Best Of Denver® 2020 Winners

Goods & Services

+ View All Categories
Categories
Best...
Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Place for a Musician in Hard Times

Big Daddy's Jewelry and Pawn

Share Best Place for a Musician in Hard Times
Share To

Those musicians who have fallen victim to show cancellations can still get their instrument to work for them by pawning it at this longtime family-owned and -operated business. It will be just like your instrument is going on tour, just without you. Big Daddy will loan cash on the dollar and give you a ten-day grace period after thirty days are up to cover the interest. Kick the COVID-19 blues and recoup your instrument after it all blows over.

bigdaddyspawndenver.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Artisan Jeweler

Balefire Goods

Share Best Artisan Jeweler
Share To

Jewelry maker Jamie Hollier, owner of Balefire Goods in Olde Town Arvada, proactively supports the small-business community at large, as well as local Colorado metalsmiths and artists. Right now, though, she’s focusing on staying afloat so she can help others, by sharing live social-media messages (balefiregoods.com/blogs/blog/statement-on-covid-19) and offering personal appointments, online shopping with free delivery and 20 percent-off promotion attached, and a curbside pick-up option. And the show will go on: Balefire’s scheduled international exhibition for April, titled “Brooching the Subject,” is going online beginning April 3.

balefiregoods.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Store for Your Home-Quarantine Crafting Needs

ReCreative Denver

Share Best Store for Your Home-Quarantine Crafting Needs
Share To

There’s only so much binge-watching we can do before we go bananas, and ReCreative Denver knows how important it is to keep our hands and households busy. This nonprofit, recycled-art-supply shop and gallery is offering “Curbside Crafting,” a no-contact option that allows you to pick out and pick up ingredients for the perfect art project. Just go online to peruse and snag a variety of materials, everything from crayons and pipe cleaners to a jewelry-making grab bag or a sack of leather scraps, then place your order. Within 24 hours, the store will have it ready for pick-up. If now is the time to discover your inner painter or quilter, ReCreative Denver is here to help.

recreativedenver.org

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Bike Repair Shop

Totem Cyclery

Share Best Bike Repair Shop
Share To

Whether you’re a casual neighborhood cyclist or a cross-country badass, Totem Cyclery has the goods and services you need, along with plenty of solid advice. Owner Ryan Santoski is a trusted voice, recommending the right products and tune-ups for any level of rider, whether that be stylish new handlebar tape, bike lights, saddle bags or custom wheels. The store’s well-stocked, 24-hour bike part vending machine is in operation, and Santoski is still offering services on an appointment-only basis.

totemcyclery.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Outdoor-Gear Store

Wilderness Exchange Unlimited

Share Best Outdoor-Gear Store
Share To

Although many Colorado parks are free to enter (and still open!), the gear you need to safely and comfortably recreate in them often costs a pretty penny. Wilderness Exchange purchases lightly used gear and resells it at a reduced price, making it easy to find — and pay for — the hiking, backpacking, climbing, mountaineering, skiing and camping gear you need. In addition, Wilderness Exchange hires only people who have extensive experience in the mountains themselves, so you can ask questions with confidence; although all sales are online now, you still get the same smart service.

wildernessx.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Sustainable Shopping for Cybernauts

EarthHero

Share Best Sustainable Shopping for Cybernauts
Share To

Need to restock your sustainable, zero-waste home supplies, but nobody’s open? Boulder-based online marketplace EarthHero is the closest thing to shopping local at a real store, 24/7. Stock up on natural toothpaste, organic socks, tailored reusable diapers, organic cotton unpaper towels, compostable pet-waste bags, biodegradable cotton swabs and hundreds of other items, all while sheltering in place — with a conscience.

earthhero.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Plant Shop

Rosehouse Botanicals

Share Best Plant Shop
Share To

Rosehouse has created an enchanted forest on Broadway. With unique and sustainably raised plants, teas, botanical goods and herbal apothecary products, the shop caters to the plant-obsessed, and staffers are happy to search for a specific plant you might be craving. Today Rosehouse is offering pay-by-phone shopping and curbside pick-up. We can only hope that Angelica, the store’s resident one-eyed cat, is on hand to help deliver the goods.

