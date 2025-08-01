Best Artisan Jeweler
Balefire Goods
Jewelry maker Jamie Hollier, owner of Balefire Goods in Olde Town Arvada, proactively supports the small-business community at large, as well as local Colorado metalsmiths and artists. Right now, though, she’s focusing on staying afloat so she can help others, by sharing live social-media messages (balefiregoods.com/blogs/blog/statement-on-covid-19) and offering personal appointments, online shopping with free delivery and 20 percent-off promotion attached, and a curbside pick-up option. And the show will go on: Balefire’s scheduled international exhibition for April, titled “Brooching the Subject,” is going online beginning April 3.
balefiregoods.com