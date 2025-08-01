Best Place for Kids to Learn to Fish
South Platte Park
Teaching kids to fish requires enthusiasm, patience — and an easy return to the car in case of bad weather or temper tantrums. Blackrock Lake and the adjacent Red Tail and Eagle Watch lakes in South Platte Park are close-to-home spots where kids can learn to fish and just spend time outside. There’s no charge to access the lakes, and anglers under sixteen don’t need a license. There are pit toilets near the parking lots. Those lots fill up with cyclists accessing the South Platte River Trail/Mary Carter Greenway, so arrive early…or as early as preschoolers and tweens can manage.