rosehousebotanicals.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Modern Vintage

Meek Vintage

Share Best Modern Vintage
Share To

If your aesthetic is timeless yet trendy, Meek Vintage needs to be on your shopping list. This petite boutique in a quaint brick storefront near the Denver Art Museum can help you curate a simple, detail-oriented look for both your home and your body, stocking everything from bold vintage rugs and statement earrings to delicate handcrafted necklaces and tiny, stylishly potted houseplants. Meek is now providing free shipping and curbside pick-up; shop on Instagram at @meekvintage.

shopmeek.co

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Vintage T-Shirts

The Ten Penny Store

Share Best Vintage T-Shirts
Share To

In 2017, the Ten Penny Store joined the lineup of tried-and-true retailers along South Broadway, finding its own fashion niche. It offers carefully curated goods from the 1990s, with vintage Levi’s, home goods, hats, baby clothing and jewelry, along with vinyl that includes records from local bands. But it’s best known for its radical selection of vintage T-shirts, which you can now buy online at @tenpennystore on Instagram.

tenpennystore.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Horror Wear

Cult Legacy

Share Best Horror Wear
Share To

When horror-film fans sheltering in place have nowhere to go, they binge at home. And Cult Legacy, the shared brainstorm of Bryan Flanagan, Feni Hagman, Theresa Mercado and Tristram Nelson, a group of friends who bond over creep shows — Mercado is the curator of the Sie FilmCenter’s Scream Screen series, which is on hiatus — is ready and waiting online to supply you with custom-made tokens of the films you love, including T-shirts and cool enamel pins. Need guidance on what to watch at home? Tune in to Cult Legacy’s Facebook page for suggestions from the Scream Screen program archives.

cultlegacy.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Festival Wear

Midnight Rambler

Share Best Festival Wear
Share To

Behind its East Colfax Avenue facade, Midnight Rambler occupies three open, sunlit floors in an old repurposed home. But the integrated collective of freewheeling lifestyle shops, which specializes in the kinds of rags you can proudly wear to summer music festivals, won’t sit idle while coronavirus has closed its doors and shut down summer concerts. Buy online or make an appointment for a solo visit — then get ready to rock your new fest-wear while streaming concerts at home; you can also select from a constellation of clothing and accessories for all ages, handmade jewelry and hip pet supplies. Keep up with Midnight Rambler on Facebook for special promotions.

midnightramblerboutique.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Designer Boutique

Shop Mona Lucero

Share Best Designer Boutique
Share To

Mona Lucero is a bit of a legend around these parts, because she’s the full package: an independent designer, artist, entrepreneur and retailer, besides simply being a wonderful person. Her beautiful Shop Mona Lucero is shut for now, but many items, including new merchandise, can be ordered online. And because a sense of IRL community is so important to her, Lucero has launched a Friday-evening Downtown Live Stream at Mona’s online get-together, with special guests, virtual shopping and general shop talk while the brick-and-mortar is down. Keep up with news at the Shop Mona Lucero Facebook page.

monalucero.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Boutique Empire

Kismet/True/Luna and Jasper

Share Best Boutique Empire
Share To

Shana Colbin Dunn’s boutique empire began with one Kismet store in Highland in 2006, and since then she’s added and subtracted more locations in the metro area. More recently, she introduced the wellness-oriented boutique True at Stanley Marketplace and a second store in LoHi that just moved to RiNo. And in between all these new and continuing developments, Dunn re-evaluated her very first Kismet last summer and added a little sister to the others: Luna and Jasper, named after her own kids’ middle names, which is appropriately a mixture of favorite Kismet brands, affordable gifts, baby gear and more. While the whole kingdom is currently shut down for visitors, gift cards are available online, and Dunn is working on adding one-on-one styling sessions and online shopping to her medley of customer services.

