Best Organization Serving Homeless Women and Transgender People
The Delores Project
For the past two decades, the Dolores Project has provided both overnight shelter and permanent housing options for single women and transgender individuals across Denver. The organization’s emergency services include meals, toiletries, hot showers, access to health-care services and more. The nonprofit also works with women re-entering the community after incarceration, a vulnerable time when it can be especially difficult to find supportive housing. Like many organizations serving the community during this crisis, the Delores Project has committed to staying open and staying accessible for women and transgender people in need.
thedeloresproject.org