up orders this spring.

aspenmoonfarm.com/csa

Best Help for the Hungry

The GrowHaus

The GrowHaus has been an ambitious oasis in the food deserts of north Denver for the past decade. Despite facing a double shutdown challenge (its building, housing a greenhouse and community market, was forced to close in February due to structural issues), the GrowHaus isn’t about to stop helping now. Instead, it’s expanding its CSA-like food program, which delivers boxes packed with local organic veggies, fruit, eggs and bread to the doorsteps of Denver residents every week. Basic memberships start at $15 to $20 per week and will help the nonprofit fund other efforts to combat food insecurity, including delivering free emergency food packages to residents of the 80216 zip code.

thegrowhaus.org

Best Food Hall

The Denver Central Market

Launched in 2016, the Denver Central Market is more than just an overly ambitious food court: The various vendors sell baked goods, meats, specialty foods and pantry items for home use, and the restaurant counters offer pizza, sandwiches, charcuterie boards, raw oysters, ice cream, coffee and other breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes. The market is a vibrant grocery stop for a fast-paced neighborhood, and it’s still open for business, even though you can’t dine inside.

denvercentralmarket.com

Best Food Truck/Cart

Yuan Wonton

If you haven’t been following chef Penelope Wong’s scarlet-and-black food truck around town, you’d better start — stat — because you’re missing out on some of the best food in Denver, period. The chef loads steamers full of dumplings and pans full of potstickers; garlic-chile wontons, pan-fried soup dumplings, and adorable bao in the shape of pigs and pandas are all on the menu. In the coming weeks, Yuan Wonton will offer pre-order service and then appear occasionally at locations with parking lots big enough to allow pick-up from your car window. Check @penelopewong and @yuanwonton on Instagram for updates.

facebook.com/yuanwonton

Best Ethiopian Restaurant and Market

Megenagna

We’re big on Megenagna because it’s just as easy to come for a light lunch as for a family feast. The veggie combo is just right for a midday to-go meal, with colorful dollops of stewed lentils, peas, greens and shiro wot (made with chickpea flour), all loaded with complex spices and seasoned butter atop dark, earthy, tangy injera bread. Kitfo, minced and seasoned beef, is the specialty of the house; it comes in several regional varieties, and there’s even a vegetarian version made with collard greens and soft housemade cheese. Add an Ethiopian coffee for a well-rounded experience. The restaurant is now open for takeout, and the market next door offers an assortment of Ethiopian specialty items and butcher-counter meats.

facebook.com/megenagna.grocery

Best Place to Stock Up on Creature Comforts

Marczyk Fine Foods

Once you’ve found your secret grocery store that always seems to have the essentials, head to Marczyk for the finer things in life. Fresh-baked breads, butcher’s cuts of pork, beef and lamb (plus housemade sausages), and grab-and-go foods are only the beginning. Shelves filled with sauces, condiments, canned goods and, yes, even milk and eggs, will help you take your mind off the world outside. Don’t linger too long, though; other shoppers need their special space, too. Both locations of the neighborhood markets are open daily.

marczykfinefoods.com

Best Thin-Crust Pizza

Cart-Driver

At Cart-Driver’s original pizzeria, built from a converted shipping container, and at its glossy new LoHi location, thin crust means Neapolitan pizza, baked hot and fast in a wood-burning oven. The pies come out blistered and airy around the edges, with the sauce and cheese cooked just enough that they meld together with toppings as wide-ranging as clams, Gorgonzola cheese and kale (not all on the same pie, of course). Nailing a great Neapolitan pizza takes a certain attention to detail, with the right flour, exacting dough-making technique and a skilled pizzaiolo in front of the oven. Visit facebook.com/cartdriver for pick-up.