kismetaccessories.com/locations

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Boutique for BFFs

Tulaire

Share Best Boutique for BFFs
Share To

If you’re looking for a hole-in-the-wall with a neighborhood feel, where you and your bestie can peruse the racks with a giggle and a smile, Tulaire is a great place to start…once it reopens. But the website gives a good feel for the place: It’s elegant without being uppity, a little bit funky and a whole lot of fun, stocked chock-full of affordable rags with a European flair; go-to jewelry for cruising the city incognito, from dangling nude-body earrings to roaring panther rings; graphic tea towels, baby togs and mugs; cute greeting cards and even more serendipitous stuff you never expected to find anywhere. Grab (virtually) your BFF and shop together: Tulaire is taking orders online, with free shipping.

tulaire.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Street Boutique

Novl

Share Best Street Boutique
Share To

To define what’s “street” in today’s fashion vernacular, look no further than Novl, a Baker neighborhood emporium that works with graffitists, street artists and collaborating brands to create graphic clothing that travels well, looks good on the pavement or from a skateboard, and is suitable to wear while painting a mural on a painter’s lift — or whatever else pleases you. These are the threads you can wear when you want to dress down and still make a statement, and while the shop is closed, you can peruse (and order) Novl’s wares online.

novldenver.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best New Local Clothing Line

Rich Mob Tendencies

Share Best New Local Clothing Line
Share To

Toss out that touristy Denver- and Colorado-themed merchandise and make some room in your closet for the slick style of Rich Mob Tendencies. This local streetwear brand brings clean, bold design to those wanting to represent the Mile High City in sophisticated sweatshirts, stylish tees and shiny satin jackets. Rich Mob Tendencies’ signature pieces feature embroidered lettering, stitching a bold palate of red, yellow and blue that pops against black and white fabrics. Blending haute couture and activewear, this Rocky Mountain fashion house also serves up limited runs of beanies, jean jackets and track suits. Whether you’re a born-and-raised Denverite or a proud newcomer to the city, Rich Mob Tendencies invites you to “live rich” while looking damn good in their clothes. Besides, what’s more Colorado than stepping out in dapper athleisure evening wear that proclaims your love for the place where you live?

@rmt4evaclothing

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Influencer

Meghan Fisher
@chroniclesofsassquatch

Share Best Influencer
Share To

Meghan Fisher is the woman behind @chroniclesofasassquatch, one of the year’s most influential Colorado Instagram accounts. Over the past twelve months, this self-described “half goddess, half monster” has gained over 7,000 followers with her inspirational and humorous Sassquatch content. Now, followers are urging the woman behind the mask to join the party. If you want to take part in the great unveiling, follow @chroniclesofasassquatch: Once the account hits 10,000 followers, Fisher has vowed to remove the mask. At least temporarily.

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Way to Enjoy Colorado History While Cooped Up at Home

History Colorado

Share Best Way to Enjoy Colorado History While Cooped Up at Home
Share To

As we spend our days scrolling into oblivion, one thing’s for sure: There will be a time when it feels like we’ve reached the end of the Internet. Luckily, History Colorado is here with its extensive digital learning section, offering free looks at interactive exhibits, documentaries and thousands of digitized photographs and artifacts to surprise and delight. Get lost in Colorado’s past staring at the Gibson Girls of twentieth-century brewery posters, listen to recordings of Ute elders tell their tribe’s story of creation, or zoom in on the weaving of a woolen tapestry crafted in the 1880s in the San Luis Valley. Documenting life from Mesa Verde to Camp Hale, Colfax Avenue to Keota, History Colorado has a little piece of yesteryear in its virtual vaults that will impress any Coloradan.

historycolorado.org

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Ways to Help Your Local Small-Business Owners

