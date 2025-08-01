Best Organization Serving Unhoused Denverites
Colorado Coalition for the Homeless
Life goes on, COVID-19 crisis or not, and many of Denver’s most vulnerable individuals are still facing the same everyday challenges of finding adequate food, shelter and mental health support. The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless is working overtime to meet people where they are by adding additional health-care staff, seeking out and paying for motel rooms as emergency housing, and continuing to operate its Stout Street Health Center. While the Coalition has had to close down and limit some services out of safety, it’s not giving up, but working harder than ever to serve people dealing with Denver’s newly combined health and housing crises.
coloradocoalition.org