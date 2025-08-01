Best Birth-Control Delivery
Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains
Remote access and delivery have become critical for everything from education to groceries…but birth control is more accessible than ever. Planned Parenthood Direct is a mobile app provided locally by Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. Birth-control pills are available for $25 per pack with a twelve-month prescription, and no visit is necessary; other forms of birth control include the patch and ring. As an added convenience, your prescription will be mailed directly to your door with no charge for delivery.
plannedparenthooddirect.org