Share Best Ways to Help Your Local Small-Business Owners
Share To

Denver loves its small-business owners, and it’s natural to want to lend a hand to all of your favorites, who are really just like good neighbors. The most-shared stopgap is to buy gift cards for later use, and many stores are offering curbside pick-up for items purchased online and/or free shipping for items ordered remotely, along with shopping by appointment and other perks. But veteran boutique entrepreneur Stephanie Shearer of such beloved shops as Soulhaus (soulhaus.com), Trunk Nouveau (trunknouveau.com) and SquadronCo (squadronco.com), says we can go even further: Keep in touch with shop owners through social media and share what perks they’re offering with your friends. Small-business owners and their former employees alike are on the street right now: Voice support for possible public programs that might offer relief without the crushing onus of having to pay back a loan. Pledge part of your tax refund (or stimulus check?) to buying from small businesses that pay sales taxes instead of ordering a big-brand vacuum cleaner online. It doesn’t have to be a big sale, even just a greeting card or two, or leave a glowing review on social-media platforms. Every little bit helps.

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best New Denver-Sanctioned Holiday

La Raza and Barnum Park: A Cruise Down Fedz Day

Share Best New Denver-Sanctioned Holiday
Share To

Cruising Federal Boulevard has long been an act of celebration, solidarity and resistance for Denver’s Chicano community. Now the car and truck clubs of the city have an official day to be loud and proud with the affirmed proclamation of “La Raza and Barnum Park: A Cruise Down Fedz Day.” This City of Denver-recognized holiday goes down in August, with a gathering at La Raza Park followed by a procession along Federal Boulevard to Barnum Park. The symbolic route also puts a spotlight on the connection between the Northside and the Westside, two crucial neighborhoods representing Denver’s historic Mexicano and Chicano neighborhoods.

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Journalist to Follow for the Latest on COVID-19

Kyle Clark, 9News
@kyleclark

Share Best Journalist to Follow for the Latest on COVID-19
Share To

In addition to his talents as a broadcaster, which are marked by curiosity, humor and a willingness to call bullshit when necessary on even the most powerful figures, 9News anchor Kyle Clark is also a master of social media — and this last skill has been very much in evidence as COVID-19 has become by far the biggest story of the year. On his Twitter account, Clark shares his own material, including a recent interview with Governor Jared Polis in which he pushed him on a variety of hot topics, and re-tweets smart posts from other sources that find Clark essentially serving as a virtual curator of important virus updates.

@kyleclark

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Place for Dislocated Journalists

Grid Collaborative Workspace

Share Best Place for Dislocated Journalists
Share To

Journalists don’t generally play nicely with others, much less collaborate with people from the other side of the office. But most journalists haven’t worked at the Grid, a shared workspace that puts all of those packaged WeWork efforts to shame. Even before the coronavirus crisis hit, Westword employees exiled from their former office before their new one was finished found a welcoming haven here, with free Wednesday breakfasts and beer taps open at 4 p.m., fueling friendly conversations between not just other businesses, but Westword workers who had never crossed paths before. And now? It’s a refuge, a space of sanity, our home away from home.

connectatgrid.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Organization Serving Homeless Women and Transgender People

The Delores Project

Share Best Organization Serving Homeless Women and Transgender People
Share To

For the past two decades, the Dolores Project has provided both overnight shelter and permanent housing options for single women and transgender individuals across Denver. The organization’s emergency services include meals, toiletries, hot showers, access to health-care services and more. The nonprofit also works with women re-entering the community after incarceration, a vulnerable time when it can be especially difficult to find supportive housing. Like many organizations serving the community during this crisis, the Delores Project has committed to staying open and staying accessible for women and transgender people in need.

thedeloresproject.org

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Organization Serving Unhoused Denverites

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless

Share Best Organization Serving Unhoused Denverites
Share To

Life goes on, COVID-19 crisis or not, and many of Denver’s most vulnerable individuals are still facing the same everyday challenges of finding adequate food, shelter and mental health support. The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless is working overtime to meet people where they are by adding additional health-care staff, seeking out and paying for motel rooms as emergency housing, and continuing to operate its Stout Street Health Center. While the Coalition has had to close down and limit some services out of safety, it’s not giving up, but working harder than ever to serve people dealing with Denver’s newly combined health and housing crises.

