Best Organization Serving Homeless Youth
Urban Peak
Urban Peak is a source of stability and comfort for Denver’s unhoused teens, and these days the need for basic life services is only growing. The nonprofit has committed to continuing to provide overnight and day shelter, long-term housing solutions, street outreach, medical services, education and employment programming while keeping meals, showers, laundry services and case management available and uninterrupted. Beyond its usual services, Urban Peak has established a crisis-assistance fund to help with the expanded costs of support in this time, including helping to cover sick leave for crucial staff members, ensuring that the health and well-being of young people remains a priority. As always, Urban Peak doesn’t kid around.
urbanpeak.org