cart-driver.com

Best Thick-Crust Pizza

Blue Pan Pizza

Things were different when Blue Pan Pizza opened its first outpost in Highland five years ago: While there were plenty of pizzerias in town, most joints served up thin, generic versions (with a few Chicago- and NYC-style spots in the mix). Detroit-style pizza — with its caramelized deep-dish crust and equally thick, crisped blanket of cheese extending to the very edge of the dough — mostly elicited puzzlement. But Blue Pan’s been a hit from the moment it opened its doors, and even though Denver residents can now opt for St. Louis-, New Haven- and Wisconsin-style pies, too, we still can’t get enough of Blue Pan’s Motor City version. Visit the restaurant’s website for details on its no-contact delivery service.

bluepandenver.com

Best Pizzeria

Famous Original J's Pizza

Restaurateur Josh Pollack is on a mission to bring the East Coast foods of his childhood to Denver. He started with bagels at Rosenberg’s Bagels & Deli, and most recently launched Lou’s Italian Specialties to sell sandwiches, pastas and other Italian-American deli fare. In between, he built a walk-up pizza window cheekily named Famous Original J’s. Big, floppy New York-style pies are the order of the day, built on a crust with just the right balance of lightness and chew to please even the most resolute NYC transplant. Homesick New Yorkers — and everyone else who appreciates good pie — will also fall for the Grandma pizzas: thick, chewy, rectangular slices baked on a sheet pan. Visit the pizzeria’s website for pick-up and delivery options and hours.

famousoriginaljs.com

Best New Coffeehouse

Middle State Coffee

After launching as a roasting company several years ago, Middle State opened its first official coffeehouse last May, providing a coffee oasis in a district full of warehouses. Mastermind Jay DeRose delivered on his vision for an industrial-chic space that houses a roasting operation as well as a coffee counter. A Denver native with a passion for snowboarding and coffee, DeRose lives Middle State’s motto: “Have fun, brew coffee.” For proof, check out the cartoonish wall art behind the bar by artist Gary Muller when you stop in for a to-go order. Middle State is currently open for takeout orders of coffee drinks and pre-packaged foods.

middlestatecoffee.com

Best Coffeehouse for To-Go Orders

Weathervane Cafe

In the age of sleek, modern coffeehouses adorned with succulents and white tile and swimming in every kind of alternative milk, it’s refreshing to see a coffee shop that doesn’t look the same as the rest. For eight years, Weathervane Cafe has called Uptown home, and in turn has provided a second home for its patrons. Today the cozy cafe, formerly a carriage house, has plenty of homey options to go: delicious coffee, awesome baked goods and a variety of curiosities, gifts and art, all of which can be ordered online at weathervanecafe.square.site for pick-up.

weathervanecafe.com

Best Italian To Go

Barolo Grill

Since 1992, Barolo Grill has been creating exquisite Italian fare in Cherry Creek — first under founder Blair Taylor, and then under former general manager Ryan Fletter, who bought the place in 2015. Summer trips to Italy for the whole staff keep the team boned up on current culinary trends, and the sure guidance of executive chef Darrel Truett ensures that every plate of pasta and each entree comes out as pleasing to the eye as to the tastebuds. Barolo Grill, and its more casual sister, Chow Morso, are continuing to serve loyal customers with pick-up food options, wine and beer by the can and bottle, and a changing selection of handmade pasta and other kitchen essentials for Italian home cooking.

barologrilldenver.com chowmorso.com

Best Breakfast Burrito

Burrito Giant

Even after prices went up last year, the breakfast burritos at Burrito Giant in Berkeley are still cheap — and still worth your morning moola. Each gets made fresh to order and comes either in the modest junior size or regular, almost-too-big-to-eat size. Ask for one with eggs and grilled potatoes; for a little extra, you can add beans, cheese, chorizo, diced bacon and more. Choose from veggie or pork-studded green chile, each made over the course of hours to help impart a delectable richness and smoky essence that gives the breakfast burrito its real oomph. The kicker is the Grandma’s-brand flour tortilla, which always tastes fresh and doesn’t fall apart when packed with good stuff. Burrito Giant is currently open for takeout Wednesday through Sunday.