coloradocoalition.org

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Organization Helping IV Drug Users

Harm Reduction Action Center

Share Best Organization Helping IV Drug Users
Share To

As growing public-health concerns overlap heavily with the needs of unhoused individuals and people who inject drugs, the demand for the Harm Reduction Action Center’s services is on the rise. Instead of closing its doors, the nonprofit is meeting the current challenge by continuing its mobile street-outreach program and offering the option of short visits to wash hands, pick up hygiene kits and dispose of needles at its new brick-and-mortar location during the day. The center’s no-judgment approach to health and human services is a model that works.

harmreductionactioncenter.org

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Kitty Shelter Plan

Maxfund Animal Shelter

Share Best Kitty Shelter Plan
Share To

Being stuck at home can quickly become isolating, and Maxfund Animal Shelter is here to help, with a temporary foster program that allows you to take care of a kitty without the pressure of committing to becoming a full-time pet owner. The shelter is looking for homes that can temporarily foster cats — especially felines with medical needs — so that furry friends requiring special attention can have the human support they require. Think of the possibilities: Adopting a cat could teach kids with sudden free time how to be responsible pet owners or be the solution for a grandmother with no one to talk to.

maxfund.org

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Birth-Control Delivery

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains

Share Best Birth-Control Delivery
Share To

Remote access and delivery have become critical for everything from education to groceries…but birth control is more accessible than ever. Planned Parenthood Direct is a mobile app provided locally by Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. Birth-control pills are available for $25 per pack with a twelve-month prescription, and no visit is necessary; other forms of birth control include the patch and ring. As an added convenience, your prescription will be mailed directly to your door with no charge for delivery.

plannedparenthooddirect.org

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Organization Serving Homeless Youth

Urban Peak

Share Best Organization Serving Homeless Youth
Share To

Urban Peak is a source of stability and comfort for Denver’s unhoused teens, and these days the need for basic life services is only growing. The nonprofit has committed to continuing to provide overnight and day shelter, long-term housing solutions, street outreach, medical services, education and employment programming while keeping meals, showers, laundry services and case management available and uninterrupted. Beyond its usual services, Urban Peak has established a crisis-assistance fund to help with the expanded costs of support in this time, including helping to cover sick leave for crucial staff members, ensuring that the health and well-being of young people remains a priority. As always, Urban Peak doesn’t kid around.

urbanpeak.org

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Website for COVID-19 Information

covid19.colorado.gov

Share Best Website for COVID-19 Information
Share To

The folks at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment know the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in residents of the state being absolutely deluged with misinformation from a wide variety of sources. In an attempt to counter such contagious nonsense, they’ve put together a website in an incredibly short period of time that’s dedicated to the facts as we know them from moment to moment. In addition to details about the virus, complete with data visualizations, the online destination provides answers to frequently asked questions about testing, prevention, isolation, quarantine and more; connects visitors to telehealth and nurseline services; and even offers tips about reducing fear and stress. Of which we’re all feeling plenty these days.

covid19.colorado.gov

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best New Radio Station

The Drop

Share Best New Radio Station
Share To

Colorado’s high bar for quality, independent radio was raised yet again in 2019 when KUVO unveiled its newest station on the HD2 signal, The Drop. This listener-driven station focuses on hip-hop and R&B, digging into the genres’ stylistic roots while celebrating the next generation of sounds. Program director Nikki Swarn (who also DJs on the station under the moniker Amerykah Jones) is a twenty-year Colorado radio veteran who pays special attention to the local scene, ensuring that those from the Denver area make it to the airwaves. The self-proclaimed “people’s station for R&B and hip-hop” takes suggestions directly from listeners via social media, mixing requested tracks with the diverse tastes of hosts Bella Scratch, DJ Dif’Rent, Unique, Ontoneyo and Hakeem Furious.

