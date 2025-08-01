Best Toilet-Paper-and-Craft-Beer Promotion
While some of us are sitting atop homemade thrones made out of hoarded toilet paper — and others are begging for a single square, Elaine Benes-style — restaurants and breweries have found themselves with a surplus, since no one can drink or dine in. Good River Brewing and Briar Common Brewery + Eatery were quick to jump on this sudden situation by offering a roll of toilet paper to go with each to-go order (BYO bag). It’s a truly “charmin” promotion.
goodriverbeer.com briarcommon.com