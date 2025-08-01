Best Place for Kids to Learn to Fish

Any peak-bagger worth his or her stuff sack knows that not all of the state’s fourteeners are fabulous, and that there are way more thirteeners — 584 at last count — to choose from, many with more interesting routes and better views. Grizzly Peak, a failed fourteener — it lost twelve feet in the last official measurement — is currently the highest thirteener, at 13,988′. While no Grizzly route is easy, the eight-mile Couloir Classic provides the most traditional mountaineering approach, and the panoramic views of the Continental Divide and Garfield Peak make this a must-do. Just be sure to hit the right Grizzly: There are six of them over 13,000 feet in Colorado.