kuvo.org

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Online Comic Store

Mile High Comics

Share Best Online Comic Store
Share To

There are a lot of reasons that we’ve fallen deeper in love with the Mile High Comics warehouse this year. It’s more than just a treasure trove of all things geek, a place to find both antique comics and the latest issues; a hub for gamers, toy collectors, poster aficionados and more. It’s also been hosting the Drag for All Ages show, which has given up-and-coming drag performers a chance to strut their stuff. But even though the giant warehouse is closed to the public, Mile High Comics has a lot to offer. If you’re looking to spend long days ahead catching up on your favorite Marvel and DC superhero adventures, milehighcomics.com is the place to go.

milehighcomics.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Radio Show

Latin Soul Party

Share Best Radio Show
Share To

Nobody serves up a Friday night get-down on the airwaves quite like KUVO’s Latin Soul Party. Listeners are treated to both good jams and good times as Danny Valenzuela, aka “MC Cuervo,” “Jammin Joe” Serna, “Jedi” George Murad and Ricky O throw down tracks and trade friendly conversation. From Tito Puente and Tower of Power to Selena and the Beastie Boys, Latin Soul Party delivers the perfect ingredients for a create-your-own dance party to jam out to at home, in the car or at the bar. The funky, Latin-influenced playlist is the initial draw, but the show’s secret sauce is the banter between DJs, who carry on in their own Chicano-rooted Denver style. Hop in and turn up the bass.

kuvo.org

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Running Store

Runners Roost

Share Best Running Store
Share To

Runners Roost opened in Colorado Springs in 1977 and has since grown to nine stores around the state, all open right now. We’re partial to the South Colorado Boulevard location, which has been in operation since 1987. Its longevity is evident in its extensive collection of running shoes and knowledgeable staffers, who take a holistic approach to your needs, offering not just the right equipment, but training advice and a sense of community. The store even serves as the starting point for a great 10K loop through Washington Park. Lace up! (And sanitize before you come in, staffers advise.)

runnersroost.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Used Bookstore for Online Shopping

West Side Books

Share Best Used Bookstore for Online Shopping
Share To

Nothing can re-create the feeling of wandering the stacks of a used bookstore; that experience simply doesn’t translate to the Internet. And given the way inventory comes in and goes out, it’s not surprising that a lot of the city’s best used bookstores lack a true online storefront. So it’s exciting to see that Highland mainstay West Side Books is in the process of revamping its website to make it easier to buy gift certificates and books (both physical and audio); in the meantime, the store is taking orders for shipping or pick-up via its side door.

westsidebooks.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Online Bookstore

Tattered Cover

Share Best Online Bookstore
Share To

There’s nothing like perusing a stack of books while getting cozy on an antique couch at the Tattered Cover. Even when that’s not an option — all locations are temporarily closed — you can still support the city’s top independent bookseller by going online and ordering your next read. With plenty of local authors in the mix — whether Peter Heller, Kali Fajardo-Anstine or Phil Goodstein — you can buy your next hometown tome, or pretty much any other book you’re looking for, on the website. All orders over $10 ship for free, and while you’re online, pick up a Tattered Cover shirt or travel mug…and dream of the day that you can return to that couch.

tatteredcover.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Goods & Services

Best Shop Classes for Adults

Made Wkshop

Share Best Shop Classes for Adults
Share To

The DIY maker crowd got all excited just weeks ago when Made Wkshop opened for business, offering classes for groups and individuals in a fully supplied industrial-arts shop outfitted for working with everything from welders and plasma cutters to textiles and wood, and much more. But while on hiatus, Made Wkshop has joined several other local businesses in offering FLIPSIDE Shop Local Gift Cards, specifically to buy memberships and various maker experiences available “on the flipside,” when life becomes a little more normal for us all. Learn more on the Made Wkshop Facebook page.

facebook.com/madewkshop

Browse By Section