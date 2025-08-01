Best Place for a Musician in Hard Times
Big Daddy's Jewelry and Pawn
Those musicians who have fallen victim to show cancellations can still get their instrument to work for them by pawning it at this longtime family-owned and -operated business. It will be just like your instrument is going on tour, just without you. Big Daddy will loan cash on the dollar and give you a ten-day grace period after thirty days are up to cover the interest. Kick the COVID-19 blues and recoup your instrument after it all blows over.
bigdaddyspawndenver.com